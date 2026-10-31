Tom Cruise’s Digger: Resurrecting Al Gore

Dr. Strangelove on an oil drum—and the uranium question behind the next energy squeeze.

By George Webb | The Hollywood Retorter

Tom Cruise gives an excellent performance in Digger. I want that on the record before the film disappears from the local marquee.

What I watched was essentially Dr. Strangelove set on an oil drum: an oilman whose appetite exceeds his judgment, a catastrophe beyond his control, and powerful people scrambling to preserve their authority while the consequences escape the room.

Cruise commits himself to the character. My reservation is about the story Hollywood expects the audience to take home. The film directs our attention toward an ecological emergency in Greenland. I kept thinking about the emergency on the gas-station sign outside.

And then I kept thinking about Iran.

My question reaches beyond this particular film: could interests positioned in both hydrocarbons and nuclear energy profit from a prolonged oil-and-gas squeeze, then gain further influence by supplying the replacement infrastructure?

That is the uranium–oil-and-gas duality I want to investigate. My more specific hypothesis is that financial or commercial interests with positions in uranium and enrichment could seek influence through Iranian intermediaries to constrain Gulf energy flows. The material assembled here does not establish that coordination. What follows is an argument about a possible strategy, with the distinction between documented infrastructure and suspected intent kept visible.

Cruise rides the oil drum

To my eye, Digger is one of Cruise’s boldest bids for a competitive acting Oscar. The Academy’s honorary award recognized his contribution to filmmaking; it did not settle the separate question of a competitive acting victory.

Brad Pitt already has a supporting-actor Oscar for playing Cliff Booth in Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood. Booth is the fictional role in the Academy’s record. My questions about possible real-world parallels do not change that credit into Robert Allan Hale.

Cruise’s oilman has the desperation of somebody who believes the next discovery will justify everything. Another field. Another well. Another opportunity to become indispensable to the very people his decisions have endangered.

The image that kept returning to me was Slim Pickens as Major T. J. “King” Kong in Stanley Kubrick’s Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb. Kong rides a falling nuclear bomb like a cowboy at a rodeo. Cruise brings a related collision of confidence, physical exuberance, and catastrophe to the oil business.

This is my critical comparison, not a claim that Digger is a formal remake. Kubrick makes competence frightening when it serves an irrational objective. A crew can perform its assignment beautifully and still help destroy the world. Digger asks what happens when commercial ambition runs ahead of responsibility.

John Goodman’s president adds another War Room flavor. His performance brought Rip Torn’s Nixon portrayal to my mind. The officials around him evoked George C. Scott’s General Buck Turgidson: certainty, posture, and the belief that sufficient authority can make an unmanageable situation manageable.

In Kubrick’s film, President Merkin Muffley has the title and the telephone. Neither guarantees control over the machinery already in motion. That remains a useful way to think about power: the public face at the center may not control every consequential action around him.

The firewall catches Al Gore

Digger’s firewall attempts to suppress climate-related language in public communications. Al Gore’s name becomes one of its targets. The device is broader than a filter for Gore alone, but his is the name that stayed with me.

In my reading, the film resurrects Gore as the warning figure whose message the powerful would rather erase. Someone warned us; someone ignored the warning; catastrophe arrives to settle the argument.

But identifying a warning is different from supplying a workable energy policy. Invoking Gore does not tell a trucker what diesel will cost tomorrow. It does not explain how to protect a household budget while repairing environmental damage.

A recognizable name supplies instant moral alignment inside a film. Outside the theater, people still need fuel, food, shelter, and transportation.

My broader interest in media authority and information control is laid out in Start Here: Roadmap to Deep State Takedown. The firewall scene belongs in that conversation as fiction and commentary; it is not documentary evidence of an actual censorship operation.

Eight-dollar diesel is a review of its own

For the week of October 26, 2026, the Energy Information Administration reported California on-highway diesel averaging $8.155 a gallon. National diesel averaged $6.352, while national regular gasoline averaged $4.269.

