Recent disclosures of emails to and from Duke scientist Linfa Wang have validated working theories I put forward two years ago about how Remdesivir stockpiling by Rick Bright of BARDA was triggered in January 2020.

The fundamental precedent that was needed for Rick Bright of BARDA to trigger the stockpiling a Remdesivir in January 2020 was the identification of confirmed cases for coronavirus in the United States. No smattering or cluster of confirmed cases? - No reason to stockpile Remdesivir - it’s just that simple.

In 2021 on the Research Road Show, we discussed at length how Seattle was going to be the early catchment basis of these early COVID cases in early January to trigger Remdesivir stockpiling later that month.

The plan was to vector in a large group of infected Iranian and Chinese students from the Canadian border north of Seattle. The students would be quickly tested with a test only available to Matt Pottinger of the National Security Council and his brother at the University of Washington, which was currently running the Seattle Flu Study.

The Seattle flu study, conveniently already was capturing chest x-rays and blood of patients in the Seattle area for analysis. The working theory we discussed in 2021 was the infected students from Iran and China would be fed into the Seattle’s flu study to create confirm COVID cases, thus providing the needed COVID cluster for triggering Remdesivir stockpiling.

Under information and belief, I believe national security memos exist to delineate the next few events that I am about to describe. The plan to vector Iranian and Chinese students into Seattle from the Canadian Border was the brain child of Iranian terrorist leader Qasem Soleimani.

There was only one problem with the plan. The plan was to alert President Donald Trump on January 1st at Mar-a-Lago in a national security briefing by Matt Pottinger to put Trump in a double bind, no-win situation. if Trump elected to foil the CoronaVirus vectoring plot, it would require shooting down an aircraft carrying the Chinese in Iranian students. There was a chance that Trump would order the shoot down. Trump elected instead to order the assassination of the mastermind of the plot Qasem Soleimani Again I believe national security memos exist to verify what I am reporting here.

Upon information and belief, and President Trump thought this would end the coronavirus vectoring plot. However, Trump gave the standing order to hack into the Iranian anti-aircraft system around Tehran to shoot down any plane vectoring sick students toward Canada from Tehran. I have reason to believe that Trump saved these documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence after his presidency.

We reported at the time of the shootdown that this Ukrainian plane was provided by none other than Igor Kolomoisky, the International Ukrainian criminal billionaire, who used a similar hacking methodology for a shoot down of an aircraft in Ukraine in the 2014 Ukrainian war and overthrow.

With the Ukrainian plane shot down on Jan 8th,2020 over Tehran, that meant no infected students would be vectored the Canadian border to be fed into the Seattle flu study, and there would be no triggering event for the stockpiling of Remdesivir.

The shootdown of a Ukrainian plane over Tehran required a new plan - a Plan B. The Plan B was what I call the Wuhan Slop Trough, but others have called it the Wuhan World Record Potluck of January 15 to January 18, 2020.

Now the question becomes, who in their right mind would hold a 40,000 person potluck where shared plates and hand grubbing between individuals would occur at the epicenter of a worldwide outbreak of some thing that Matt Pottinger compared to the return of the 1918 Spanish Flu?

I reenacted people becoming sick and prostrate from the Wuhan ”Slop Trough” event on the grass outside of Linfa Wang’s Duke university hospital in 2021. Remember, the world record Wuhan Potluck is is going on while the “drop dead in Wuhan” videos are appearing in the western media.

https://www.aljazeera.com/amp/news/2021/1/18/new-footage-shows-wuhan-during-earliest-days-of-covid-pandemic

New email messages now confirm that Linfa Wang was indeed in Wuhan at this time. we speculated in 2021. This was for the expressed purpose of bringing back blood samples that would be mixed with Seattle Flu Study results. More importantly, Linfa Wang’s mission included adding a patient who would become coronavirus patient zero, otherwise known as Snohomish County Man. Now Rick Bright had the cohort of positive coronavirus tests that he needed to trigger the mass stockpiling a Remdesivir in late January 2020.

This Seattle Flu study cohort would not only allow Rick Bright of BARDA to trigger mass stockpiling of Remdesivir, but also it released funds for the immediate work on two vaccines, including Bob Malone and Stanley, Plotkin‘s, Innovio and another nanoparticle based vaccine at the University of Washington called Icosovax.

https://globalhealth.washington.edu/interactive-map/projects/3221/The-Seattle-Flu-Study