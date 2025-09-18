American Mujahideen

1. The Utah Allegation: ROTC as a Recruiting Pool

Is it true that the “Armed Queers” or trans-rights fronts in Utah are a camouflage for Hezbollah or mujahideen recruiters looking for ROTC-trained sharpshooters like Tyler Robinson to Ukraine?

Would an Iranian vixen operative lead Tyler Robinson to believe she had transitioned when, in fact, she was born female?

Prosecutors say they have digital messages between Armed Queers and Tyler Robinson and Ermiya Fanaeian, an Iranian-born operative.

Ermiya definitely hit Utah campuses a lot, especially Utah and UVU.

Ermiya also had Pink Pistols, an LQBT hand gun rights activists group in SLC.

And of course Ermiya is a counselor against gun violence to.

Was Ermiya looking to transition LGBQ from fearful to fearsome with Pink Pistols?

Also rid Itah’s campuses of police while there are at it?

We don’t know exacly when Tyler met Ermiya, but when it happened, sparks flew.

Now it looks like her organization planted a gun at a dead drop near the UVU ROTC Building for him to take to shoot Charlie Kirk

And an Armed Queer recruit, Tyler Robinson, is being hung out at the Charlie Kirk murderer because Armed Queers laid out a weapon for him in the bushes near where Charlie Kirk was speaking before he was murdered.

https://nypost.com/2025/09/17/us-news/armed-queers-founder-ermiya-fanaeian-is-radical-trans-leftist/?utm_source=chatgpt.com

Armed Queers are not what they seem to be; Armed Queers are a recruiting cover for a Ukrainian mercenary pipeline. Prosecutors now seem to be creating an alternative reality that Tyler Robinson never met or had sexual relations with Fanaeian, apparently to protect her undercover status. Prosecutors appear to have created a “grandfather story” for the origin of Tyler’s gun as well.

No mainstream outlet has validated such a cell; what’s on record is that ROTC units exist at Utah universities and that online ecosystems have been used in other wars to recruit fighters.

https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/world/us/links-to-ccp-what-is-armed-queers-slc-group-under-spotlight-after-charlie-kirks-killing/articleshow/123935633.cms?utm_source=chatgpt.com

Reporting has been spotty for the Ukrainian mercenary pipeline, Armed Queers, on Utah campuses. Some draw CCP ties to the group when they clearly have US State Department ties and ties to the United Nations Global Engagement Center.

Even investigators like Representative Anna Luna can’t seem to pull back the US State Department veil on Armed Queers, thinking the Chinese CCP created them. It is not to find Armed Queer’s winning a State Department NGO award “7 for 17” for their Iranian Mata Hari temptress founder. The State Department later cut ties for public relations sake.

State Department cuts ties with NGO that awarded Armed Queers founder

• The Blaze reports that Utah Global Diplomacy, an NGO, awarded the “7 for 17” award to Ermiya Fanaeian (founder of Armed Queers SLC) and that the State Department is now “cutting ties” with that NGO over its association with Fanaeian / Armed Queers.

We have tracked Tyler Robinson’s five years of ROTC activities on the UVU campus, and in that stretch of time, we believe he met and had a relationship with Ermiya, most probably in 2023. Now the relationship is being memory-holed by prosecutors, and the organization is being erased from social media. We will continue to follow this story, but consider the CIA and the US State Department's track record in recruiting US college ROTC as overseas technical advisors.

An ex-CIA officer has already attacked me since my leveling the charge on the Utah Capitol steps this morning, where Tyler first met Ermiya in 2023. Let’s consider their ROTC recruiting record on US campuses, shall we?

The Original Mujahideen Proxy War In Afghanistan

Afghanistan in the 1980s was where the pattern began: Operation Cyclone, the CIA’s long covert war, pouring billions through Pakistan’s ISI to fund and arm Afghan mujahideen. Washington Post retrospectives make clear it was one of the CIA’s costliest programs, with Saudi Arabia matching U.S. funds, and Stinger missiles eventually in the field. The infrastructure created—training camps, logistics routes, ideological networks—outlived the Soviets and metastasized into global jihad.