Those distinctions matter. A particular gasoline station does not establish a national price. The California diesel figure, however, gives the affordability argument a concrete foundation.

Food arrives in trucks. Construction materials arrive in trucks. Farm equipment consumes fuel. Businesses decide what portion of higher operating costs they can absorb and what portion they must pass along. Diesel is one cost among many, but its effects reach well beyond the person filling a tank.

That pressure reaches Republicans, Democrats, and people who would happily go a month without hearing another political speech.

I cannot demonstrate that fuel costs caused Digger’s weak ticket sales. Reviews, marketing, tone, competition, and expectations also matter. The box-office figures checked for this review were roughly $49 million worldwide against a reported $125 million production budget. Ticket gross is not studio profit, and that comparison is not a complete accounting of lifetime returns.

My interpretation is that Hollywood has underestimated how strongly the audience wants an answer to affordability. A satire about energy can lose people when their practical questions seem to be treated as evidence of moral failure.

The oilman is only the foreground

My reporting has repeatedly returned to the system surrounding a resource: concessions, financiers, pipelines, ports, insurers, government permissions, and military protection.

Summary of Deep State Mate introduces my wider questions about Kissinger and durable networks of influence. What If There Was a Deep State? explicitly uses a hypothetical framework to explore diplomacy, energy demand, and strategic corridors, including Iran.

The organizing question is simple: who holds a durable commercial position when political leadership changes?

My The Danger of Being First and Correct returns to Baku, Crimea, Buffett, and financial interests through that lens. It preserves an argument I made. It does not independently establish every transaction I suspect.

Peter Dale Scott has been an important reference point for thinking about drugs, oil, war, and the intermediaries between public authority and private power. I discuss my conversation with him and host Tommy Carrigan in Meet the Paul Revere of the Coronavirus Live Exercise. That is interview context, rather than an oil-specific transcript proving this essay’s thesis.

The Braverman question: control the route, influence the market

My Braverman Prophecy—Part Two: The Southern Route for Gas to Europe connects my questions about regional politics with proposed energy infrastructure. Its tie to this review is the possibility that transport access can be as strategically significant as the resource itself.

Part Four: There Is No Place Like Neom develops my territorial and relocation scenario. Its relevance is the concern that development proposals and strategic access could become entangled with displacement.

The Comprehensive Summary of The Braverman Prophecy identifies a seven-part series. Readers can also use the Braverman Gaza collection. Direct URLs for all seven individual installments have not been recovered for this review. The archive lists Part Seven, “Will Assange Talk About Eric Braverman?”; its title alone does not establish a particular energy finding.

My scenario asks whether control of Gaza, adjacent territory, and Egyptian routes could help consolidate influence over energy development and transportation. Oil prospects, gas fields, coastal access, processing, and shipping are separate assets. Putting them on one map does not prove one owner or one plan.

Nor does an earlier publication automatically become a fulfilled prediction. In Chasing the Signal—The Final Chapter, the Braverman scenarios are described as speculative thought experiments. The proper comparison is between the dated original language and specific subsequent evidence.

Gaza Marine, Leviathan, and Egypt

Gaza Marine and Leviathan belong on the same regional energy map with separate labels. Gaza Marine is a Palestinian offshore gas resource. Leviathan is a separate major offshore Israeli natural-gas field. Neither name should become a loose synonym for all oil and gas in the eastern Mediterranean.

UN Trade and Development’s study of Palestinian energy potential treats access to those resources as a substantive economic and legal issue. NewMed’s Leviathan description and Chevron’s expansion announcement provide commercial reference points for the field and its regional supplies.

The question is whether influence over supply, processing, export routes, and politically vulnerable territory can create disproportionate leverage. Answering it requires actual volumes, contracts, alternatives, and rights of access.

An agreement to buy gas does not transfer Egyptian sovereignty. A claim that territory is being acquired or seized for oil needs an identified parcel, reserve assessment, concession, and decision.

And Palestinians cannot become incidental figures in this analysis. Resource revenue, consent, property rights, and the ability to remain at home are central to the story.

