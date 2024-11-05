For the last three weeks, we have been broadcasting from a location that was targeted by Antifa, causing the local business to abandon the location to create a dead zone and a “fear zone” in the downtown shopping area.

Despite all of the challenges that included an Antifa character doing an “Edward G. Robinson gun in the jacket” imitation at our studio, we stayed the course on our mission to deliver a living Presidential Candidate to the polls on Election Day. Mission Accomplished.

We literally had Antifa protestors descending from Detroit, laying in the street outside our front door in Lambertville, Michigan, on Summerville Road to strangulate local business.

We literally broadcasted every day from Ground Zero of Antifa’s attack on Small Town, America.

Ground Zero of Antifa’s attack on Small Town, America, is now festooned with Trump flags. Citizen Journalist, George Webb, here with Neighborhood Health Correspondent, Carol McIntosh.

Because we have tracked Antifa, their techniques, and their sniper organization, so closely for the last eight years, perhaps we can take a moment to breathe a sigh of relief that we delivered the choice of the American people safely to Election Day.

Ok, that breath of air was really great, now back to the vigilance that delivered the candidate of the people alive to Election Day.

We have followed the evidence of every DNC false flag for eight years with the DNC self-bombing with a pipe bomb on J6 as just one of hundreds of examples.

Through a combination of eight years of dogged follow-up with onsite interviews on the DNC shenanigans in combination with Antifa violence and mayhem being laid at our doorstep in Small Town, America, we may have been uniquely positioned to get the People’s Choice alive to the Election Day polls.

Now that the Candidate has been vouchsafed to the Election Polls, we can return to the investigation that will out the network of snipers that has been so far covered up in the US Congress.

When we relaunched Neighborhood News Studio and Neighborhood News School, I voted for reopening in this location that had been scarred by Antifa protestors and turned into a “fear zone”. I wanted to make a statement against intimidation tactics.

I have gone around America to warn against future Antifa attacks, showing where they have attacked Trump supporters in the past, like here at the Pittsburgh Convention Center with Maxwell Yearick.

Our warnings may have even altered the course of Antifa attacks through advance exposure, and we are very proud of that work.

While some networks focus on the fanfare and color inside the arena, we sweat the details of the safety and security of the Trump Rally goers before and after the events.

I am extremely pleased to report we made it to election day by helping highlight security to enable the foiling of the third Trump assassination attempt in Indio, CA.

This “expose the key threats and actors beforehand” worked very well in Michigan, Ohio, and Pennsylvania, especially in at least three locations known to DNC sniper recruiter, Paul Whelan, in Michigan.

We walked security areas at Trump rallies hours before the arrival of the candidate to expose holes in security to help avoid near death situations like Butler, PA on July 13th.

And we didn’t forget the vehicles driven by the “ones that got away” at Butler, PA, either.

Keeping law enforcement focused on the real threats delivered Trump to Election Day alive, something the Secret Service and the Beaver County Deputies who abandoned their posts when Trump took the stage in Butler on July 13th, deserve no credit for.

We also still have two Iranian snipers on the loose in the US since March that we are still waiting for the FBI to hold a press conference on.

Just because we have delivered Trump safe and sound to Election Day, now is not the time to abandon our posts like the Beaver County deputies did on July 13th, however. Paul Whelan’s Las Vegas locations still need to be watched in addition to his Midwest and Florida locations.

Quite the contrary, we think the risk from the DNC snipers now is greater than ever between now and the Certification and Inauguration.

Our work at Neighborhood News is not done in this regard until Inauguration Day, because the Harris and Biden Secret Service cannot be trusted after the Butler, PA, abandonment of posts when Trump took the stage.

We won’t quit until the Antifa snipers meet their Justice in Court. Now, on to Election Day.