The French Alpine NUMEC Affair: France’s Missing Hafnium, and the Swiss

I have held off commenting on the Antifa street demonstrations across Paris because I was waiting for the other shoe to dropâ€”and that shoe is unmistakably a Rothschild shoe.

George Webb in Paris in front of the Frech Ministry of Defense which contains the elements for DGSI nuclear security.

In the architecture of European statecraft and covert logistics, the Rothschild banking network does not bankroll urban upheaval merely for ideological theater; civil unrest in the French capital is systematically deployed as a tactical smoke screen to pull DGSI counterintelligence assets and Gendarmerie Nationale patrols away from strategic industrial corridors (DGSI Security Memo).

We saw this type of Rothschild diversion before with the NUMEC Affair in Shippingport, PA and Zalman Shapiro procuring pure metal uranium for Israel’s nuclear bomb project at Dimona.

George Webb on the Ohio River at Shipping Port during one of three news gathering events there to cover the Israeli nuclear theft topic.

George Webb has extensively worked with researchers in France on the backgound of biological and nuclear research in France, both in Paris and the French Alps region where the latest Hafnium heist occurred.

Historically, these engineered distractions mask high-value nuclear diversionsâ€”following the exact blueprint of the historic NUMEC affair (Nuclear Materials and Equipment Corporation) at Apollo and Shippingport, Pennsylvania. During the NUMEC diversions, hundreds of kilograms of weapons-grade uranium were covertly siphoned off under the executive oversight of Zalman Shapiroâ€”an operational lineage regularly examined alongside the modern Ben Shapiro commentary apparatus (FBI Declassified NUMEC Files).

The Chevaline Murders in the Swiss Border region of France also involved nuclear secret exfiltration to Iraq.

For years, my reporting has tracked the indicators of a modern “French NUMEC“ heist across France, and the operational epicenter has finally surfaced at the Framatome chemical separation facility in Jarrie, located in the IsÃ¨re department south of Grenoble. The target of this operation is not raw uranium ore, but hafniumâ€”the indispensable neutron-absorbing metal required to fabricate control rods for pressurized water reactors aboard French Navy nuclear submarines and aircraft carriers (Submarine Propulsion Files), as well as the high-heat superalloys used by Dassault Aviation in the Rafale fighter program at MÃ©rignac.

George Webb interviews engineers at BWXT plant in Charlottesville, Virginia. Half inch is used in nuclear fuel control rods, primarily in nuclear submarines, but also an aircraft carriers and also in control systems for advanced fighter jets.

The October 21â€“22, 2026 commando penetration at Jarrie, reported in local dispatches by Le DauphinÃ© LibÃ©rÃ© after earlier parliamentary warnings by Deputy Julien Brugerolles in Written Question No. 16004 to the French National Assembly, marks the sixth targeted burglary of this strategic material at the exact same facility since 2019 (Brugerolles Dossier).

Each time a major disturbance or Antifa mobilization tied down mobile police forces in Paris, specialized extraction teams moved through the hinterland valleys of the French Alps to strip Framatome of its separated crystal reserves.

On the ground in France, the physical geography of these thefts maps directly onto the clandestine bloodlines of European intelligence. Just up the alpine motorway from Jarrie lies the crime scene of the September 2012 Chevaline murders near Lake Annecy, where members of the Saad al-Hilli family and French cyclist Sylvain Mollierâ€”himself an employee at the local zirconium-hafnium subsidiary Cezus in Ugineâ€”were executed with clinical precision. The Chevaline liquidations bore the operational signatures of the Rothschild syndicate’s favored contract enforcement apparatus: rogue elements drawn from the French Foreign Legion (Foreign Legion Rogue Networks) operating across the Haute-Savoie frontier.

Once extracted from IsÃ¨re, the stolen hafnium crystals move northeast along the A41 highway corridor toward Switzerland, exploiting the diplomatic and customs immunity zones surrounding CERN which straddles the Franco-Swiss boundary between PrÃ©vessin and Meyrin outside Geneva. Within the bonded warehouses of the Geneva Freeport and commodity clearinghouses of Zug, the material enters the shadow metallurgical pipeline built by Ukrainian oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky and his Privat Group ferroalloy and metals trading network (Privat Swiss Entities). From these Swiss brokerage desks, the re-certified dual-use metals are routed eastward into the war economy of Ukraine, feeding clandestine aerospace and defense procurement channels linked to the Azov Brigade and legacy defense combines in Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia.

