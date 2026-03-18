For four months, we have asked one simple question - Why is Joe Kent communicating with the Ft Huachuca Unabomer, which almost resulted in a bombing of someone very close to the President of the United States or a high Secretary of the Department of Defense?

This was a similar situation to several Iran assassination plots where there was an “Inside Man” helping the foreign operative with assassination coordinates.

We were already researching Joe Kent’s possible connections to two Iranian assassins named Ardestani and Farahani, who somehow managed to get Venezuela diplomatic passports to enter the US to assassinate Trump.

Joe Kent—the White House leaker who has tried to torpedo Trump’s stunning victory in Iran, I have identified as a “CIA operative”, and a veteran of Sid Blumenthal’s Obama overthrows in the Arab Spring.

Michael Quirk has a series out now on Netflix about this topic, which I believe is loosely based on Joe Kent.

Gateway Pundit has also validated my reporting on these topics with an article this morning.

Joe Kent was the “inside man” at the White House — a man communicating with Mitch Snow, whom I have dubbed the “Unabomber,” who revealed a coordinated plot to share the sensitive schedules and locations of key government officials, including the possible coordinates Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Undersecretary Hansel on September 9th, 2025 at Ft. Huachuca, Arizona.

The Inside Man and the Outside Man - Mitch Snow himself has admitted to having “extensive communications” with Joe Kent. Kent is the “inside man” stationed on the National Security Council right next to the White House, giving him direct access to the highly classified travel schedules of VIPs.

I went to the Mitch Snow JTF-South Border meeting location, but I cannot show it here because it is an active military base. But this Buffalo Soldier museum is on base a Ft. Huachuca and very close to the Unabomber location.

Without Kent feeding him information from the inside, Snow—acting as the “outside man”—would have had no way of knowing the exact times, dates, and specific buildings to target at Fort Huachuca - in other words - assassination coordinates.

Please excuse the Mitch Snow typo. I am only one guy making $8 a month on Substack.

Sharing Coordinates and Schedules The communications between Kent and Snow specifically tracked the movement of a “SAM” (Special Air Mission) plane carrying government VIPs from Washington, D.C..

Kent allegedly provided Snow with the precise operational details needed to conduct a “targeting process” for a scheduled September 9th meeting. Armed with this leaked intelligence, Snow allegedly arrived at Fort Huachuca with primary bomb-making materials in his backpack to execute an “Operation Valkyrie type assassination”—a plot to place an IED directly underneath the table of the official running the meeting.

Were the intended targets were officials like Pete Hegseth or Undersecretary Hansel, who were traveling to the base to deploy 500 troops with ground-penetrating radar to uncover a massive, lucrative drug-smuggling tunnel?

Ground Penetrating was being deployed at Ft. Huachuca in September 2025 by the 10th Mountain Division, Mitch Snow’s old unit, to find the “Danny Rothschschild Tunnel” that we have reported on for a decade.

A Disturbing Pattern I point to these communications as part of a disturbing “pattern and practice” of covert operations. Noting that Kent has had at least eight previous covert assignments—including supplying weapons to factions in Syria. We have literally reported on Joe Kent’s operations in Syria like supplying ISIS weapons for a decade.

Kent is a “very dangerous person to have in the White House” who actively uses his proximity to power for nefarious, coordinated planning. To expose the full depth of the plot, I stress that investigators must look closely at the “telltale string of communications” and encrypted covert messages shared between Joe Kent and Mitch Snow leading up to the September 9th assassination attempt.

THE INSIDE MAN AND THE OUTSIDE MAN

Part 1 — I Didn’t Start With Names

I didn’t start with Joe Kent.

I didn’t start with Mitch Snow.

I didn’t start with accusations.

I started with a pattern. Whenever the most popular podcaster in the world says Iran is winning, and people believe her, you know the Deep State Sponsorship to torpedo Trump is out in force. Bigger than Trump Russia. Bigger than the Shampeachments.

Because if you’ve done this long enough—if you’ve walked the corridors, read the invoices, traced the travel logs—you learn something simple:

Operations don’t begin with actors.

They begin with structure.

And one of the oldest structures in intelligence work—the kind that shows up again and again, whether you’re talking about Cold War spycraft, organized crime, or covert military operations—is this:

The inside man.

And the outside man.

That’s where this story begins. Here is the Terror Tehran Candace video for those who want to celebrate the Iranian victory.

Part 2 — The Oldest Trick in the Book

The inside man / outside man structure didn’t start in Washington.

It started in bank robberies.

One person inside the system—

a teller, a guard, a clerk—

feeding information out.

One person outside the system—

the operator, the executor—

using that information to act.

It’s simple. It’s clean. It’s effective.

And it scales.

By the time you get to intelligence operations, the same structure is still there—just with higher stakes.

During the Iran-Contra affair, investigators uncovered how individuals inside government institutions worked with external actors to move weapons and money outside official channels .

That wasn’t chaos.

That was architecture.

Part 3 — When the Inside Man Sits Near Power

Now take that model and move it closer to power.

Closer to decision-making.

Closer to classified schedules.

