Trump’s foreign policy in the second Trump Administration is becoming clear. Deliver knockout power over a twenty-four-period, then leave the boxing ring. Don’t engage in the Jib-Jab between Israel and Iran, get in the ring, deliver the knockout blow, then get out. No more Vietnams, no more Iraqs, no more Afghanistans.

Trump saved his biggest punches for CNN and MS-NBC this morning on the White House Lawn, calling CNN “Fake News” repeatedly on his walk to Marine One.

Trump declared the “Only Call Me For Knockouts” policy after he delivered a rare F-bomb on the White House grass. Trump unequivocally stated he is not going to referee the Jib-Jab between Israel and Iran, and left everyone in the Press Corps with the unmistakable F-Bomb punctuation mark to his message.

Trump’s Knockout Policy is reminiscent of my father’s favorite boxer, Joe Lewis, who was called the Brown Bomber. Joe Lewis didn’t jab. He swung for KnockOut on every punch. Trump may earn the title of Brooklyn Bomber after his twenty-four-hour knockout punch in the Israel-Iran War.

Trump seems to have turned his attention now on knocking out the Fake News with several uppercuts delivered to the chin of CNN and MS-NBC on his helicopter walk this AM. Trump has knocked out so many CNN executives out of the ring that even Trump couldn’t name a CNN nemesis this morning, rasping that CNN had been sold so many times he didn’t know who was in charge. I would suggest Donie O’Sullivan of CNN, the so-called “MAGA Expert” for the network.

Trump, the new B-2 Brooklyn Bomber, made it clear that CNN and MSNBC's Fake News was his new opponent in the ring. O’Sullivan would be a good symbol for Trump to focus on for Fake News because he leaves out details like someone getting all the bids for mRNA in May and September of 2019 at the WHO at an email address benassiv@who.com.

O’Sullivan leaves out little details like a US State Department Armed Diplomatic Security Officer flying back and forth from Ft Belvoir’s DTRA, the home where all military vaccines come from, and reporting to the Supreme Allied Commander of NATO throughout the process. For O’Sullivan, the bats from a thousand miles away from Wuhan infected the African pangolin and the flying fish of the Wuhan Fish Market. Can you get more Fake News than that?

CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan, the self-proclaimed “MAGA Expert,” who gets paid an exorbitant salary to twist interviews with Trump supporters, making him the ideal Trump adversary. I have generously offered to step into the ring with O’Sullivan after we squared off on the origins of the military Live Exercise called CoronaVirus, by the way, if Trump’s schedule is too full.

O’Sullivan missed little details like the University of North Carolina, Ralph Baric, or USAID PREDICT. O’Sullivan didn’t believe those entities had anything to do with CoronaVirus or the “smoking gun” furin cleavage site smack dab in the middle of the virus.

Trump’s pivot to knocking out Fake News from knocking out the Iran Nuclear Program with B-2 Bombers is refreshing indeed. CNN and MSNBC’s Misinformation Programs is a far greater threat to American Democracy. It is great to see Trump putting the gloves back on and stepping into the ring with the Fake News.

And if your schedule doesn’t permit you to step into the ring with CNN, just give me a ring. I would be happy to step in for you. Until then, we will both keep knocking out the Fake News.