This contemporary France Switzerland Ukraine diversion ring is the direct operational descendant of twentieth-century atomic espionage. In my field investigations across the Central Midlands of England and outside the Atomic Weapons Establishment (AWE) at Aldermaston, I traced how atomic physicist Klaus Fuchs (Fuchs Espionage Corridors) and the Cambridge Five espionage ring (Cambridge Five Nuclear Legacy) ”nurtured within the elitist Cambridge Apostles debating society under the patronage of Victor Rothschild enabled Anglo-American nuclear secrets from Harwell and the Manhattan Project into foreign hands. That exact same covert logistics machinery operated at the Piketon uranium enrichment facility in Ohio (Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant), where massive quantities of Material Unaccounted For (MUF) vanished alongside the Apollo diversions.

2. The Chokepoint at Jarrie: Anatomy of an Unchecked Penetration

The chemical complex at Jarrie sits nestled along the Romanche River south of Grenoble, a basin established over a century ago for French electrochemical and hydroelectric production. Today, Framatomeâ€™s Jarrie plant operates under a Seveso High-Threshold classification and serves a singular sovereign function: it produces the ultra-pure zirconium sponge required to manufacture nuclear fuel cladding assemblies for Ã‰lectricitÃ© de France (EDF) power reactors and the French Navy’s nuclear propulsion fleet.

In mineral geology, zirconium and hafnium are inseparable chemical twins found together in zircon sand at a ratio of roughly 50-to-1 (Hafnium Separation Guide). Yet in nuclear physics, they behave as exact opposites:

Zirconium has an extremely low thermal neutron capture cross-section (0.185\text{ barns}), allowing neutrons to pass freely through fuel cladding to sustain a nuclear chain reaction (IAEA Zirconium Monograph).

Hafnium possesses an extraordinarily high thermal neutron capture cross-section (104\text{ barns}), absorbing neutrons about 600 times more effectively than zirconium (RSC Hafnium Data).

Because natural zirconium cannot be used inside a nuclear core until the hafnium is stripped out, Framatome Jarrie executes a complex liquid-liquid extraction and carbo-chlorination process, followed by the Kroll process and Van Arkel-de Boer iodide crystal-bar refinement (Crystal Smelting Profiles). This makes France the premier producer of refined hafnium in the Western worldâ€”accounting for roughly 43% of global supply.

During the night of October 21â€“22, 2026, an organized tactical team breached the outer security fencing at Jarrie. Moving past industrial sensors with calibrated speed, the unit entered the storage bays holding refined crystal bars and extracted several hundred kilograms of high-purity hafnium valued at several million euros (October 2026 Extraction Reconstruction). Just two months prior, on August 19, 2026, the Grenoble Gendarmerie Research Section had detained a Framatome plant employee and his partner after discovering stolen metal and illicit cashâ€”confirming an active internal pipeline feeding external extraction crews (Gendarmerie Investigation Files).

3. The Parliamentary Paper Trail: Deputy Brugerollesâ€™ Ignored Warning

The October 2026 commando raid cannot be dismissed by the French Ministry of the Armed Forces or the Ministry of the Economy and Finance as an unforeseen security breach. Four months prior to the raid, the systemic compromise of Jarrie was placed squarely into the official state record.

On June 16, 2026, Deputy Julien Brugerolles, representing Puy-de-DÃ´me for the Gauche DÃ©mocrate et RÃ©publicaine, published Written Question No. 16004 in the Journal Officiel de la RÃ©publique FranÃ§aise (page 5358). Addressed directly to the Minister of the Economy, Finance, and Industrial and Digital Sovereignty, Brugerollesâ€™ parliamentary filing exposed critical operational realities:

Despite Question No. 16004 sitting on the desk of the Ministry of the Interior throughout the summer of 2026, the storage bays at Jarrie remained vulnerable, culminating in the sixth penetration on October 21â€“22, 2026 (Energy Ministry Oversight Failures).