NEOM and the promise of a new home

NEOM is a real development region in northwest Saudi Arabia. Its official description presents economic diversification and new urban development. My NEOM installment raises a separate scenario about relocation and strategic geography.

A development project’s existence is not evidence of an agreement to relocate Gazans there. Such an arrangement would raise questions about consent, citizenship, compensation, legal protection, and return. A rendering answers none of them.

Saudi energy interests recur elsewhere in my archive, including Was the Canfield Mountain Firemen’s Slaughter a Halliburton Kill Box?. That article records a disputed hypothesis in a different setting. It supplies background to my reporting interests, not corroboration of a NEOM arrangement.

The useful question for Digger’s audience is who gets to define the promised future—and who has to live with it.

Crimea, Baku, and the problem with a surname

Crimea sits on the Black Sea. Baku sits on the Caspian. Their place in an energy argument depends on actual connections through intervening countries, ports, pipelines, and agreements.

SOCAR’s account of Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan supplies a physical route from Azerbaijan’s Caspian coast through Georgia to Türkiye’s Mediterranean coast. It also discusses Kazakh oil using the system.

My suspicion of Rothschild-linked interests around offshore assets must be tested against concessions and ownership records. I cannot label particular Crimean wells “Rothschild wells” without that chain of title. A lender, transaction adviser, shareholder, and operator perform different roles.

I have used “Rothschild squeeze” and “Rothschild tollgate” as names for my interpretation. They do not establish that a specific Rothschild entity controls Hormuz or receives a toll there. The investigation concerns identifiable people and legal entities; it must not turn a surname or Jewish identity into a substitute for evidence.

The same applies to the oligarch-finance branch. The Bucks Stop Here in Geneva—But for Kolomoisky and Pinchuk, the Bucks Never Stop Coming establishes an earlier reporting trail concerning those men. Its allegations need their own supporting records.

Ukraine Family Robinson—Azov Kirk Shooter Connections Everywhere You Look is another archive pointer to allegations I have published. It does not establish that Azov is a Rothschild-controlled mercenary organization or participated in a killing. Funding, command, and operational responsibility would each require evidence.

Iran: the oil–uranium duality

Iran is where several questions meet: energy exports, sanctions, enrichment, nuclear negotiations, and the security of routes through the Persian Gulf.

Those subjects overlap diplomatically. Their overlap is not proof of a covert exchange or common commercial controller.

My Uranium Starter Pack is an entry point into my Iran and nuclear-material reporting. Who Is Deep Uranium? preserves my source narrative and allegations concerning Piketon. Still Validated After All These Years revisits the Iran claims and the standards for later confirmation.

These articles establish what I reported and questioned. They do not replace shipment records, assays, export authorizations, and receiving documents.

Megatons to Megawatts was a program for downblending weapons uranium into civilian fuel. The corporate Uranium One controversy is a separate matter. Where an older archive passage collapses those subjects, the distinction must be restored.

My Operation Lockdown Resolution—Day Two also mentions the earlier Iran uranium investigation while recalling Jenny Moore’s contribution. It belongs here as reporting history. Recollection alone does not establish a diversion.

A second OPEC by chokepoint?

Here is the sharper version of my argument. A producer cartel can influence supply by coordinating production. A constrained shipping passage can also restrict supply, even without a formal cartel. The economic result can resemble a shortage imposed at the source, though the mechanisms are different.

That is the “second OPEC” analogy I want to test at Hormuz.

My hypothesis is that interests positioned in uranium, enrichment, and nuclear infrastructure could seek influence through Iranian political or commercial intermediaries to prolong a hydrocarbon bottleneck. In the scenario, oil-and-gas-dependent customers pay scarcity prices while selected investors prepare to sell an alternative.

I have not established that those interests direct Iran, that Iran’s decisions have a single external sponsor, or that uranium investors have coordinated a closure. Iranian institutions, other governments, shipping firms, insurers, military forces, and energy companies have distinct interests. They cannot be compressed into one actor because one theory connects them.

