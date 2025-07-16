As suspected, we can now confirm that Travis Decker was driving the same GMC Sierra truck on June 17th, 2025, that he had used to murder his children on June 2nd. The man arrested this morning at the US Capitol does resemble Decker.

We know Travis Decker frequented the Idaho Panhandle area, possibly working for Clark Fork Outfitters in Clark Fork, Idaho. Any mass shooting with Decker, most probably fleeing to the Idaho Panhandle, would trigger a BOLO alert.

We openly questioned why the Sheriff of Kootenai County had not issued a BOLO after Decker was reported to be seen in Idaho later that day on July 17th.

We also questioned why Sheriff Norris did not issue a BOLO warning twelve days later on June 29th, 20225, during the six-hour siege of the Canfield Fire Shooting for Decker’s GMC Sierra pickup truck and Decker.

Our researchers also appealed to law enforcement to check local grocery stores during the disappearance of kindergarten teacher Sarena Harrison on June 28th, starting with the closest Walmart SuperCenter near Hayden, Idaho, home.

Kindergarten teacher Sarena Harrison would have had no warning that Travis Decker could have been in her grocery store parking lot or that he was still driving his GMC Sierra pickup truck.

The incident of Travis Decker being filmed occurred three days before he killed his children, also occurred in a grocery store parking lot, so a repeating pattern of Decker coming out of hiding for food has now validated our recommendation to look for him there.

Travis Decker drives very aggressively, and it is difficult to believe he did not have more road rage incidents since the June 17th, 2025 event. We again deplore the Kootenai County Sheriff to pull the grocery story camera surveillance parking footage near the home of Sarena Harrison.