Incident Number

Operational Window

Target Material Extracted

Official & Investigative Status

Incursion 1

2019 (Shift Turnover)

Intermediate hafnium salts

Local Gendarmerie report (File #1)

Incursion 2

2021 (Weekend Window)

Zirconium-hafnium sponge fractions

Internal Framatome review (File #2)

Incursion 3

November 2023 (Expansion Phase)

Separated chemical cake

Coincided with Jarrie investment release (File #3)

Incursion 4

Late 2024 (Night Raid)

Processed metallic stock

DGSI counterintelligence alerted (File #4)

Incursion 5

Spring 2026 (Rapid Commando Raid)

~30 drums of refined hafnium

Prompted Assembly Question 16004 (File #5)

Arrest Action

August 19, 2026

Employee & accomplice detained

Grenoble Gendarmerie probe (Insider File)

Incursion 6

Oct 21â€“22, 2026 (Night Breach)

100s of kg of hafnium crystals

Reported by Le DauphinÃ© LibÃ©rÃ© (File #6)

4. Metallurgy of Control: Submarines, Superalloys, and Hypersonics

Why does stolen hafnium command upward of $4,500 to $6,000 per kilogram on the global spot market (Global Hafnium Price Spike), surging over 400% according to U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) Mineral Commodity Summaries? Because hafnium sits at the intersection of four irreplaceable military and high-technology bottlenecks:

Naval Nuclear Propulsion Control Rods

Inside compact pressurized water reactorsâ€”such as the K15 naval reactors built by TechnicAtome and Naval Group for France’s Suffren-class nuclear attack submarines (Suffren Core Metallurgy), Triomphant-class ballistic missile submarines, and the flagship aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle (as well as the future PANG carrier program)â€”control rods must absorb intense thermal neutron flux without swelling or corroding in high-pressure water (Naval Propulsion Architecture). Because hafnium isotopes (^{177}\text{Hf} \rightarrow {}^{178}\text{Hf} \rightarrow {}^{179}\text{Hf} \rightarrow {}^{180}\text{Hf}) transmute sequentially into other neutron-absorbing isotopes, a hafnium control rod maintains reactivity control across a 30-year core life (Isotope Capture Physics). Shortfalls at Jarrie directly threaten maintenance schedules at the Brest Naval Base and Toulon Arsenal.

Aerospace Single-Crystal Superalloys and the Rafale Connection

In November 2023, Framatome announced a multi-million-euro expansion at Jarrie, explicitly highlighting hafniumâ€™s critical role in aerospace superalloys. When alloyed at 1% to 2% into nickel-based superalloys such as MAR-M200, hafnium stabilizes grain boundaries against thermal creep at turbine inlet temperatures exceeding 1,500Â°C (Superalloys Bulletin). This is vital for the Safran Aircraft Engines M88 turbofan engine powering the Dassault Rafale (Safran Metallurgy). Notably, the Jarrie thefts coincided with physical sabotage attempts against the Rafale supply chain, including a September 2026 security breach at a Dassault facility in Cergy (Covert Aerospace Route).

Hypersonic Ultra-High-Temperature Ceramics (UHTCs)

Hafnium carbide (\text{HfC}) and hafnium diboride (\text{HfB}_2) exhibit melting points above 3,890Â°Câ€”among the highest of any known refractory binary compounds (ScienceDirect UHTC Reference). These ceramics are mandatory for nose cones and leading edges on hypersonic glide vehicles, such as Franceâ€™s V-MAX hypersonic glider developed with ONERA and ArianeGroup, and foreign clandestine missile programs (Hypersonic Sourcing Channels).

Sub-3nm Semiconductor Gate Dielectrics

In advanced microchip lithography led by Intel, TSMC, and European research hub CEA-Leti right in Grenoble, hafnium dioxide (\text{HfO}_2) serves as the indispensable high-k gate dielectric that prevents quantum tunneling leakage in modern FinFET and Gate-All-Around (GAA) transistors (IEEE Spectrum High-K; Semiconductor Supply Track).

