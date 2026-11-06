Trump scored a military victory in Iran that would've made Napoleon or Caesar blush, but his public relations was somewhere south of Rodney Dangerfield.

tCompletely destroy destroying an opponents, Air Force Navy, and army within 30 is something that a Roman triumph is made of. We went to Pershing Square to tell the American people why we fight for Iranian youth, but the president never followed us there for the story.

By George Webb

The links marked My archive lead to my prior reporting, commentary and working hypotheses. External sources are identified separately.

Trump’s big mistake was that he never finished the sentence. He told us Iran must never get a nuclear bomb. All right. What would have to happen for the United States to stop fighting? Would inspectors have to account for the enriched uranium? Would Iran have to give up enrichment altogether?

Would the Navy have to guarantee passage through the Strait of Hormuz? Would the people who ordered the shooting of protesters in Tehran have to go?

You could believe every word about the danger of a bomb and still have no idea which of those conditions an American president meant to enforce.

That is the first rule of American war propaganda, and I use the word in its plain sense. If you ask Americans to fight a war, tell them why they are fighting it. Then give them enough information to recognize when the reason changes. The country heard that the nuclear sites were obliterated in June 2025. It heard the case for a new campaign in February 2026. By November, it was hearing about U.S. strikes in and around a strait that was supposed to be open. At what point were we entitled to ask which war we were in? November reporting on Hormuz

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When the fight moves from a nuclear installation to a shipping lane, a family listening at home needs to hear more than another report of targets struck. If the shipping threat arose or escalated because of the fighting, the president owes that family an explanation of the connection. And if Washington is going to keep fighting because a new danger arose, let Congress hear the case for that new mission in public. Every time the grounds for the war change, the public is being asked to make another decision about what it is willing to support.

What Americans were told

The Revolution gave us independence from Great Britain. The Declaration gave the colonies’ case and put signatures under it. In the Civil War, the Union initially fought to preserve the Union. Emancipation became an explicit Union war aim as the conflict developed. Confederates appealed to states’ rights, and their own secession documents tell you which right they had foremost in mind. Mississippi said outright that its position was identified with slavery. You can turn the speeches over all day, but there is enormous value in going back to what people wrote down when they still had to tell you why they were leaving. Mississippi’s declaration of secession

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Woodrow Wilson wanted to make the world safe for democracy. The First World War was also sold as the war to end war. A generation later came Hitler, Pearl Harbor and a second world war, with Nazi Germany and imperial Japan as enemies Americans could identify. Vietnam came with the domino theory. The argument was that if one country fell to communism, its neighbors would follow. Then Americans had to decide, after years of casualties, whether what they had been told about the dominoes matched what they could see happening on the ground. A war aim can be easy to repeat and still collapse under examination. You need the sentence first so you can put it to the test.

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That’s the part of the old propaganda machinery I want Americans to recover. A president should have to put the proposition in terms a parent, a sailor and a member of Congress can all repeat back to him. The parent should be able to ask how long the danger lasts. The sailor should be able to ask what happens after the shipping lane opens. The member of Congress should be able to say which mission the public is being asked to fund. If each walks out with a different answer, the speech may have rallied the room, but it hasn’t explained the war.

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Which Iranian capability were we trying to end?

Go back to February 28. Trump did explain why he was ordering major combat operations. He put preventing an Iranian nuclear weapon at the center of the argument and also talked about missiles, the navy, armed proxies and threats to Americans. He appealed directly to Iranians to take their government into their own hands once the operation was over. A promise about a weapons program, a promise about an enemy’s military and an appeal to overthrow a government all landed in the same address. Each would require a different test of success. Trump’s February 28 address

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Start with the nuclear claim. The June 2025 strikes hit Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan. Trump used the word “obliterated.” It was a word a family watching on television could understand. Then along came a question the television pictures couldn’t answer. What happened to the material? The International Atomic Energy Agency reported that its ability to verify the stockpile had been disrupted. By June 2026, the agency said it couldn’t give a current account of the stockpile’s size, makeup or whereabouts. A collapsed tunnel entrance may tell you something about access to a site. It can’t give you a verified inventory. IAEA safeguards report · June 2026 inspection reporting

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This is where I come back to the work I’ve done on Piketon, Ohio, and Megatons to Megawatts. The public history of that program records 500 metric tons of Russian weapons-grade uranium converted to reactor fuel under the U.S.–Russian arrangement. I’ve separately pursued leads about whether particular material went where the public was told it went. Those are my investigative questions, and a reader should expect me to produce the shipment and custody records before treating any proposed diversion as established. What carries over to Iran is the reporting method. Who last inventoried it? Who had access? What record follows it from one custodian to the next? Which organization has the authority and physical access to check the answer? U.S. Energy Information Administration on Megatons to Megawatts

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If Trump meant that the facilities were severely damaged and the uranium was still unaccounted for, he could have said that. Americans could then have argued about the best way to get inspectors back in. If he meant the threat would persist while the same government remained in power, he owed us a case for that larger objective. If he believed further attacks would keep ships moving through Hormuz, he owed the country an account of how they would do so and how we’d know they had worked. In early November, the administration was still weighing further military action. Which one of the missions was going back on the board? November 5 reporting on the White House deliberations

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The people I want to hear from in that briefing are the ones who know what happens on the day after the victory announcement. An inspector who can say where the last verified sample came from. A shipping official who can tell us whether captains are actually taking the route. A commander who can say which threat an escort can handle and which threat would require another operation. Give those people a microphone, and Americans can judge how far the verbs in the presidential address got us.

