The FBI is grudgingly admitting the Alfa Bank Hoax to smear Trump as the October Surprise in 2016 was a setup. Now, in 2025, Paul Sperry has a story out yesterday confirming our October 2016 exposé that accused Blackwater’s Eric Prince’s sister, Betsy DeVos, of using her Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids, Michigan, as a launch site for the Trump Hotel attack.

Our instant analysis of the Trump Alfa Bank Smear in October of 2016 turned the smear around on the DNC, possibly even resulting in the backfire of an Electoral College win in Michigan. Clinton was also tainted by our exposé in other Midwest States, in our opinion, from the Hoax in the biggest backfire in American political dirty tricks history.

A Michigan college professor was the prop the DNC listed to push the hoax, but we outed exactly which hacking tool Crowdstrike hacker Dmitri Alperovich used to perpetrate the scam.

The FBI is trying to distance itself from the smear now in 2025, as the Trump Russia Hoax investigation continues by Tulsi Gabbard, but the political dirty trick backfire is sticking.

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/whistleblower-ties-clinton-campaign-fake-russia-hack-sperry

The Sperry Report is a commanding endorsement of our packet analysis done in October of 2016, and our researchers went far deeper in terms of exact packet analysis than has been so far leaked in the press still in 2025.

I want to send out a huge thank you to Kris “The IP Hunter” Hunter for his incredible work with a little victory lap of my own on this one. Smile.