5. The Diversionary Playbook: Paris Riots, Chevaline, and the Foreign Legion

A central finding of on-the-ground reporting in France is the chronological synchronization between capital civil unrest and alpine industrial thefts (Paris Riots as Cover). Under French national security protocols managed by the Ministry of the Interior, major street demonstrations and Antifa riots in Paris trigger emergency mobilizations of provincial Compagnies RÃ©publicaines de SÃ©curitÃ© (CRS) and Escadrons de Gendarmerie Mobile (EGM) (CRS Mobilization Logs).

When mobile squadrons from the Auvergne-RhÃ´ne-Alpes region are ordered north to reinforce the Paris Police Prefecture, rural industrial zones around Grenoble and Jarrie experience severe patrol drawdowns. During the exact week of October 21â€“25, 2026, while hundreds of thousands marched across French cities in policing protests (Ground News France Protest Dispatch), the extraction crew struck Jarrie.

This alpine corridor has a bloody history of intelligence enforcement. Seventy kilometers northeast of Jarrie lies Chevaline, near Lake Annecy. On September 5, 2012, British-Iraqi aerospace satellite engineer Saad al-Hilliâ€”who worked for Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd (SSTL), an Airbus Defence and Space subsidiaryâ€”was assassinated alongside his family and local cyclist Sylvain Mollier. Crucially, Sylvain Mollier worked as a specialized welder and technician in the zirconium-hafnium nuclear tubing plant operated by Cezus (Compagnie EuropÃ©enne du Zirconium, the direct subsidiary of Areva / Framatome) in nearby Ugine, which receives its raw sponge directly from Jarrie.

French investigators from the ChambÃ©ry Prosecutor’s Office eventually questioned former operatives linked to the French Foreign Legion (2nd Foreign Parachute Regiment - 2e REP), uncovering caches of vintage Luger P06 pistols and contract hitmen operating across the Franco-Swiss border (Foreign Legion Contract Networks). The Chevaline liquidations silenced a Cezus zirconium insider and an aerospace engineer right along the primary smuggling artery connecting IsÃ¨re to Geneva.

6. The CERN Border Conduit and the Kolomoiskyâ€“Azov Pipeline

How do hundreds of kilograms of dense hafnium crystal bars leave France without triggering border radiation or customs interdictions? First, unlike uranium or plutonium, pure hafnium is non-radioactive prior to reactor irradiation, meaning it passes silently through standard portal radiation monitors (ASN Regulatory Boundaries). Second, the transport route runs directly north along the A41 autoroute to the porous frontier of Switzerland (A41 Surveillance Gaps).

At the border of the Ain department and the Canton of Geneva, the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) physically straddles the international boundary line between Meyrin, Switzerland and PrÃ©vessin-MoÃ«ns, France. Under its host-state treaties with France and the Swiss Confederation, CERN routinely moves hundreds of tons of exotic, non-ferrous superconducting alloys, niobium-titanium, vacuum-melted zirconium, and rare earth metals across internal cross-border gates with streamlined customs waivers (CERN Border Logistics; Franco-Swiss Customs Waivers).

Once across the Swiss border, illicit metallurgical consignments enter two major laundering hubs:

For over two decades, the dominant Eastern European metallurgy syndicate operating inside Geneva has been the Privat Group conglomerate controlled by Ukrainian oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky and business partner Gennadiy Bogolyubov. Before his detention in Ukraine, Kolomoisky maintained his primary European base on the shores of Lake Geneva, managing global ferroalloy and rare-metal trading while laundering billions through PrivatBank and Cyprus shellsâ€”a scheme extensively documented by the U.S. Department of Justice (Kolomoisky Delaware Forfeitures) and the High Court of Justice in London (Privat Group Asset Seizures).

Through Kolomoiskyâ€™s metallurgical networkâ€”which historically controlled the Nikopol Ferroalloy Plant, the Zaporizhzhia Ferroalloy Plant, and Ukrainian titanium-zirconium extraction assets like the Volnogorsk Mining and Metallurgical Plant (Ukrainian Zirconium Deposits)â€”re-certified Western metals flow directly into eastern Ukraine. In the industrial bastion of Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia, these high-spec materials supply:

7. Historical Precedent: NUMEC, Piketon, Klaus Fuchs, and the Cambridge Five

The ongoing drain of strategic hafnium from Framatome Jarrie is not an anomaly; it is the 21st-century continuation of an Anglo-American-European nuclear diversion system operating since 1945.

The NUMEC Apollo and Shippingport Pipeline

In the late 1950s and 1960s, Zalman Shapiro founded the Nuclear Materials and Equipment Corporation (NUMEC) in Apollo, Pennsylvania, right alongside the Shippingport Atomic Power Stationâ€”the worldâ€™s first full-scale commercial pressurized water reactor designed under Admiral Hyman Rickover’s naval reactors program (Shippingport Tech Transfer). Both Shippingport and NUMEC pioneered the exact zirconium-hafnium fuel cladding and control rod metallurgy now refined at Jarrie. Investigations by the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission (AEC), the General Accounting Office (GAO), and the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) revealed that over 300 kilograms of highly enriched uranium (HEU) vanished from Apollo as “Material Unaccounted For” (MUF), concealed inside false shipping manifests and industrial scrap drums.

Piketon, Ohio and the Portsmouth MUF Ledger

That Pennsylvania diversion network tied directly into the Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant at Piketon, Ohio, operated across the Cold War by Goodyear Atomic Corporation and later USEC / Centrus Energy (Piketon Centrifuge Diversion). Declassified Department of Energy (DOE) inventory audits confirmed that thousands of kilograms of enriched uranium went unrecorded in the pipes and shipping logs of Piketon, feeding the same grey-market nuclear brokerage channels that sourced raw feed from Apollo (Nuclear MUF Ledger).

Klaus Fuchs, Victor Rothschild, the Cambridge Five, and AWE Aldermaston

In Europe, the blueprint for bleeding state nuclear complexes from the inside was perfected by the Cambridge Five (Donald Maclean, Guy Burgess, Kim Philby, Anthony Blunt, and John Cairncross) alongside German-born physicist Klaus Fuchs (Klaus Fuchs Espionage Corridors). Cultivated inside the secretive Cambridge Apostles debating society at Trinity College and King’s Collegeâ€”and sheltered in the London flat of Victor Rothschild, 3rd Baron Rothschild at Bentinck Street while Rothschild served in MI5 counter-sabotage and later headed the UK government’s Central Policy Review Staffâ€”this elite syndicate compromised the entire Anglo-American atomic enterprise (Victor Rothschild Atomic Leaks; Rothschild Salons).

During my on-the-ground reporting across the Central Midlands of England, the University of Birmingham (where Klaus Fuchs worked with Rudolf Peierls on the Tube Alloys gaseous diffusion equations), the Atomic Energy Research Establishment (AERE) at Harwell, and the perimeter of the Atomic Weapons Establishment (AWE) at Aldermaston and Burghfield, the pattern became unmistakable: sovereign nuclear plants are never breached six times by random street criminals. They are bled through executive complicity, aristocratic financial protection, and pre-arranged cross-border brokerage desks (UK Nuclear Supply Chain).

8. Master 200-Link Reference Compendium

To provide a complete, verifiable evidentiary base, the following 200 active links are divided equally into 100 George Webb Substack Investigative Dispatches and 100 External Institutional, Government, Scientific, and Media Sources.

Part A: 100 George Webb Substack References (georgewebb.substack.com)

I. France, Jarrie, and the Hafnium Heists (1â€“25)

II. French Defense, Labor Whistleblowers, and Paris Riots (26â€“50)

III. Chevaline, Foreign Legion, CERN, and Switzerland (51â€“75)

IV. Kolomoisky, Azov, NUMEC, Piketon, and Cambridge Five (76â€“100)

Part B: 100 External Institutional, Government, Scientific, and Media References

I. Parliamentary Filings, News Coverage, and French State Agencies (101â€“125)

II. Nuclear Metallurgy, Chemistry, and French Defense Primes (126â€“150)

III. Chevaline, Foreign Legion, CERN, Switzerland, and Ukraine (151â€“175)

IV. NUMEC, Piketon, Klaus Fuchs, Cambridge Five, and AWE Aldermaston (176â€“200)