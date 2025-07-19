Part 1 – Setting up the Board from Idaho

Hello from the high desert of Idaho, where the Snake River bends like a question‑mark around a million unanswered crimes. I’m George Webb and—between field runs on the Aryan‑Knights narcotics pipeline—I’ve been combing through Donald Trump’s newly announced libel suit against The Wall Street Journal over an Epstein‑tinged hit‑piece.

On first read, Team Trump is swinging at the wrong piñata. Rupert Murdoch’s by‑line might be on the storefront, but the candy inside belongs to the same old John Podesta–Glenn Simpson smear factory that once operated out of The Washington Post style cubicles and still feeds stealth copy to Murdoch’s pages.

Think of it as the print‑media equivalent of a burner phone: respectable masthead outside, opposition‑research exhaust inside. My working thesis—shaped on the long drive from Boise to Richland to Spokane to Couer d’Alene—is that Trump wins only if he drags the hidden authors, not the marquee publisher, into the dock.

The template already exists: Webb Sweigert v. Podesta Group et al. (D.D.C. 2017). Using a citizen‑journalist class action, we forced Tony Podesta to shutter the most feared lobbying shop in town, The Podesta Group, and we chased Glenn Simpson’s Fusion GPS off K Street. The method was simple: skip the billionaire frontmen, grab the bagmen. Trump can copy‑and‑paste that logic, then turbo‑charge it with executive‑branch discovery powers he never had in 2017.

Part 2 – Mapping the Smear Supply Chain

Let’s name the nodes. First up is John Podesta’s Democratic dark‑ops desk: an email‑wiping, Blackberry‑swapping command post that contracts talent whenever the DNC needs a narrative torpedo.

Next sits Glenn Simpson, the journeyman journo who quit The Wall Street Journal in 2009, hung a Fusion GPS shingle, and turned oppo research into a boutique protection racket. Fusion’s subcontractors extend across the Atlantic to Orbis‑MI6 alumnus Christopher Steele—keeper of the “pee‑pee dossier”—and southward to shadow‑CIA retirees cycling through John Brennan’s private security orbit.

When a job comes in—be it Trump–Russia in 2016, Corona Live Exercise Dark Winter in 2020, or Epstein–Trump in 2025—the work flows like this:

Collection – raw rumor harvested by Fusion stringers, often ex‑FBI or ex‑British‑intel. Validation theater – Steele or another “former intelligence officer” stamps a note of authenticity. Media rinse – a friendly staffer (Podesta’s protégés at The Washington Post, or Simpson’s pals still inside the WSJ) massages the copy into a “news” article. Amplification – Brennan’s cable‑news alumni (think Evan Perez at CNN) run the talking‑points loop every 30 minutes.

To break the chain you must cut one of the mid‑links; suing the terminal publisher just makes the hidden authors shrug and open another faucet.

Part 3 – Lessons from the 2017 Podesta/Fusion GPS Takedown

Rewind to my Drain‑the‑Swamp road tour eight years ago. Armed with nothing but a Jeep full of affidavit paper, I gathered a hundred sign‑ups per state—establishing numerosity and geographic diversity for a DNC‑wide class action.

While the mainstream press smirked, federal process servers marched into Podesta Group HQ on G Street. Tony resigned within a week; Kim Fritz locked the doors; Fusion GPS wiped hard drives and Glenn Simpson disappeared to a horse farm in Virginia.

The secret sauce was surgical naming: we listed the Blackberry IMEI numbers, the exact corporate shells (A RMZ in Moscow, ActBlue pass‑throughs in D.C.), and the bank account strings inside Amalgamated Bank.

Trump’s lawyers should mirror that precision. Instead of “Murdoch’s Wall Street Journal defamed me,” they must plead:

Count I – Defamation per se by Fusion GPS principals Glenn Simpson & Mary Jacoby, acting in concert with Podesta‑Group veteran Peter Fritsch, using the Journal as laundering venue.

Attach exhibits: Steele’s invoice ledger, Brennan’s post‑CIA consulting e‑mails, and every edit log showing an external Google‑doc ID sliding into the WSJ CMS. Courts can dismiss a publisher‑wide gripe as First‑Amendment bluster; they choke on granular conspiracy fact‑patterns. Cite precented for another unprecendented victory.

Part 4 – The Epstein Angle & How to Flip It

Podesta and Simpson timed the new smear to ride public revulsion over Jeffrey Epstein’s unsealed flight logs. Strategy: splash Trump’s name beside Epstein’s, then frame the piece as “just reviewing court records.” Counter‑punch: expose the source chain.

Steele’s dossier contractors fed Epstein notes to Fusion in mid‑2022, long after Epstein died—but the metadata shows Podesta lobbyist Kim Fritz touched the doc first. If Trump can subpoena that revision history he proves actual malice: the article wasn’t mere court‑summary; it was an op drafted by political enemies.

Second, pivot from sex‑panic to Ponzi‑panic. I’ve long argued Epstein’s real racket was covert finance deals—uranium in New Mexico, CRISPR patents in Boston, modular nuclear in Israel. Podesta’s lobbying files contain overlapping projects. Trump can compel discovery on lobbying for techno‑ponzis that entangled Fusion sources; watch the smear authors squirm when asked why they ignored investment‑fraud angles. A jury smelling selective omissions is a jury primed to award punitive damages.