The allegation requires a chain: identify the nuclear investment; identify the Iranian intermediary; document the payment or agreement; establish the instruction or influence; connect it to a specific action affecting supply.

If the chain is missing, it remains a hypothesis. If a transaction predates a crisis, that establishes chronology—not intent. If somebody profits afterward, that establishes a benefit—not responsibility for the disruption.

My Clicks and Triggers—Nuclear Triggers, That Is supplies another direct Iran reference, this time concerning peace talks and public commentary. Its relevance is the nuclear-policy setting. The accessible introduction does not prove the commercial coordination proposed here.

Who can profit on both sides?

The possible double benefit deserves investigation without assuming a conspiracy. An investor with hydrocarbon exposure could benefit from higher prices. An investor with enrichment capacity or reactor projects could benefit from rising demand for firm electricity.

Whether the same owner actually benefits twice depends on holdings, debt, hedges, contracts, timing, and costs. An oil producer and a refinery can experience the same price shock differently. Nuclear companies can face long delays and losses even when demand rises.

My argument is about a potentially privileged position: collecting scarcity revenue from one system while acquiring leverage over its replacement.

People watching inflation, business failures, debt, and industrial closures may be seeing different consequences of energy vulnerability. That does not mean every economic warning is evidence of one scheduled switch. There is no authenticated timetable in the material assembled here.

Watch dated acquisitions, exclusive supply contracts, fuel commitments, public guarantees, and purchases of distressed assets. Those are testable indicators of a transfer of economic power.

My Trump document-release article contains additional Iran references within much broader nuclear and biological allegations. I include it to preserve that branch of the archive, not as corroboration of those allegations or the Hormuz thesis.

Kazakhstan and the missing ownership record

Kazakhstan belongs in the discussion because of its uranium resources and energy routes. Kazatomprom’s account provides an identifiable national uranium operator and a starting point for examining assets.

The proposed Buffett–Kazakhstan–Rothschild connection is not established by the records retrieved for this essay. My Baku commentary mentions Buffett, but it does not provide a Kazakh uranium acquisition agreement. The precise legal entity meant by “Rothschild Energy” also remains unidentified here.

A serious account needs the project, license holder, ownership history, financing, intermediaries, and Buffett or Berkshire Hathaway’s documented role. An energy investment elsewhere does not fill that gap.

Nor does ownership of ore equal control of finished fuel. Mining, conversion, enrichment where required, fabrication, transport, and reactor operation are separate stages.

Piketon and Eunice: follow the industrial capacity

The Ohio location is Piketon. The New Mexico location is Urenco USA at Eunice, previously called the National Enrichment Facility. It is an industrial enrichment plant, not a location of “natural enrichment.”

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission’s Eunice facility record identifies the facility. DOE’s account of Centrus’s HALEU milestone documents relevant production at Piketon.

Those records establish industrial activity. They do not establish secret ownership, a covert leap in throughput, or participation in an oil blockade.

For my hypothesis, the commercial question is whether concentrated enrichment capacity creates leverage over reactor customers. That depends on competing suppliers, fuel specifications, inventories, delivery commitments, and regulation. A uranium holder cannot simply turn raw material into electricity on demand.

Data centers also do not generally require highly enriched uranium. They require electricity. The fuel requirement belongs to the reactor supplying it, and many power reactors use low-enriched fuel.

The switch will not be a master light switch

Nuclear electricity can compete with gas-fired generation. It cannot immediately replace diesel in existing trucks, jet fuel in aircraft, or petroleum feedstocks in chemical plants.

The transition I am proposing for investigation could be uneven. Large industrial and computing customers might secure long-term electricity while households and transport-dependent businesses remain exposed to fuel prices. That could deepen inequality without an overnight end to oil.

But nuclear expansion could also add competition, improve reliability, and reduce costs. Projects could fail. Different investors could compete rather than coordinate. Those alternatives must remain available to the evidence.

The “gate” is therefore a metaphor for leverage over supply and capital. What matters is the actual mechanism: a shipping restriction, financing decision, export rule, fuel contract, or electricity agreement.

