I’m here in Idaho working on the Canfield Fire Massacre and the Idaho Four Massacre. The FBI is withholding key information in both cases. Meanwhile, twenty-two-year-old doodles have grabbed the headlines while I sleep a few miles from the Aryan Knights halfway house for violent criminals involved in drug trafficking.

Twenty three year olds being thrown off freeway bridges during mass shootings just can’t compete with doodles that old.

1. One Pair of Nikes, Forty Nine States (Sorry, North Dakota), Zero Gatekeepers

Good morning, friends in the digital trenches, the real frontline. George Webb here, lacing up the same pair of Nikes that walked me through the hijacker motels of Laurel, Maryland; the anthrax cul‑de‑sacs of Fort Detrick; and, most recently, the scorched sidewalks of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. At the same time, the New York City Pulitzer set sips cabernet in mid‑town Manhattan and turns fake news into accolades, I file FOIAs with the local Sheriffs to get to the bottom of FBI psyops.

Meanwhile, are University of Idaho drivers being thrown off the I-90 bridge during all the Canfield Frie Massacre commotion?

The FOIA is disrupting terror psyops on County Sheriffs all over the country that if they don’t have an integrated Police and Fire software system like Palantir Gotham, the darling child of Sheriff Norris here in Coeur d’Alene’s Kootenai County and the prize pig of his former Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department.

I hit the dirt roads to Fire Chiefs murders that will soon be paved over by the cover-up artists at “say nothing” press conferences. We have another one coming up with Sheriff Norris this Tuesday.

Foot blisters are the badge‑insignia of real reporting. You want the truth? Burn the leather. No press pass, no luxury pool deck—just a bus or standby plane pass, a few hours of sleep on acrylic plastic bench seats, and the etched memory of every mile between Pennsylvania and the Palouse. Gatekeepers can throttle algorithms; they can’t delete the asphalt under your boots.

2. Charettes: Pop‑Up Newsrooms in the Wild

They mock my “charettes,” (newsgathering events that last about a week with a half a dozen people), but here’s the secret: ten motivated citizen journalists, jammed into a borrowed Airbnb with laptops, wall maps, and a Costco case of Folgers, will out‑produce the entire fact‑checker-industrial complex.

We run them like Marine recon: dawn briefs, target lists, evening debriefs. In Moscow, Idaho, that meant canvassing baristas who saw the food‑truck girls, tracking cell‑tower maps, peeking under fraternity Dumpster lids, and—yes—sitting through Sheriff press conferences that treat reporters like kryptonite. The gag‑orders eventually expire; evidence logged by locals never does.

We keep the gear rolling long after blue‑blazered network crews yank their sat‑trucks and chase the next shiny subpoena.

3. Camping on the Crime‑Scene Perimeter—Literally

We have set up camp as close as you can get without being in the Good Sam rehab farm—ground zero for Aryan Knight recruitment—and stay until the sheriff’s cruiser quits circling my campfire. Why? Because evidence has a half‑life. Shell casings disappear under fresh asphalt; bloody bannister rails vanish into burned‑out dumpsters; camera DVRs get “accidentally” reformatted.

Plant a reporter in a lawn chair across the street, night after night, and the memory‑hole operators suddenly get camera‑shy. When the FBI’s evidence‑tech tries to tote that rail section into an unmarked van, guess who’s live‑streaming on three redundant cell modems? That’s right—yours truly, with an audience archiving every pixel.

4. Shoe‑Leather Chain of Custody Beats Pulitzer Doodles

Let mainstream scribes swoon over Joe Palazzolo’s Pulitzer for Stormy‑Daniels payment vouchers. My trophy shelf displays smoked fingerprints: the Kopaka‑K‑bar search warrant, the autopsy path devouring official narrative, and the triple‑strand fingernail DNA that Vicky Ward’s book tour pretends never existed.

Those items weren’t leaked by Capitol‑Hill staffers angling for K‑Street gigs; they were pried from courthouse basements and mom‑and‑pop print shops because charette foot‑soldiers got curious enough to rattle doors. Fake‑news muscles atrophy in air‑conditioned newsrooms; gumshoe muscle grows calloused and sinewed on courthouse stairs.

5. The Metadata Rosetta Stone: Why We Chase the Devices

I harp on BlackBerrys, OnlyFans chat logs, and CODIS batch IDs not because I’m tech‑obsessed, but because metadata never oversleeps. People lie; time stamps don’t. In Idaho, time‑coded CCTV panels showed five silhouettes entering at 3:25 AM and exiting by 4:23.

While MSNBC debated door‑dash receipts, we corroborated the pattern with cell‑tower call‑detail records—then compared that with a suspicious eight‑hour silence gap before 911 rang. Evidence physics is simple: stack independent clocks until human spin collapses. My field credo: trust clocks, not quotes. The door dash driver called at 4AM was a planned alibi. Everyone was dead inside the Idaho Four house, and they used a victim’s phone to create the alibi.

