Part 1 – On the Road to Turning Point Bozeman, Thinking About The Stakes

It’s me again, George Webb, up before dawn, wheels humming on the two-lane between Utah and Montana. The snow from last night is still on the shoulders, but I’m heading north anyway. Vivek Ramaswamy and Turning Point USA are setting up in Bozeman, Montana, at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.

Five days ago they were at Utah State and, sure enough, there was a “suspicious package” call and a bomb squad. Yet the show went on. That’s the pattern: high-profile event, high-profile tension, and then the cameras roll.

I’ve been saying since September 11th: this is where Tyler Robinson learned not doorbells but bombs, not “community engagement” but false flags. If you want to test a theory like that you don’t do it from your couch. You do it by burning shoe leather.

You drive to the Dairy Queen, you film three times from three angles. You walk the tunnel, the stairwell, the ROTC building, the escape routes. That’s what I’m doing now—same as I’ve always done.

But here’s what we’ve got to do next, and I’m saying it loud and clear at the top: Turning Point USA must release its file footage. TPUSA films everything. They’ve got security cameras, interns with iPhones, and b-roll for their social channels. And yes, that includes the autopsy and the picture of the bullet.

And UVU campus security, and every homeowner with a Ring camera near West 800th Street, must send what they’ve got. This isn’t about clout; this is about stopping political assassinations before they become normalized.

Part 2 – Value-Added Journalism vs. Troll Culture

People ask me why I’m obsessive about “value added.” It’s because I come from a world where the reseller put CAD on your workstation so you could do real work—surgery planning, structural engineering, mechanical design. That’s what citizen journalism should be: you take the still photo with no timestamp and you add time, distance, angle, and corroborating cameras. That’s additive. I have spent three weeks doing as many videos for the online community of Citizen Journalism, but now others have to step up.

But instead of thanks you get stalkers, trolls, even FBI directors assigning you motives that don’t exist. “You filmed the Dairy Queen three times? Do a fourth!” Okay—tell me a good reason and I’ll do a fourth. But don’t say I’m muddying the water when what I’m doing is clarifying it.

Look at the Idaho Four case. J. Embry and “Pavarotti” built timelines with six, seven, eight, nine cameras per interval. Birdie did the same online. That’s how you crack a case. And that’s how we’ll crack this one. But we can’t do it if TPUSA holds its footage close, or if UVU cops sit on tapes while smearing me as a trespasser.

Part 3 – The Two Dairy Queens and the False Trail

I went to both Dairy Queens. One was active; the other had its cameras ripped off the wall, like a stage struck after the play. That’s where, if I were Butch Cassidy, I’d hide. I even thought the Robinsons might be there with Twigs. Did they drop a false trail? Was the “Dairy Queen sighting” just narrative-bait for TMZ? That’s why I filmed three times at each location. That’s why you check, recheck, and document.

But trolls don’t see that. They say you’re chasing ghosts. Fine. But if the Challenger shows up in those frames, and if you match that to flock cameras and campus security, then you’ve got a timeline. That’s how you go from rumor to evidence. That’s value added.

Part 4 – Mapping the Tunnel, the Stairwell, and the ROTC Hub

We started with a still photo of the tunnel. No one had walked it. No one had filmed it. No one had linked it mentally to the stairwell. People out there on Twitter thought maybe there were a thousand miles between them. So I walked it: from West Avenue through the tunnel, filming all directions; up the stairwell; across to the shooting perch; then each possible accomplice approach.

In doing that I introduced a building no one was talking about: the OTC building, right next to the ROTC practice area and the alleged gun-drop site. Suddenly you’ve got a cohesive map: morning Challenger at the upper houses, walk down to lower houses by ROTC, weird detour past Phil Lyman’s relatives’ Ring cameras, then into the tunnel. Makes no sense if you’re limping with a rifle—unless you’re performing for a camera. That’s what needs to be checked against TPUSA’s footage and UVU’s footage.