Reactors, military dependence, and surveillance

Long-term power arrangements can create dependence through financing, maintenance, fuel supply, service contracts, and training. I want to examine whether some arrangements could strengthen abusive governments. This essay does not establish a named worldwide partnership between nuclear suppliers and military repression.

DOE’s discussion of military microreactor initiatives supports the existence of resilience projects. Its discussion of nuclear-powered data centers explains another energy-and-computing intersection.

A reactor supplies energy. A data center supplies computing infrastructure. Surveillance additionally requires data access, collection systems, software, operators, and authority. Selling power does not automatically grant access to communications.

My Pierre du Pont speculation article raises nuclear and Palantir possibilities. Its speculative status is essential; it does not establish the proposed deal, a surveillance contract, or involvement in a killing.

My Palantir-related livestream article is another archive pointer to technology-finance allegations. Its accessible introduction does not substantiate the founding claims in its headline. The reporting task is to identify ownership and access independently of who supplies electricity.

Iran-Contra and the danger of the recurring pattern

Iran Contra Friends Go to Washington, Mena to Waco to Huachuca—Drugs for Weapons, and Epstein’s Connections With Ehud Barak Reach Back to Iran Contra and 9/11 preserve other branches of my inquiry into intermediaries and logistics.

Their tie to this review is the question of how influence moves through institutions and private actors. Historical Iran-Contra does not prove every later analogy to it.

From Lake Erie to the Courthouse returns to the Iran-Contra paper-trail theme and questions about disrupted diplomacy. These tangential references belong in the archive trail without being promoted into evidence of a coordinated energy operation.

A recurring pattern is useful when it tells us which record to request. It becomes misleading when it supplies a verdict before the record arrives.

Philby, Bush, and Cheney: the documented oil careers

Harry St John Bridger Philby was Kim Philby’s father. Aramco’s historical concession account describes his part in negotiations between King Abdulaziz and Standard Oil of California. The Qatar Digital Library supplies earlier political and geographical context.

George H. W. Bush’s library describes his oil business and Zapata Offshore. George W. Bush’s library records his Texas oil background and Arbusto Energy. The Defense Department’s Cheney biography documents his Halliburton leadership.

These careers justify questions about interests, expertise, and policy. They do not make every war an oil-company operation. Identify the decision, the participant, the commercial interest, and the result.

My wider resource commentary includes The Real Chinatown, which uses a Hollywood analogy to frame disputed land-and-mineral allegations. George Webb’s Royal Dutch Virus and Erasmus Blood on the Floor Connects All the Deep State Mates record other disputed arguments about oil-linked institutions. They are background, not independent support for the Hormuz hypothesis.

Bring the contract into the theater

New Book—Chasing the Signal describes the larger reporting project: following questions across institutions while preserving a record readers can examine.

That is what I want to bring to Digger. The wildcatter occupies the foreground. Beyond him sit financiers, concessions, pipelines, contractors, regulators, and people whose homes appear on someone else’s investment map.

Cruise gives the foreground extraordinary energy. Kubrick’s shadow supplies the warning: people can command impressive machinery without understanding where their certainty is taking them.

My uranium–oil-and-gas hypothesis asks whether an energy emergency could transfer economic power toward owners of replacement infrastructure. Its strongest form is a reporting assignment: trace holdings, contracts, intermediaries, and decisions. Its weakest form would assume that every beneficiary secretly arranged the crisis.

I want the stronger investigation.

Resurrect Al Gore if you like. Give Cruise the competitive Oscar if the performance earns it.

Then show the audience the fuel contract, the electricity price, and the people collecting the payments.

And tell them how they can afford the drive home.

Source notes: Film scenes are discussed from my viewing account, with the firewall also described in WIRED. Kubrick cast references can be checked at the Sony Pictures Museum. Financial figures are from The Numbers, checked October 31, 2026; fuel figures are from the EIA, week of October 26. Awards references: Academy honorary awards and Pitt’s supporting-actor award. Archive links establish the referenced publication and, where accessible, its arguments; they do not independently corroborate its allegations.