George’ Webb Task Force Orange Journal

George’ Webb Task Force Orange Journal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeroen Hubenet de Bruïne's avatar
Jeroen Hubenet de Bruïne
12h

Encyclopedic as usual. If this turns out to be true…. ( or any of it soon!) you’ll get a biblical nickname or just “ Prophet George the 1st . “

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 George Webb
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture