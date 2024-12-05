Instead of putting forward no-cost proposals for public safety in New York City, nut case WaPo Reporter Taylor Lorenz is calling for more killings of CEOs on the streets. We think this kind of rallying cry from violent nut jobs to kill will be directed at Elon Musk and Donald Trump soon.

When I was investigating two Egypt Air pilots rolling two roller bombs around the busy 23rd Avenue in New York in September of 2016, I suggested New York go back to having a cop on every block to stop terrorism and crime.

How could two terrorists roll bombs around the streets of New York over a four block area, check into a hotel, and then leave the next day without being stopped by New York police? I speculated that three different police officers would at least notice two roller bombers in my “cop on the block” proposal for New York City.

Over the escape route of the Brian Thompson murder, the murderer would have encountered at least seven police officers. Instead, we still have a manhunt to this hour.

Incredibly, even reputable news outlets like Drudge are not responding to the glaring lack of security in New York City, instead spending time trying to decipher obvious false breadcrumbs from the murderer’s hand with words written on bullets.

The murderer isn’t going to write, “I’m am carrying out a hit for Brian Thompson’s boss.” on his bullets. The killer is going to put some other distraction about hate for insurance CEOs on the bullets.

The apparent motive belongs to Brian Thompson's boss, who is in the middle of a DOJ investigation in which Thompson was a witness. United Healthcare CEO Witty admitted in front of Congress that he paid a hacking group calling itself “Black Cat” $22 Million in ransom in February after all their patient’s data was hacked. There is an old saying in Court reporting that the blood trail follows the money trail.

Instead of following the blood trail to the “Black Cat” $22 Million and the theft of millions of patient records, “must be a retard” ex-WaPo Reporter Taylor Lorenz tries to target another healthcare CEO! (disclaimer - I tangled up on social media with Washington Post reporter Shaun Boberg after he dismissed my “it’s a spy ring in Congress” summation at the Irman Awan trial).

We are getting farther away from providing public safety for people walking in New York City and stopping terrorist roller bombers, and ex-WaPo reporters wanting to take us in the direction of hating on healthcare CEOs.

I walk in New York City everywhere, and I did every day for years, all day. Why can’t NYC police? That is their job.

I was constantly almost hit by traffic while walking around the streets of New York, but you get a much better idea of what is happening on the street if you pound the pavement rather than hiding behind a desk somewhere.

I used to just hang out on 23rd Street under Tony Podesta’s luxury condo, within easy eyeshot of Huma Abedin’s apartment and Anthony Weiner’s place, while watching to see if the seemingly kidnapped CEO of the Clinton Foundation, Eric Braverman, would show at his 23rd Street address. Any cop at this location would see two Muslim pilots with a roller bomb, but yet the Muslim pilots rolled right past this location unnoticed.

When I followed up on the Joe Rago murder in New York, I burned through a pair of shoes just following the key places he worked and frequented after work. We need to put the gumshoe back into police work and leave the nutcase WaPo reporters out of the United HealthCare CEO murder story.

