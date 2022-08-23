According to the New York Times, Trump had more than 300 Classified documents. Now find out why Trump kept them. We have done an extensive analysis. For more than a year now, we have been saying David Asher of the US State Department reclassified all documents and email related to the breakout in Wuhan.

These files in Trump’s storage most probably have not been reclassified. Inadvertently, our researchers probably predicted what the FBI would be going for in the Trump Raid. But Trump declassified all Classified documents before bringing them to Mar-A-Lago, so perhaps Trump is letting the FBI hang themselves on which documents are incriminating for them.

We know, for instance, that Trump’s advisors talked about the possibility of a “Bio bomb” discussed in the White House relating to China.

The discussion of Classified documents might be going in the exact direction Trump wants it to go - straight to the fact the President was not given the most important National Security information with regard to the September 11th, 2019 events at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

If Trump has set the classic “canary trap” to catch the cat, we will soon know. Trump filed a motion last evening in the Southern District of Florida to get a detailed list of the documents taken. The Government is due back in Court this Thursday to give Judge Reinhardt their suggested redactions.

Now for the juice that Trump can focus on to take down the cabal that launched Corona 9/11.

No less than three US State Department cables in 2018 warned that the Wuhan Institute of Virology was a leaky lab capable of causing a pandemic. This process culminated in a US State Department communique written shortly after a leak incident where three members of the Wuhan Lab fell sick on or around September 11th, 2019.

From the CNN article describing the three 2018 US State Department cables, CNN specifically pointed out that the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, Texas was to conduct remedial training for the Wuhan Lab, even suggesting UTMB may help run the WIV.

In March 2020, our Potomac news gathering symposium pointed out a conflict of interest with one Virginia Benassi, the key person assigned from the University of Texas Medical Branch to conduct the remediation of the Wuhan Lab.

The conflict of interest we found was the same WHO person conducting the remedial lab leak training in Wuhan was also receiving all the CoronaVirus vaccine bids in Geneva at WHO HQ.

How could Virginia Benassi be in Galveston, Texas at UTMB studying Zika and Ebola, also be at the Wuhan Institute of Virology doing lab lead training, and also be in Geneva getting bids to move to a new mRNA type of vaccine for all new bids?

In March 2020, our Potomac research group looked for photos and articles for this seemingly indispensable person, and our group found only one stock photograph. To add to our dismay, Virginia Benassi was also getting all the bids for the Wellcome Trust in London.

The Wellcome Trust bid supportive care for epidemics was also being directed to Virginia Benassi of Galveston, Geneva, Wuhan, and now London. Here name has since been removed from Wellcome Trust RFP, so I apologize for the screenshot from March 2020.

Clearly, there are numerous conflicts of interest here for Virginia Benassi if she was a real person, but her metadata after two years and a half of my personally going to all the Virginia Benassi locations. I see no records or signs of life from a real person named Virginia Benassi in Galveston, London, Geneva, or Wuhan.

In short, I believe high-ranking NATO Intelligence Chiefs are using the cutout stock photograph of Virginia Benassi because these two highest ranking officials at NATO involved in battlefield viruses and vaccines, especially those associated with US Unified Command in Africa (AFRICOM).

I believe NATO and its investment arm, the Atlantic Council, are using the Virginia Benassi email, benassiv@who.int, to steal intellectual property from Pharma vaccine bidders and monetize their DARPA and EU investments in mRNA vaccines technology.

These two top Benassi intelligence officers seek to capitalize on Atlantic Council control of therapeutics that NATO has developed at the Defense Threat Reduction Agency like Remdesivir. Whistleblowers report the destruction of documents was begun once the COVID investigations by independent journalists began.

And now, the University of Texas Medical Branch and the Wuhan Institute of Virology are wiping out all their records.

https://usrtk.org/biohazards-blog/wuhan-iab-can-delete-data/

No date on the UTMB and Wuhan agreement, indicating it was in place long before 2017.

As we said in March 2020 at our Potomac news gathering event, this corruption at UTMB and Wuhan may go far beyond insiders trying to capitalize on research paid for with US tax dollars.

In my next post, you will see our Potomac Group’s prediction in March 2020 that this might have been a deliberate launch of a mild bioagent in a “live exercise” by the US State Department, NATO, and a few Communist Party insiders in China to destroy the booming Trump economy of 2020.

Journalist George Webb did many newscasts in 2021 and 2022 on UTMB corruption with the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

An air conditioner upgrade was necessitated on September 12th, 2019.

The extraordinary events of September 11th, 2019, at the Wuhan Institute of Virology have been covered extensively in George Webb newscasts.

Journalist George Webb visits Italian spy chief Pietro Benassi’s think tank in Bologna, Italy, where Webb believes the CoronaVirus takedown of Trump's plan was hatched.

Here I am in Mons, Belgium, near NATO Headquarters. Yes, the same FBI Counter Intelligence group that raided Trump’s Mar-A-Lago was diverting money meant for European anti-terrorism activity. FBI anti-terrorism money was being diverted for Africa and Middle Eastern country overthrows with NATO Atlantic Council partners.

Is Trump playing out his “Snake Poem”, because he knows the FBI just can help themselves by going for the Corona 9/11 documents?

Who can forget Flynn knifing Trump in the back with Alex Copson as Trump walked to take the Presidential Oath? Was the text to Alex Copson, uranium supplier for your Middle East nuclear plant deal, so important you had to text him as Trump walked down the transom?

Now Flynn has passed the baton to his protege, Matt Pottinger, to backstab Trump by reclassifying files.

And Pietro Benassi celebrates every September 11th with the Pope, of which he has been an Annuncio for the last three.

NATO’s Pietro Benassi celebrates every September 11th as an Annuncio to Pope for over a decade in conflict countries in the Middle East.

Discoveries of bioagent programs in Ukraine have added credibility to charges leveled by Journalist George Webb in March of 2020.

This possible takedown of Trump was launched on September 11th, 2019, making this Trump’s 9/11.

