The world now is wondering how Thomas Crooks, one of the Trump snipers, went from computer geek to ActBlue Sniper Kid in over two years. How was Thomas Crooks dealing with three encrypted accounts in overseas bank accounts at the age of eighteen, for instance?

We have eight years of research into ActBlue and the radicalization process, and we have carefully followed the names and methods over those years. Our findings are guaranteed to surprise you.

How do you groom an ActBlue sniper? How do you go from a Republican registered kid to a kid giving ActBlue money when he is seventeen to potentially carrying out a political assassination when he is twenty?

Why have all the pictures of Crooks since he was seventeen been scrubbed from social media? You will see Crooks was recruited into being an ActBlue sniper the same way teenagers are recruited into a life of drug dealing, just under the premise of ideology rather than hedonism. You may think Antifa has no process for this, but that would be an incorrect assumption.

By the way, kudos to Senator Ron Johnson for calling for the collection of two shooter evidence on Fox News this Sunday.

Thomas Crooks appears in a Black Rock commercial in 2022 at Bethel Park High School in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

If I hadn’t studied how this process works for over a dozen years, I probably wouldn’t be weighing in here and now.

I have been down this road before and actively helped a family prepare a defense for a similar situation in Portland, Oregon, in 2011. I was very active and outspoken against the FBI grooming of a “Somali terrorist” by Andy McCabe and friends at the Counter Terrorism Division of the FBI in the Portland Chrismas Tree Bomber Case, so I have been to this rodeo before.

The FBI used three different informants over two years from the time the teenage target was a minor, including the use of an intimate girlfriend, to radicalize the target. I called the FBI Unit that worked on this case, the “Make Crime Unit.”

I worked with the family to develop the entrapment defense against the FBI’s railroading of Mohamud with FBI informants. Still, in the end, critical evidence was suppressed about the extent to which the FBI informants went in the radicalization process.

The FBI used sexual lures to radicalize Mohamud Mohamud to create a “Muslim terrorist” false narrative for JTTF in Portland.

McCabe and the FBI wanted to embarrass the City of Portland to join the JTTF - the Joint Terrorism Task Force and the Mohamud Mohamud entrapment worked perfectly to do just that. Portland joined the JTTF after this case was brought to trial.

I will just summarize here that the FBI stopped at nothing in terms of what it asked its FBI Informants to do, including sexual lures to present their “Muslim Terrorist” in Portland because they didn’t join the JTTF false narrative.

An argument can be made that the CIA has been in the business of making patsies since the JFK assassination, and Hitler was no slouch with his patsy for the burning of the Reichstag.

There is more to the story here in Pittsburgh about Thomas Crooks' radicalization. In the paid posts that follow in this series, we will follow the money trail. You may be very surprised by what we have found.

We will introduce you to the Antifa Groomer of Thomas Crooks - Maxwell Yearick.

We will present witnesses from the Clairton Sportsmen’s Club who will testify about the nature of the Department of Homeland Security training events conducted there.

We will also present information about the encrypted blockchain account of Antifa groomer Maxwell Yearick.

We will take you to the Allegheny Gun shop where Thomas Crooks was targeted because his father owned an AR-15. We will present evidence this information was illegally shared with the Department of Homeland Security to entrap and radicalize Thomas Crooks.

George Webb and fellow researcher Tyrone Sargent were at the Allegheny Arms and Gun Works, where Thomas Crooks was selected as a Department of Homeland Security target.

We will present evidence that Dmitri Alperovich and his father established the CyberCrimes Unit at the FBI Field Office in Pittsburgh, which is directly connected to the recruiting of Thomas Crooks. I am here at the FBI Field Office in Pittsburgh with fellow researchers Aaron Adler and Mark, a “Dallas Morning News” and “UnHoly Toledo” reporter, helping me with the historical research.

We are in Pittsburgh all this week to gather evidence. You will see the children of gun owners are being actively recruited to steal guns of their parents to train with in place like Clairton Sportsmen’s Park in s

We look forward to presenting the evidence to you.