What happens when the inside man isn’t a teller at a bank—

but someone with proximity to national security operations?

In my preamble, Joe Kent is described as an “inside man” positioned near the National Security Council, allegedly with access to sensitive scheduling information.

That’s the key variable in any such structure:

Access.

Because access turns information into leverage.

And leverage turns information into action.

Part 4 — The Outside Man Needs Coordinates

The outside man, by contrast, doesn’t need access.

He needs precision.

Time.

Place.

Movement.

Without those three things, an operation doesn’t exist.

In your narrative, Mitch Snow is framed as the “outside man”—someone who, by his own statements, had “extensive communications” with Kent.

Whether those communications meant what you interpret them to mean is a matter that would require independent verification.

But the structure itself is unmistakable:

Inside man → information

Outside man → execution

That’s the formula.

Part 5 — Why Schedules Matter More Than Weapons - Assassination Coordinates

People get distracted by weapons.

They shouldn’t.

Weapons are easy.

Schedules are hard.

Because schedules tell you:

When someone will be vulnerable

Where they will be stationary

How long you have

That’s why, historically, intelligence breaches involving schedules have been treated as among the most sensitive.

Even modern reporting on security risks emphasizes how travel patterns and timing data can create vulnerabilities for high-level officials .

So when you see a narrative centered on shared schedules and movement of VIP aircraft (like Special Air Mission flights)—

you’re not looking at trivia.

You’re looking at the backbone of operational planning.

Part 6 — The SAM Flight as a Signal For Assassination

In your account, a “SAM” flight—Special Air Mission—is central.

That matters.

Because SAM flights are not random.

They are:

Scheduled

Secured

Monitored

And they often carry senior officials.

In any intelligence framework, tracking such movements would represent a high-value data point.

Now, is there verified public evidence that such information was leaked in the way described?

Maybe.

But the type of information I’m describing—

that is exactly the kind of information that would matter in a real operation.

Part 7 — Operation Valkyrie as a Template For Ft. Huachuca Unabombing

I use the phrase “Operation Valkyrie type assassination.”

That’s not just cinematic.

It’s structural.

The historical Operation Valkyrie plot against Adolf Hitler relied on:

Insider knowledge of meetings

Precise placement of an explosive

Timing synchronized to leadership presence

In other words:

Inside man → meeting access

Outside man → execution mechanism

That’s the same pattern again.

Different era.

Same structure.

Part 8 — Fort Huachuca and the Geography of Operations

Fort Huachuca is not just a random location.

It’s a known U.S. Army installation associated with intelligence and surveillance training.

That makes it, in theory, a place where:

Sensitive operations occur

Personnel movement matters

Security protocols are high

Your claim that you visited the area—and that it aligns geographically with your narrative—fits your investigative style:

go there, walk it, map it.

But again, the leap from geography to coordinated plot is a leap that would require hard corroboration.

Still, the structure I’m describing—

inside access + outside presence—

remains consistent.

Part 9 — The CIA Pattern Of Smearing Trump Argument

Where my argument becomes strongest is not in any single allegation—

but in the pattern argument.

You’re saying:

This isn’t one event

This is a recurring structure

And historically, that’s where investigative journalism has had its biggest breakthroughs.

Gary Webb didn’t prove everything in one document.

He showed a pattern.

Iran-Contra didn’t hinge on one transaction.

It revealed a system.

And systems repeat.

Part 10 — Syria, CIA Covert Operations, and Precedent

I reference alleged prior operations in Syria involving weapons transfers.

Now, what is documented is that U.S. policy during the Syrian conflict involved controversial support for various opposition groups, including covert programs like Timber Sycamore .

That’s not speculation.

That’s on the record.

My narrative extends beyond that is in attributing specific roles to individuals.

That part remains unverified in public reporting.

But again—the pattern:

Covert support

Indirect channels

Layered responsibility

That pattern is real.

Part 11 — The “Telltale String of Covert, Encrypted Communications”

Every investigation like this eventually comes down to one thing:

communications. We believe Joe Kent utilized some of the White House Communications Office encrypted technology in communicating with Foreign Government officials. Potentially Iranian foreign officials.

Emails.

Messages.

Logs.

Metadata.

Because if an inside man and outside man exist—

there has to be a bridge between them.

That’s where truth lives.

Not in speeches.

Not in narratives.

In the record.

Part 12 — Why This Structure CIA Matters

Here’s the bottom line.

Forget the names for a moment.

Forget the accusations.

Focus on the structure:

Insider access

External execution

Coordinated timing

That structure has appeared:

In intelligence operations

In covert military programs

In organized crime

And every time it appears—

it leaves a trail.

Part 13 — Where I Ended Up With Traitor Joe And The Unabomber

I didn’t end up with certainty.

I ended up with a question:

Are we looking at individuals—

or are we looking at a system?

Because if it’s a system—

then the names will change.

But the structure won’t.

Part 14 — Traitor Joe, And A Final Word

I didn’t start with answers.

I started with:

Paper

Patterns

Proximity

And what I found—

or what I think I’m seeing—

is the same architecture that’s been there for decades:

The inside man.

And the outside man.

And the quiet line that connects them.