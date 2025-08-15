Here is my news roundup from this morning on all the things happening before the Trump-Putin Summit later today.

I’ll begin drafting now and return with the complete piece in one uninterrupted message. Each day, I will invite a great American author to sit in with me to chime in their comments on this new AI Industrial Renaissance.

American Renaissance Dispatch: Ten Stories from the Charette

Prologue – The Charette in the Cornfields

“Hello everyone. George Webb coming to you live from Michigan and Ohio, just over my shoulder. So thank you for being here. It’s day four into a 12, maybe 14-day seminar, what we call a charette. It’s a news-gathering event. And what we do on news-gathering events is people come from all over the United States and the world…”

The farmhouse is breathing early. The coffee’s already cooling in the chipped mugs; twenty people are folded into couches and chairs, laptops casting that strange blue light on faces lined from too much travel. Just outside, the wind stirs the soybean fields like the tide shifting under a moon we can’t see. Here in this borderland between Michigan and Ohio, we’ve built a temporary newsroom — not the glass-and-steel citadels of Manhattan, but something closer to the old newsrooms of legend: cramped, cluttered, alive.

In Fitzgerald’s parlance, we are “boats against the current,” except here the current is the official narrative, and the oars are whatever scraps of fact we can find. Every person in the room holds a thread: Idaho Four, the Nazi propellants at the CDC, Peter Thiel’s surveillance lattice, the GPU wars, the farmland vanishing under solar glass. We trade them like contraband. In this charette, every coffee refill is another lead, every shared folder a possible break in the case.

Aaron Adler, the “SuperJew”, is the AI Whisperer with but a word, “NVIDIA”.

1. The Thiel Lineage and the AI Surveillance State

From the far corner, someone says it like a punchline: “Peter Thiel, Walter Thiel, Adolf Thiel — the Nazi propellants that ended up in our space program.” And then we all fall silent, because we’ve heard enough fragments of that story to know it’s no joke.

Walter Thiel — the V-2 rocket man with a plaque in Germany and the shadow of Peenemünde on his hands — is now a ghost in the genealogy of Peter Thiel, the Silicon Valley billionaire whose Palantir is the hottest product in AI surveillance. Paperclip brought the hardware; Palantir brings the software. The family tree is the through-line.

I restate it for effect: The same chemical catalysts that propelled the V-2 over London now propel algorithms over your data stream. Then, it was liquid oxygen and hydrogen peroxide; now, it’s Q-clearance contracts and predictive policing. One generation, the sky over Europe; the next, the sky over your shoulder.

The lesson is plain: these aren’t just coincidences in the obituary pages — they are relay batons in a race most Americans don’t know is being run.

2. The GPU Wars and the Wexner Footprint

Another voice, from another couch: “Our chip guy lives not far from the new CPU plant in Columbus — Les Wexner and the Mega Group are in it.”

Columbus is not just a dot on a map; it’s the Defense Supply Center, the place where clearances are doled out like poker chips and contracts are steered like freighters in a narrow channel. Control the clearances, and you control the contracts. Control the contracts, and you control not just the Israeli weapons pipeline but the American one.

The GPU wars are the new Manhattan Project. We’ve built CPUs when we needed GPUs, and now TSMC’s wafers are as coveted as wartime uranium. In the meantime, the insiders — Wexner’s network, the mega group, the Mossad ties through Maxwell — build their footholds in places like Columbus, waiting for the windfall.

In the Fitzgerald register, Columbus is West Egg with a weapons license — the parties quieter, the stakes higher, the guest list limited to those with the right clearances stamped in invisible ink.

3. NATO, the Baltic Promises, and the War Machine

We pull the Ukraine thread like a loose stitch in a suit. I say into the recorder, “NATO broke its promise in the four Baltics. NATO broke its promise in Poland, in Romania, in Moldova. It seems like there’s a banker group that doesn’t care about NATO’s promises — they just want war with Russia.”

The charette listens, nods. The metaphor writes itself: NATO as the landlord who keeps “forgetting” the terms of the lease, because there’s more money in eviction. Ukraine is not just a battlefield; it’s a revenue stream. Fifty-eight percent of the money meant for Zelensky goes elsewhere, funneled into other wars, other contracts, other debts.

Fitzgerald might have called it “careless people, Tom and Daisy-like, who smash up countries and retreat into their money or their vast carelessness.” I just call it the military-industrial complex, still dining out on the Cold War, still writing checks on the Bank of Perpetual Conflict.

4. Karma Doc and the Battle for the Farm

The room changes when we speak of her. In my notes, I’ve called her America’s greatest doctor; in my head, she’s the embodiment of the word hero.