Part 5 – Shadow‑CIA, John Brennan & the Pee‑Pee Legacy

Let’s drive east to Langley. Brennan’s post‑retirement network resembles a privatized fusion center: think ex‑CT analysts moonlighting at CNN, SIGINT retirees parked at CrowdStrike, and Steele’s Orbis team bridging the Atlantic. In 2016 they sold the pee‑pee dossier to an FBI hungry for Crossfire Hurricane wiretap warrants. We ran down all the Orbis locations in England from Steele’s Surrey horse farm to his partner’s bioagent from at Pirbright near Winchester.

In 2024 they recycled the method—code‑name Sea‑Spray—embedding Epstein rumors in financial reporting to bypass political‑story fatigue. Trump’s suit should explicitly rope Brennan in under a tortious interference theory: by orchestrating defamatory leaks, Brennan impaired Trump’s economic interests (e.g., hotel licensing, book deals).

Will Brennan claim sovereign immunity? Not if the leaks occurred after his CIA tenure. Discovery can subpoena his security‑consulting invoices—many routed through UK or UAE shell firms. One browned‑out payment and the shadow‑CIA argument moves from speculation to tangible conspiracy, exactly what Judge Boasberg ducked in my 2017 case by shuffling me onto a friendly docket. Trump, with deeper pockets, can dig where I ran out of filing fees.

Part 6 – Reign‑of‑Terror Pattern from WTC ’93 to COVID‑19

Part of winning a libel case is narrative: show the jury a pattern. My notebooks run clear back to the first World Trade Center bombing, where FBI informants “forgot” to swap the real bomb for a dummy. Track forward: Oklahoma City, 9/11 encrypted Blackberry loops, the FBI’s JTTF infiltration of mosques, and finally the Wuhan‑lab smokescreen—each crisis birthing new surveillance budgets. Podesta‑Simpson smear ops serve the same end in the information domain: create a scandal, then market the “cleanup.”

Trump’s team should hire pattern‑evidence gurus to craft a timeline exhibit: Podesta email hacks, Steele dossier, the COVID “wet‑market” diversion, and now Epstein 2.0—every spike matched to Fusion billing records and Brennan media hits. Jurors may not grasp spycraft, but they understand repeat business. A plaintiff who frames himself as the latest victim in a decades‑long revenue model wins moral high ground and treble damages under New York’s anti‑SLAPP statutes.

Part 7 – Citizen‑Journalist Signature Drive 2.0

I’ve already dusted off the Neighborhood News Van’s atlas. The plan: eight swing‑state capitals where defamation‑venue rules favor plaintiffs—Phoenix, Austin, Columbus, Lansing, Raleigh, Tallahassee, Atlanta, and Minneapolis. How to stop Podesta and Simpson with this latest smear - we’ll use the same methodology we used in 2017.

Time for another Neighborhood News Cruise By The Neighborhood News Crew? NNC has logged over 3,500 miles in the last week and is currently in Albuquerque, home of Jeff Epstein’s helicopter flights with Bill Richardson to the Zorro Ranch and Los Alamos, NM, for loose nukes for Israel.

At each stop, we’ll livestream courthouse steps, gather affidavit volunteers who donated to candidates “injured” by Podesta dirt files, and bulk up numerosity and diversity. Trump’s lawyers need those citizens to prove media constriction of political participation—an emerging tort theory that Fusion fears more than RICO.

Why involve the DNC? Because Podesta’s still an unpaid advisor; Fusion’s board overlaps with Perkins Coie, counsel of record for DNC rapid‑response. PerkinsCoie pursued me personally with a failed Rule 11 plot, which was foiled by the fumbling of lawyer Mark Elias. Fold them into a class action and Simpson’s wife can no longer hide assets behind Maryland LLCs. Remember: Podesta folded once 2,000 citizens signed. A million MAGA retirees with smartphones will melt whatever shell company lurks behind this smear.

Part 8 – Trial‑Day Blueprint & Final Pep Talk

Picture it: Federal District Court, Southern District of Florida—home field for both Mar‑a‑Lago and Epstein’s plane manifests. Trump’s counsel opens: “Your Honor, this case is not about editorial disagreement. It is about a covert lobbying clique—John Podesta, Glenn Simpson, Christopher Steele, and John Brennan—weaponizing prestige newspapers to extort political silence. We will show deliberate falsity, hidden authorship, and financial motive.”

Key witnesses:

Tony Podesta —to admit Fusion ghost‑wrote WSJ copy via former staffers.

Peter Fritsch & Evan Perez —to explain the newsroom relay.

Christopher Steele —to concede dossier‑style sourcing for Epstein angle.

John Brennan—to testify on “private security consulting” emails time‑stamped one day before publication.

Exhibits: edit‑trail metadata, Fusion invoice chains, Podesta Group dissolution docs (my 2017 haul), and sworn statements from our new signature army.

Verdict scenario: Jury finds reckless disregard, awards Trump compensatories for business loss, punitives tripled for malice, and injunctive relief compelling WSJ to publish retractions naming Fusion GPS, Podesta, and Brennan. The headline alone (“Journal Retracts Epstein Story; Blames Fusion GPS”) detonates the smear machine more effectively than any Murdoch slug‑fest.

So fire up your tank of unleaded, patriots. We’ll be rolling out from Albuquerque at dawn (after we get some more Epstein dirt), first petitions stacked on the dashboard, livestream humming. We did it once with two‑dollar Dunkin coffee and a folding card table; we can do it again—with a former president riding shotgun. See you at the next statehouse—and Podesta, pack your overnight bag. Court discovery is a one‑way ticket.