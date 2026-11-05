Two months ago, YouTube once again destroyed a channel I had rebuilt to 111,000 subscribers. I waited for others to be persecuted so I could file a class-action lawsuit. But no others lost their channel for the Election Run-Up. I think that uniquely qualifies me to talk about how to handle persecution and provide tools for handling the new persecution coming their way now that the Blue Tsunami is in the books.

By George Webb

The incoming congressional majority has already signaled an aggressive investigative agenda. Robert Garcia, positioned to lead House Oversight, posted “LAWYER UP.” Senator Ron Wyden posted “Subpoenas.”

Democrats describe their plans as accountability; I am concerned about the possibility of recriminations. I outlined Xavier Becerra in Congress illegally wiping the Awan Spy Ring server clean at the DNC. He is going to be my new Governor.

These thinly veiled “investigations” will be recriminations and persecutions, and we have seen these same actors over the last decade establish a plan to target this newsroom. They are a reason to prepare: preserve the record, understand the veiled allegations, and insist that power answer to evidence. theguardian.com

I have spent years building an archive of field reporting, interviews, documents, questions, and analysis, only to have the work destroyed, always without warning. My case archive contains the evidence, and new developments in evidence and its changes. The case archive’s value depends on our ability to inspect it. A thousand entries are useful only if someone can find the right door.

Here are twelve doors. I am offering them as tools for readers who want to remain informed, organized, and capable of asking the next question under pressure.

1. Start Here: Roadmap To Deep State Takedown

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The first tool is a map. This guide introduces the principal branches of my reporting so a reader can locate a subject before getting buried in names and competing narratives. Under political pressure, keep each allegation attached to its own records. Use the roadmap to find the relevant investigation, then follow its sources. Connections are starting points for examination; they still have to be demonstrated.

2. New Book — Chasing The Signal

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This is the longer view of my journey through technology, intelligence questions, politics, and citizen journalism. Its practical tool is chronology. When someone presents a sweeping accusation, put the events in order: what was known, who said it, and when the supporting record appeared. Keep the original publication beside later updates. A dated record makes it harder for anyone—including me—to rewrite what happened after the fact.

3. Documentary In The Round

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A newsroom can begin with a circle of chairs and people willing to listen. This article describes the collaborative method behind our gatherings. Its survival tool is shared scrutiny: one person remembers, another asks for the document, and another checks the date. Preserve original recordings and obtain consent before publishing sensitive testimony. A group becomes stronger when disagreement can improve its work rather than become a test of loyalty.

4. We Still Have Great Leads in the Fauci Investigation

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This article turns a sprawling controversy into a document hunt. Grants, contracts, correspondence, patents, and research agreements give us questions we can actually pursue. That is a useful discipline when political combat becomes overwhelming. Choose one answerable question and identify the record that could resolve it. A strong investigation makes room for a document to contradict the investigator’s theory.

5. George Webb Uranium Starter Pack — The Five Best Articles

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The uranium starter pack gives readers a manageable entrance into a much larger reporting trail. Its tool is tracing a claim through separate stages: ownership, licensing, shipment, destination, and the records supporting each. Those are distinct questions. When we investigate powerful commercial interests, a company’s potential benefit cannot substitute for evidence of its conduct. The strongest response to intimidation is a precise account another person can check.

6. George Webb’s Awan Minutes To Midnight — Part One

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This begins a branch of my reporting concerning communications systems, congressional technology, and intelligence allegations. Its practical lesson is to examine access carefully. Who had permission to use a system? What records establish what they actually did? For our own work, protect accounts, restrict access to sensitive source material, and keep independent backups. Technical capability, opportunity, and proven action each require their own evidence.

7. The Last Jarrah

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A name can open a historical investigation, but a name cannot finish it. This article is an entrance into my 9/11 reporting and questions about relationships and intelligence knowledge. Its survival tool is careful identification: establish which person, which relationship, which date, and which source. Kinship or association alone does not establish shared responsibility. We should demand that standard when others accuse us and apply it when we examine them.

8. ’Tis the Season for Election Hacking

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Election seasons bring authentic disclosures, partisan packaging, and unsupported allegations into the same information stream. This article provides an entrance into the questions our Michigan reporting pursued. Its tool is verification before amplification. Preserve the original material, identify its provenance, and examine the relevant procedure. After a defeat, review our predictions as closely as our opponents’ claims. An unwelcome result is not itself evidence of interference.

9. Earshot — The Charlie Kirk Murder

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This is an early entry into my Kirk investigation. Read it alongside subsequent records and a current timeline. Its tool is separating observation from interpretation: what a recording shows, what a witness reports, what I infer, and what remains unresolved. That separation matters when a dramatic case becomes a political weapon. Preserve original files, identify uncertainty, and publish corrections where later evidence changes the account.

10. Two Narratives, Only One Right to Report

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This introduces the reporting and archive dispute behind my lawsuit. Its tool is preserving the underlying record so the argument can be examined outside our own audience. Save removal notices, correspondence, publication dates, and copies of the work. Keep allegations, requested relief, and actual court decisions distinct. If formal legal papers arrive, obtain qualified advice promptly. The right to report also leaves room for other people to criticize our reporting.

11. Introduction To George Webb’s OPERATION HOLLYWOOD

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Hollywood teaches us how strongly a story can organize what an audience believes. This introduction returns my cultural investigation to places, dates, accounts, and surviving records. Its tool is recognizing narrative construction—including our own. A cinematic poster can invite someone into an investigation; it cannot authenticate an allegation. Keep fictional imagery labeled and connect the presentation to material readers can inspect.

12. Swing State Studios: A Newsroom You Can Walk Into

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The final tool is a place to keep working together. This article describes a neighborhood newsroom where people can bring questions, learn production skills, and contribute reporting. A durable newsroom shares responsibilities, protects private information, respects people’s limits, and keeps a realistic schedule. An election can change who holds office. We can still preserve an interview, check a record, teach a young producer, and publish the next useful report.

When I say tools to survive persecution, I mean the habits that help us withstand pressure without surrendering our judgment. Keep a secure copy of the originals. Keep a dated research log. Give the people we accuse an opportunity to respond. Correct the record when it needs correcting. Support the people doing the work without asking them to live in a permanent emergency.

I intend to keep asking difficult questions of the people who hold power. I also intend to leave enough of a record that readers can ask difficult questions of me.

That is how we keep this newsroom worth defending.