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There is a way to report Hormuz that would make all this visible. Keep a dated tally of commercial transits. Ask shipowners and crews what it takes for them to make the crossing, and ask insurers what risks they’re willing to cover. Compare that evidence with each declaration that the strait is open. If the numbers recover and ships can transit reliably, the public can see progress. If the president is referring to a handful of vessels passing under exceptional protection, that fact matters too. The same map can show both situations. The dates, traffic and conditions tell you which one you’re looking at.

What Ukraine taught me about a war story

Democrats and the Biden administration gave their support for Ukraine a public argument. Russia had invaded a sovereign country, and Ukraine was fighting for its survival. Volodymyr Zelenskyy could repeat that argument on camera, and people could see the invasion on a map. Moscow offered a competing account that included claims about biological weapons near Russia’s borders. The documented U.S. cooperation with Ukraine on biological threat reduction is worth examining on its own terms. At the Security Council in March 2022, the United Nations said it was unaware of any biological weapons program in Ukraine. I have yet to see evidence that establishes the laboratories as weapons sites or makes their existence an explanation for why Russia had to invade. U.N. Security Council record

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I went to the border region when the Ukraine war broke out. A border gives you things to look at and people to talk to, but it also teaches you the limits of a vantage point. You can watch someone cross a frontier. You can ask what made them leave and check the route they describe. If you’re making a separate claim about what happened in a lab, you still have to get the records for the lab. The refugee and the lab records answer different questions. The same discipline applies to a video of a convoy, a map of a flight, or a photograph of a politician meeting a contractor.

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That is the thread that runs through my DNC reporting. I’ve written about the DNC, CrowdStrike, Imran Awan and the disputes about how electronic records were handled. Those inquiries include my own theories and reporting leads. The archival question is what someone else could check tomorrow. Can they get a log? Can they compare dates? Can they find a named custodian who can say where the original is? A reader who thinks I’ve drawn the wrong inference should still have a route back to the material I used. My archive lets people follow how I pursued those questions across different cases.

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The same habit ought to apply when the government is the one making the claim. If Moscow says weapons research justified an invasion, ask for the weapons evidence. If an administration says the danger of a bomb justified a bombing campaign, ask what intelligence established the danger and what inspections would show the threat had receded. The questions carry across party lines because the price of getting them wrong carries across party lines, too. The minute the argument becomes a loyalty test, somebody gets to walk away from an evidence question they still owe you an answer to.

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Persian Square was my reporting post

I couldn’t get to Iran the way I got to the borders around Ukraine. What I could do from the first days of the war was go to Persian Square in Los Angeles, around Westwood Boulevard and Wilkins Avenue. I made no secret about where I was finding interviews. I was able to interview hundreds of people there over the course of my reporting. Some had left around the fall of the shah in 1979. Others had fled the Islamic Republic within the past ten years. Those were very different departures, decades apart, and I wanted the dates and the circumstances in the interviews so that one person’s story would keep its shape next to another’s. California resolution designating Persian Square

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You can ask a person in Persian Square where they were living when they left, who they still speak to, and what part of a story they saw themselves. If somebody is telling you what a sister in Tehran heard, preserve that chain. And when you encounter somebody who has reasons to be cautious about speaking publicly, make room for that too. I wanted a record of what the people I met had to say, with enough detail for the audience to understand where each account came from. Washington could have used more of that kind of reporting before it started celebrating what it had achieved for the Iranian people.

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The January massacre has its own record. Amnesty International documented security forces killing protesters and bystanders and described the mass killings that accompanied the January 8–9 escalation. The communications blackout made it harder for families to reach people and for investigators to assemble a public record. That is why I wanted the timeline on screen. Show the sequence of demonstrations, the shutdown and the crackdown. Tell the viewer where the reporting came from. Where a name, time or place is disputed, put the dispute where the viewer can see it. An Iranian family should be able to recognize its story without having to adopt Washington’s account of the war. Amnesty International’s investigation

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If I had my Iran interview archive in front of an audience tonight, I’d organize it by the year each person left and by what they could speak to from direct experience. A person who left around 1979 can take us back to what it meant to watch the shah fall. Someone who left in the past decade can give us an account of living under institutions that grew out of that revolution. Their stories belong in the same film because the distance between the two departures tells you how much history a phrase like “the Iranian people” can compress. Let the viewer hear the differences. Those differences are part of the reporting.