Part 5 – The Great Escape and the Missing Car Video

We still don’t have the escape. We’ve got him running across the roof and doing an 82nd-Airborne combat roll—after supposedly being paralyzed in one leg. Ryan Matta floated that; later he walked it back. Forrest Gump moment: braces off, he runs like Bear Bryant’s best tailback. Then what? Some say the Dodge Challenger went to the Orem police complex. Some say UVU has video of him getting into a car.

Phil Lyman told me last night there “appears to be” a video. Maybe UVU has it. These are the same people who left the rooftop open and then harassed me for filming. Release it. If it’s not him, fine. If it’s him, even better. But release it.

Part 6 – The Bullet Path and the Evidence Cone

While the trolls bicker, the evidence sits. A bullet went through C2, C3, C4, C5, C6, C7 and lodged in T1. You don’t need to be a ballistics savant to lay a ruler across those and get your cone of fire. And with systems like Elbit’s ARCAS you don’t even need line-of-sight, just line-of-shot: one person spots, another person fires at an acute angle—exactly the kind of setup we saw with Bobby Kennedy’s entry wound.

That’s why we need the TPUSA footage and the campus cameras. The autopsy markings, the bullet, the trajectory—all withheld. Meanwhile, the narrative is built in TMZ clips and anonymous tweets.

Part 7 – False Friends, Pariahs, and How to Move the Ball Forward

I’ve been burned before. I helped a guy with 100 subscribers get over 1,000—biggest mistake of my life. Eight years of punishment for a good deed. He’s now debating Chris Martinson, calling people Nazis and the C word referring to a woman’s private areas, smearing Gary Melton of Paramount Technical. That’s what pariahs do.

We don’t need debates; we need shoe leather. We don’t need pariahs; we need additive work. That’s why I’ll still work with Ryan Matta, still extend an olive branch to “Serrafin” despite the insults. But I won’t work with little Jeff and his Tinder habits. The moral compass of a nematode. Stay away from the sinkholes.

Part 8 – The Dignity Index, Armed Queers, and the Campus Chaos Template

Phil Lyman and I also talked about Bear’s Ears—he corrected me on Big Ears/Bear’s Ears—and about his family’s house on the street. Minor corrections, fine. But the bigger question is whether the “trans dignity index” narrative is a 2020s version of the old Air Force plan to crush campus dissent.

Back in the 1960s Reeve Whitson and his Air Force connections wrote chaos into college life. Add a nuclear-defense pretext and you get Q-level clearance. Even presidents don’t know. That’s how you hide a covert campus counterinsurgency program behind “social justice.” That’s why the armed-queers Discord threads still matter. That’s why September 10th at UVU wasn’t just random.

For more on Operation Chaos to drug the Anti-War Movement for Vietnam, see my series "Echoes of Laurel Canyon".

Part 9 – Stone Soup, Not Stealing Soup

There’s a Revolutionary War fable called “stone soup.” Everybody adds something to the pot and you end up with a meal. That’s how we have to work this case. Additive, not subtractive. Not stealing in the night. Not repackaging someone else’s footage without credit.

Gary Melton and I disagree on spinal process wounds of C2–C7, T1 vs. perpendicular entry. But we respect each other. He has me on his show. That’s how you move forward. Respect, additive work, and a refusal to get sucked into the troll vortex while a political assassination narrative solidifies.

And again: TPUSA has the footage. UVU has the footage. Homeowners have Ring cameras. Release it.

Part 10 – Plea from the Road and the Path Ahead

I’m in a remote area. Connection’s bad. But before the signal drops I’m making this plea: we need to work together. Put differences aside. Gather and release the evidence. Get the TPUSA b-roll. Get the UVU security video. Get every camera angle from West 800th Street. Build the timeline like Idaho Four but on steroids, because this is bigger—this is political assassination.

I’ll keep burning shoe leather. I’ll keep extending olive branches to anyone acting in good faith. But I will not feed the sinkholes. I will not stop calling for the footage. That’s the way forward. That’s how you honor Charlie Kirk, stop the next Tyler Robinson, and pull the curtain back on the covert campus war we’re all living through.