6. Volunteers, Not Vassals: Newsourcing Without the Chaos

Critics sneer: “Webb weaponises randos on Telegram.” Here’s how we filter the signal: first‑pass sourcing. Every inbound tip hits a triage channel—our own “open‑source FBI.” We cross‑index tipsters’ claims against public documents, sheriff body‑cam indices, voter rolls, and corporate ledgers.

A claim that survives three cross‑checks graduates to second‑pass field work. By the time I stream it, eight independent adults have stared it down. No hedge‑fund payroll, no newsroom HR—just retirees, data‑scientists, and Uber drivers who think democracy’s worth sweat equity.

7. Living Among the Locals—Grandma Bears Know Stuff

Hotel lobbies are for parachute journalists. I camp out with Alpha Males, “Mama Bears”, “Grandma Bears,” “Great-Grandma Bears,” and even the church‑potluck matriarchs who know which deputy tightens his lips when fentanyl seizure counts vanish from the blotter. Was Xana’s mom, an Idaho Four victim, in the Good Sam program at the Altar Church where all the gunning occurred? Yep, twice. Were the Aryan Knights kept out of the story then? Yep.

Witnesses and family members bake banana bread, then casually drop the precinct nickname for the crooked detective. Information gleaned over a casserole beats a DOJ press release nine times out of ten. When you respect kitchen‑table wisdom, doors swing open—like the night a cousin of victim X spilled the real back‑seat confession that carved the Aryan‑Knight timeline.

8. Long‑Game Cred: From Anthrax to Aryan Knights

Folks forget: we cut our teeth on Fort Belvoir anthrax drills, Benghazi gun‑running, and Epstein’s air‑traffic tail‑numbers. Each solved puzzle added contact nodes—former logistics sergeants, whistle‑blown CDC lab techs, archivists from mini‑counties you’ve never heard of.

Those Rolodex cards mature like fine bourbon; crack the seal when a new narrative stinks. That’s how, inside 72 hours, we turned Idaho’s “lone‑Inceldemic” yarn upside down, traced the K‑bar’s PX purchase, linked Brent Cokapa’s shoot‑out death to a pre‑existing task‑force probe, and uncovered three untouched fingernail kits chilling in an evidence freezer.

9. The Show‑Your‑Work Ethic (or Why Trolls Fear Receipts)

Every stream includes citations, GPS pins, docket numbers—because sunlight immunises. When paid trolls bleat “disinfo,” I drop the PDF. When blue‑check lawyers threaten, I broadcast the chain‑of‑custody photo. Viewers screenshot faster than censors can DMCA. That transparency turns trolls into inadvertent amplifiers; their outrage tweets pump our evidence breadcrumbs into new circles. Auditability is the kryptonite of manufactured narratives. Try faking a quote when 3,000 news‑archivists hold the raw video.

10. Why It Matters: Rescuing Reality from the Algorithm Furnace

The Wall Street Journal breathlessly profiles a 22‑year‑old “doodle” on a Trump birthday card. Meanwhile, entire communities bury daughters butchered by cartel‑adjacent enforcers whom federal handlers quietly protect. Manufactured outrage sells ad space; real outrage threatens budgets. Our gumshoe method—show up, dig, dig in, and outlast the gag‑order—lobs a wrench into that machine. Each suppressed bannister print we pry loose, each hush‑hush CODIS batch we surface, pushes truth back into the civic bloodstream and forces Big‑Media stenographers to explain why they missed it.

So, yes, camping in blizzards, hauling tripods into county‑records attics, teaching volunteers to pull LAT/LON off body‑cam EXIFs—it’s messy, expensive, and occasionally lethal. But democracy’s immune system depends on unfiltered antigen exposure. Our charettes are the T‑cells.

The establishment may scoff, but remember: the first folks who smelled Fort Detrick’s anthrax game were ridiculed—until the lab shut down. The first crew that tagged Epstein’s flight manifests as kompromat vectors got derided—until the plea deal collapsed. And today, the lonely‑guy trope in Idaho is crumbling under the weight of a K‑bar, three DNA profiles, and a bloody bannister print because a rag‑tag citizen corps refused to swap shoe leather for click‑bait. Sheriff and FBI run screaming into the dark with the mention of one word - Kopacka. Two words - “Kopacka Knife” sends them into a frenzy.

That, dear colleagues, is why we keep walking—one cracked blister, one torn spiral notebook, one hard‑won truth at a time. Stay curious, stay mobile, and as always: FIAT JUSTITIA RUAT CAELUM—let justice be done though the heavens fall.