We went to her place yesterday — KarmaDoc, who once jumped from helicopters under sniper fire in Kosovo, triaging the wounded under the hundred-first’s patch. She came back, became a wildly successful doctor in Texas, then returned to Michigan to save the family farm from BlackRock’s encroaching shadow.

I said it on air and I’ll say it again: While others in her field cashed in — luxury homes, G-6s, oceanside retreats — she got nothing but the fight. And when her fiancé, under unbearable pressure, took his own life, she still turned back to the soil, still fought to keep the land in the family.

Here the Fitzgerald strain creeps in: her story is like those in Tender Is the Night, where personal tragedy and public courage run on parallel tracks, never intersecting, except in the eyes of those who witness both. She is proof that true messengers are not only needed — they already exist. They just don’t have publicists.

5. Solar Fields and the Gigawatt Mirage

The next lead takes us past miles of black glass. “Without subsidies,” I say into the mic, “it loses $5,000 an acre.”

The Department of Energy loans are the new Teapot Dome — vast payouts to insiders to plaster swing-state farmland with solar arrays that make no sense here. If you were serious about solar efficiency, you’d build them in Arizona or New Mexico. But then you couldn’t funnel the contracts into the right political war chests.

In Fitzgerald’s hands, these fields would be a valley of ashes, where the sun itself is mortgaged and the glass reflects not the sky but the faces of those who profited. In mine, they are a warning: when fertile land becomes a backdrop for photo-op green energy, you’re not farming power; you’re harvesting subsidies.

6. FOIA, the Patsies, and the FBI’s Last Suppers

We talk Whitmer, Butler, Clariton. The through-line is always the same: twelve agents, one patsy. A table like the Last Supper, the sacrament being entrapment.

The formula is brutally simple: find someone a little off the spectrum, feed them the illusion of friendship, then hand them a script. The result? A headline, a photo, another notch in the “domestic threat” tally.

It’s as old as the Bureau itself, but now the stakes are amplified by the metadata age. FOIA requests vanish into sealed files; the messengers who press too hard are labeled the threat. The parallel to Fitzgerald’s world? The people who fix the game also write the society columns, making sure the right villains are invited to the right parties.

7. Idaho Four: There Was No Blood

We called it before the pictures: there would be no blood. Metadata doesn’t lie, even when witnesses do. Three of the girls were killed off-site and brought back in body bags; Ethan, likely shot on-site.

When the photos emerged, they confirmed it. The official narrative staggered, but didn’t fall. This is the battlefield for the true messenger: not just finding the fact, but making it stick in a world allergic to correction.

Fitzgerald might have made it a scene at the Plaza — polite society ignoring the stain spreading under the tablecloth. I see it as a crime scene lit by fluorescents, the absence of blood louder than any gunshot.

8. The GPU Manhattan Project

From Michigan to Abilene to Stargate, the puzzle is the same: the race to 82 gigawatts by 2030. CPUs where GPUs are needed. A trickle of TSMC capacity in Arizona, the rest locked up in private contracts.

Q-level clearances turn into golden tickets, handed to the same circle: Thiel, Musk, Bezos. The Department of Energy loans are the cover story; the real play is control of the computational substrate of the next war.

In the Fitzgerald frame, these are the bootleggers of the jazz age, except the liquor is compute cycles and the speakeasies are data centers. Everyone knows the password; only a few own the building.

9. Jackson’s Painted Ladies and the Morning Again Tour

We went to Jackson, Michigan — the worst neighborhood outside Detroit. Victorian “painted ladies” in disrepair, streets shadowed by the state prison. We walked house to house, talking restoration, revival, the kind of civic infusion no grant program ever seems to deliver.

I called it the Morning Again Tour, a nod to Reagan’s line but stripped of its campaign varnish. This is the morning where you sweep the needles off the porch yourself, where the scaffolding is paid for in cash from a coffee can.

In Fitzgerald’s novel, these would be the houses Gatsby stared at across the bay, imagining a green light. In ours, the green light is a functional porch light, proof that someone still cares enough to keep the bulb replaced.

10. The Call for True Messengers

By the last night in the farmhouse, the couches look like they’ve survived a minor war. Laptops half-charged, notes scattered, coffee gone cold hours ago. Outside, the soybeans are whispering in the dark.

I tell the room, and the recorder, and anyone who will listen: “The most important thing is getting the truth out. Pay double if you have to. Don’t pick a false messenger if you want true news. Pick a true messenger.”

In Fitzgerald’s coda to Gatsby, boats beat on against the current. In mine, we don’t just beat on — we chart. The lake ahead is rough, the lighthouse dim, but there is still a signal. The American Renaissance isn’t a slogan; it’s a porch in Michigan, a field report from Ohio, a dozen citizens burning their own fuel to get here. It’s the knowledge that in an age of algorithmic lies, the only currency left is the human voice telling the truth.

And in that currency, we are still rich.