The film that showed what Washington left out

I had argued for a reconstruction of the January massacre. Then I saw what Ash and Pooya Koosha did with Dreams of Violets. It’s a roughly 75-minute AI-generated docudrama made in London. Ash directed it and Pooya produced it with him. The story brings people together in Tehran during the crackdown and gives a child at a window a view of what follows. The brothers drew from reporting, photographs and eyewitness accounts. Tribeca presented the film this year. I wanted to be able to point the people who follow Neighborhood News to those filmmakers by name and let them see what can be done when you make the research the basis for the picture. Tribeca’s film listing · Interview with the Koosha brothers

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The film dramatizes the events. Its people and scenes are created for the story. That makes the distinction between the reconstruction and the underlying evidence important every time a clip travels. I’d like to see a viewer be able to go from a scene to a dated news report or human rights finding and see what inspired it. The filmmakers deserve credit for putting the massacre in front of an audience that might never open a human rights report. The audience should also be able to follow the story back to the reports that document what the authorities did.

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Frank Capra had a different commission. The U.S. Army’s Why We Fight films were made during World War II to explain the conflict to American servicemen. Capra used maps, archival images and narration to put events in sequence and make a case for the fight. The Koosha brothers were making an independent film about Iranians under fire from their own government. Trump could credit the film and urge Americans to see it. His administration would still owe Americans a separate explanation of what U.S. military power was supposed to accomplish and why it was likely to accomplish it. National Archives on the Capra series

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I’d start with two short films. Let the first stay in January. Put the sequence of the crackdown together from the records, and give the families time to speak. The second starts with the June 2025 strikes, moves through the February address and ends with a map of Hormuz in November. Put the dates on screen every time a president, general or inspector speaks. When the White House says it achieved an objective, cut to the record that shows how it measured the result. If we can’t find a measurement, let the screen say the White House was asked for one. Then the audience can see what belongs to the history of the repression and what belongs to the argument for an American war.

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When a platform owns the only copy

This is also about what happens to our interviews. Over the last decade I’ve had YouTube channels removed and lost access to thousands of my on-site reporting videos as a public archive. I’ve dealt with coverage from CNN, Scott Pelley’s 60 Minutes, Reuters, Forbes, The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times that I regard as hostile. That’s my judgment of how I was covered. The disappearance of the archive raises a separate and concrete problem. When the link goes dead, a person can’t watch the whole exchange, check what I said in context, or compare how I described a story in April with what I knew in October. The record becomes whatever clip survives.

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I remember the COVID lockdown period and the fight over who got to label a claim disinformation. Those fights should make a reporter more determined to preserve the underlying material. Save the entire interview. Put the dates on the transcripts. Make a short film somebody can download and show in a room full of people. Give that audience a place to read the notes. If a platform changes the rules on Tuesday, the work ought to be available on Wednesday, complete enough that a person who disagrees with me can still use it.

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I still use Elon Musk’s X because it’s one of the biggest places where I can put a reporting question out and get a lead back quickly. That speed got many of us accustomed to treating a social account like a newsroom. With Democrats projected to control both chambers when the new Congress convenes, I expect fights over technology oversight and the scope of investigations into DOGE. Subpoenas, litigation and proposals to tax billionaires may all be part of the political landscape. How any of that affects X depends on what Congress, the courts and the company actually do. In the meantime, my work has to survive a change in ownership, an algorithm or a congressional majority. AP’s call on control of Congress

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For Neighborhood News, this changes how I think about the work of finishing a story. I used to be able to tell somebody to find a video I posted on a certain date. Now I want to be able to hand them the short film, the interview it came from, and a transcript with the time of the cut. That is a lot more work than hitting upload. It gives another citizen journalist enough material to pick up where I left off, check a date, or tell me I got something wrong. If you’ve spent years getting people to sit down with you and tell you what they saw, you ought to be able to give them that much back.

Put the end of the war on the record

Picture the president giving the speech today. He begins with the nuclear objective and tells us what can actually be verified about the sites and the stockpile. If an inspector can’t get in, he says where and why. Then he puts up a map of Hormuz and explains what passage looked like before the war, what it looks like now, and what he is asking our forces to do about it. Then he talks about the people killed in January. He tells us what his government is doing for those people and whether he has made their freedom from the current regime a condition of ending the war. Each part has a measure, an official who can answer for it and a date when we get an update.

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What I want to see is a public answer that can survive the next press conference. If the mission has changed since February, say where it changed and who made the decision. If the purpose is to stop a bomb, show us the safeguards that would allow the military operation to end. If the purpose now includes opening Hormuz, explain who is responsible for passage and how long the United States is committing to that job. If the administration intends to fight until the Islamic Republic falls, put that proposition before the American people and Congress plainly enough for both to debate it.

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In Persian Square, the story I went looking for was what Iranians had lived through. It took a different kind of work to learn what the United States had set out to do. A film can give a family in Tehran a place in the story. An interview can keep an exile’s account on the record. A president has a duty that belongs to him alone. He has to explain why Americans are fighting, why they’re still fighting, and what would let them come home. Donald Trump had the microphone from the first day. He still owes the country the rest of that sentence.

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