2. Bosnia: The Green-Light Scandal of the 1990s

By the mid-1990s, Bosnia showed the next iteration: a U.N. arms embargo on paper, but in practice Washington “green-lighting” Iranian arms shipments to the Bosnian government. The Los Angeles Times reported at the time that more than 5,000 tons of weapons moved, tolerated by the U.S. to prevent Sarajevo from being overrun. Congressional hearings later confirmed the tradeoff: public denunciation of Tehran, quiet acceptance of Iranian pipelines.

3. Kosovo and the KLA: Guerrillas in NATO’s Shadow

Kosovo offered another variant: NATO waged an air war while the Kosovo Liberation Army fought on the ground. Western leaders were uneasy about the KLA’s record and postwar ambitions, but tolerated the alignment because it put pressure on Belgrade. BBC and CFR analyses describe how the KLA leveraged NATO’s cover, while arms and support seeped in from sympathetic diasporas. It showed the model’s flexibility: sometimes covert guns, sometimes just airpower and political cover.

4. Libya 2011: The Collapse-and-Proliferation Effect

The fall of Qaddafi loosed vast arsenals across North Africa. Defense reporters documented how jihadist groups in Mali and Sinai tapped into Libya’s unsecured stockpiles. Time magazine called Libya an “arms bazaar.” Here the U.S. role was less direct arming of mujahideen, more about unleashing forces it couldn’t contain after regime change. The result was the same: jihadist formations awash in modern kit.

5. Syria: The Train-and-Equip Debacle

Syria was the grand experiment in “vetting rebels.” CIA’s Timber Sycamore and the Pentagon’s $500 million “train and equip” program tried to stand up moderate units. Reuters and Washington Post coverage shows how quickly those forces were abducted, routed, or defected. Al-Nusra (al-Qaeda affiliate) benefited, ISIS surged, and U.S. arms leaked. By 2017, the CIA program was shut down. It was Afghanistan’s logic replayed, with new players.

6. Iraq and ISIS: Blowback in Real Time

ISIS’s rise from al-Qaeda in Iraq demonstrated blowback in real time. Time magazine and Washington Post reporting detailed how U.S. weaponry, captured from collapsing Iraqi divisions, became ISIS’s arsenal. U.S. air campaigns and Kurdish ground forces clawed territory back, but the jihadist networks once seeded by past wars turned into full proto-states. The U.S. had both armed and later fought this generation of mujahideen.

7. Ukraine’s International Legion: Volunteers and Freelancers

In 2022, when Ukraine invited foreign volunteers, thousands of Americans expressed interest, per Washington Post reporting. Kyiv’s “International Legion” quickly tightened standards after thrill-seekers and unqualified adventurers showed up. This wasn’t ROTC as a covert conveyor belt; it was overt sign-ups, embassy contacts, and Discord chats. But it showed how modern recruitment can look—digital, decentralized, blurred between volunteer, mercenary, and contractor.

9. Cover Stories and Cultural Smokescreens

When the Ukrainian pipeline operations risk exposure, cultural hot-button issues become the diversion—like Monica Lewinsky’s blue dress during Iran-Contra hearings. Mainstream press shows how quickly the Kirk case was politicized into identity-politics narratives. We contend that these distractions are engineered to keep eyes off weapons, money, and recruiting. The record proves scandals do reframe coverage; whether that’s deliberate cover or media gravity is the live question.

10. Lessons, Receipts, and the Evidence Checklist

From Afghanistan to Syria, every cycle left paper trails: manifests, export licenses, seized chat logs, weapons forensics. Our researchers are demanding the same here: subpoena Discord servers, demand rooftop access logs, trace the weapon’s purchase chain, and publish full surveillance of ingress, not just escape.

History shows this is where truth emerges—Afghan covert aid, Bosnian “green lights,” Syrian train-and-equip—all confirmed later in documents. The only way to prove or disprove a Utah “Utah-Contra” is with receipts, not rhetoric.