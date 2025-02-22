To those Deep Staters that thought sending me one inch from the brink of my death with their Legionaire’s assassins weapon would erase half my mind and a put me out of action for Trump 2025 to 2028, I am going to have a few reminder love notes for you to let you know that we haven’t forgotten a thing.

We are not confused about how Rahm Emanuel, Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, and Debbie Wasserman Shultz used the Defense Threat Reduction Agency with their Awan Spy Ring to create mass havoc for the first Trump Administration.

There are confused in DC who think this Emanuel Pelosi Schiff cabal are “misunderstood”. Even with my mind half erased, I am not that niaive.

Military grade encryption carriers in Congress.

Many of the Deep State DTRA shennanigans go all the way back to 9/11 and the conjured anthrax “crop dusters”. Our research is super deep in Deep State destabalizing live exercises, as is our collective memory of researchers around the world. One Legionaire’s “spotless mind” victim isn’t going to alter the ability of our group to inform the the newly installed Kash Patel at FBI one iota.

We know where the DTRA threats are going to come from. Zelensky having a tantrum with Azov Brigade and anthrax. Yawn. We got that covered. Kash Patel wasn’t ready the first time round with Trump. Now he has seen it all. He can put 500 agents on every anticipated DTRA destabilizing plot.

Rahm doing a Ben Gurion suitcase nuke Samsonite threat to Trump? Got that one covered. We outed the Ibrahim gang in 2017.

Rahm’s biolab in Faisalabad? Sorry, we outed that one in 2017.

The difference now is Kash Patel will be able to put 500 agents on every threat. And the reports of our death have been exaggerated.

We just have a lot more friends this time around.