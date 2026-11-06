George Webb 's Intelligence Network

George Webb 's Intelligence Network

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Pingman's avatar
Pingman
4h

George, I'm disappointed. So you think that historically Red counties in Red states shifted Blue? Even the Democrats are wondering - and getting nervous...

You must have been paying attention to Tucker Carlson or Thomas Massie. Strip away the fake votes and the Republicans won in a landslide. Better start studying EO 13848, put in place by Trump in 2018, and renewed every year since, plus all of the anticipatory orders and measures by the Trump administration leading up to the election.

We're watching the movie previews, now, waiting for the main attraction to start. Get your popcorn...

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Melanie Kimball's avatar
Melanie Kimball
30m

So so much to unpack here and many questions as to how the masses are sleepwalking through narrative dreams/nightmares. For starters, What differentiates the 🇺🇦zeal from compassion and outrage about the mass murder of subjugated Persians in Iran? Is it TDS? Putin evil? Embrace “diversity” of “religions?

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