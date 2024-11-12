President-Elect Donald Trump has thrown down the gauntlet in a bold statement he has delivered about the Deep State - he wants to cast the Deep State to the winds into a thousand pieces.

https://www.newstatesman.com/us-election-2024/2024/11/trumps-war-on-the-deep-state

Now Trump has Kristi Noem in his White House who knows when you have to put down a ravenous dog like the CIA- Atlantic Council insiders that plotted 9/11.

John F. Kennedy famously said the same thing about the CIA, casting it into the wind in a thousand pieces.

https://voicesofdemocracy.umd.edu/john-f-kennedy-address-the-president-and-the-press-27-april-1961-speech-text/

And he was shot in the street in broad daylight. Trump also had his first term to “drain the swamp” but didn’t. What should he do differently now in his second term?

What is it that the Deep State characters like Adam Schiff, Nancy Pelosi, Peter Strzok, Alexander Vindman, and John Brennan hide behind? In a word - Secrecy. In two words - Encrypted Communications.

JFK famously stated in his April 21st, 1961 speech to the press that “the very word “secrecy” is repugnant to a free and open society.” And yet we know that Washington, DC’s Deep State has thrived on secrecy, especially since 9/11 when Continuity of Government exercises almost made democratic government obsolete.

So how does Washington, DC maintain its secrets across the entire Deep State without having a stadium to hold “secret” meetings? In a word - Encryption. In two words - Encrypted Communication.

To cut the Deep State Gordion Knot, Trump needs to start where the CIA and the Deep State seized power with Osama Bin Laden at 9/11 .

If President-Elect Trump doesn’t look at the tools the Deep State used to seize power with Osama Bin Laden and 9/11, he has very little chance of cutting the Gordian Knot that is choking off Washington.

For eight years now, I have identified the tool the CIA and Osama Bin Laden used to hoax the world that an Islamic Jihad was coming to Americans in their sleep.

The tool that Dick Cheney the Deep State used to take control of the US Government through a series of Continuity of Government emergencies was right there in Osama Bin Laden’s hands the whole time in the runup to 9/11 - the US State Department encrypted Blackberry.

If we don’t look at how CIA planners like Cofer Black communicated secretly with Osama Bin Laden to orchestrate 9/11, there is no use trying to cut the Gordian Knot. Without exposing the CIA hoax, the American people will go on believing there is a Jihad against them.

The US State Department Encrypted Blackberry was the secrecy tool of the Deep State for 9/11, and all those text conversations were recorded.

The supposed terrorist enemy of America, Osama Bin Laden, was busy building oil and gas pipelines in Africa with the CIA’s Cofer Black during the Afghanistan War.

Just one of the Afghanistan scams was to send billions for non-existent “Ghost Soldiers” in Afghanistan.

If Trump unlocks the encrypted messages between CIA and the Mujahideen, then the history of the last two-decade charade of Islamic Jihad evaporates like an ice cream cone in the Khartoum sun.

President Trump got very close to uncovering the Deep State secrecy backbone servers and devices when he declared there was a “Pakistani Mystery Man” in Washington, DC when he visited Putin in Helsinki.

I will be right here if President Trump wants to pick up where he left off in Helsinki. But this is the way to cut the Deep State Gordian Stranglehold on Washington - expose the encrypted messages to the Mujahideen and Hezbollah over the last twenty years. Or perhaps Kristi Noem wants to get to the bottom of what is wrong with her new DHS Agency in a hurry.