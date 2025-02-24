Quick, tell me who Peter Strzok sat in front of at the FBI Academy. Who sat behind him? Know why nobody knows? Disgraced FBI Agent Peter Strzok didn’t go to the FBI Academy. He got in through a CIA backdoor, which my research partner Jenny Moore and I identified in 2018 as the “DTRA Backdoor.”

We interviewed scores of FBI employees who did not attend the FBI Academy. Instead, they used their CIA credentials in weapons of mass destruction to skip the critical bonding process.

Because Peter Strzok did not go through the peer vetting process of the FBI Academy, CIA operatives such as himself could flood the FBI without any respect toward tradition and mutual camaraderie through the FBI Academy Training Course process.

My research partner Jenny Moore’s good friend, FBI Agent Robyn Gritz, could easily recount who went to the FBI Academy with her. Gritz was a strong believer in the FBI Academy Training School to root out traitors and plants through peer review.

Gritz was the top hostage negotiator at the FBI before being forced out by disgraced FBI Director Andy McCabe. Gritz should be reinstated at the FBI with full back pay to help re-establish the FBI Academy Training Class process. Both Jenny Moore and I did fundraisers for whistleblower FBI Agent Robyn Gritz whose FBI career is still in ruins eight years later for standing up to the crooked Andrew McCabe.

Now that Dan Bongino has been named as Deputy Director of the FBI, Bonginio will hopefully right the decade-long wrong against FBI Agent Robyn Gritz with full back pay.

The Bernie Sanders activist in Chicago, "Bernie Bridges” was known for braving sub-zero temperatures on Chicago’s overpasses to protest the injustice of the Robyn Gritz constructive dismissal by crooked FBI Director Andrew McCabe.

Bongino could do no better to rebuild the camaraderie and loyalty of the FBI by reinstituting the mandatory FBI Academy Training Class system and eliminate all CIA “DTRA Backdoors.” FBI Agent Gritz is the perfect choice to bring back this professionalism.

Lots of lives have been lost and careers destroyed over the last eight years we have fought this battle. This is an easy win for Bongino right out of the shoot.

Gritz ran the attempted hostage rescue of FBI and CIA Agent Robert Levinson after negotiations for the Iran Nuclear Deal and its precursors went afoul. You can’t get more true blue and professional than FBI Agent turned whistleblower Robyn Gritz.

The world later discovered that the FBI was facilitating a precursor to the Iran Nuclear Deal with advanced centrifuge through Oleg Deripaska and Robert Levinson without telling Gritz. Gritz risked her life and her hostage rescue team to recover Levinson, later realizing McCabe had lied to facilitate political favors for Hillary Clinton.

If ever there was a great appointment and reinstatement, it is Robyn Gritz as FBI Agent in charge of re-establishing the FBI Academy Training Process, no CIA backdoors or DTRA backdoors. I leave it to Mr. Bongino to change history tomorrow by doing this imminently wise move with the hand of swift justice.

No more Strzoks. No more CIA backdoors into the FBI. Back to the FBI Academy and cut the grade with your peers, or you are out. Robyn Gritz will whip the FBI Academy into shape.