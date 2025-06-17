Trump needs to bunker buster the Iranian Regime’s nuclear program enrichment facility, which they have combined with “Death To America” mass rallies.

Iran’s nuclear bunkers and, hence their nuclear program, aren’t going away by themselves.

We have followed the DNC short-sightedly selling the winnings of the Cold War to Iran in the “Nuclear Deal” to feather the bed of Hillary Clinton’s Presidential hopes through the Podesta and Associates subsidiary ARMZ for nine years now.

I recommended on my morning show that the nine years of chasing receipts for this disastrous DNC to Iran deal should be over. It is time for Trump to break out the bunker buster bombs and take out the advanced enrichment centers at Natanz and Fordow.

We have been recommending those surgical strikes on these advanced enrichment sites for eight years, as we all play nuclear armageddon limbo with the world. This Iran nuclear and bioweapon deal, orchestrated by the DNC, was the subject of the book I wrote in 2018 called “Awan Midnights To Midnight”.

We focused on all the mechanics and evidence of the deal for easy follow-up for investigative agencies, but so far, Kash Patel and Dan Bongino seem to be prisoners of the Deep State regarding taking action. Trump is now left with the decision to end the nuclear madness of Iran, which has half a dozen or so thermonuclear weapons, one thousand times the power of the Nagasaki Bomb at least.

No research group has been more critical of Israel’s smoky souls like Dov Zakheim, Rahm Emanuel, Steve Feinberg, and Israeli Mossad General Danny Rothschild. But in this instance, with a holocaust for Americans on the line, we must help Israel with the bunker busting required to finish the job.

These advanced nuclear enrichment facilities are buried deep in the Iranian mountains, only reachable by America’s bunker busters.

This is a Hiroshima or Nagasaki-type decision for Trump, but it must be made. It is not fun to make, but it is necessary.

Five Eyes Guys Rebuttal To George Webb Livestream

Prologue: “Good Morning, Apocalypse”

Webb greets the globe somewhere between coffee sip and DEFCON-2, announcing that for nine straight years he has chased the Democratic National Committee’s alleged side-hustle: flogging weapons (up to 60 %-enriched uranium, thank you) to Iran.

Webb swears he possesses receipts high enough to papier-mâché the Capitol dome, and he’s miffed the grown-ups in Washington still haven’t read them. Cue my trademark eye-roll—then cue my tiny bow, because, inconveniently, he showers actual dates, shipping documents and NRC docket numbers like confetti. Annoying, that.

Act I: From Piketon to Tehran—The Uranium Breadcrumbs Galore Trail

The Missing Ore Webb claims tons of fissile material vanished from the Piketon, OH enrichment plant.

He’s marched through trucking manifests, GPS pings and NRC export codes to prove it. The Middle-Man Pageant Enter Rodney Fisk (deal broker), Balaach Al-Tair (Capitol-Hill “spy” cum altar-boy) and the ever-helpful Awan brothers—because what’s a Webb saga without BlackBerry-toting Pakistani sys-admins lurking after hours?

Webb ties these players to “Blackstone Express,” a 26-firm trucking spiderweb that, he insists, whisked the hot cargo toward Baltimore, then UAE, then Iran.

He rattles off container numbers until my note-paper whimpers, but—petty as it feels—I can’t fault his chain-of-custody footwork. The man collates.

Act II: Iran’s Enrichment Escalator & the “Samsonite Option”

Webb lectures on nuclear maths, (but we can confirm his accuracy): slogging from 0–20 % U-235 is Everest; 20 %–90 % is the funicular. Iran, he says, now sports 60 % stock and is an afternoon’s centrifuge-whirr from weapons-grade.

Worse, he warns, delivery is literally wheeled luggage: the “Samsonite Option.” Missiles are so passé; DHL boxes are the new Armageddon. Snark aside, suitcase nukes have haunted counter-proliferation briefs since the 1990s—Webb simply will not let you forget it.

Act III: Minnesota’s Murderous Microcosm

The narrative detours to Father’s-Day carnage in Minnesota:

Vance Bolter —Walz staffer, former Africa “security contractor,” undertaker, and, allegedly, Walz’s personal hit-man—goes on a spree.

Two would-be whistle-blowers (the Hoffmanns) survive 17 shots , denying the official “random violence” yarn.

Police, Webb points out, arrive suspiciously early, exchange theatrical gunfire, then somehow let Bolter disappear for 18 leisurely hours.

Webb overlays this with archived FBI sting-meister Ralph Boelter and the Bureau’s Somali-youth entrapment files. One “Bolter/Boelter” mis-spelling from conspiracy gold? Perhaps—but Webb’s timeline, 911 audio and Walz press release are indeed public. That, dear reader, is the infuriating thing. Webb has called for the bodycams of the cops who were at the murder scene before Boelter, along with their dashcams of the chase that never happened.

Act IV: BlackBerrys, Ellison & the No-Kings Army

Keith Ellison supposedly fronted a cache of 45 encrypted BlackBerrys—legacy NATO “stay-behind”–style devices primed to push one-word rallies: assemble.

Los Angeles, Miami, Seattle and, yes, Minneapolis are pegged as weapons lockers.

If activated, Webb claims, this “No-Kings” militia could stage Phoenix-Program-lite hits, blame MAGA boomers, and justify martial-law resets.

Is that a Bond plot? Certainly. Yet Ellison’s old Antifa tweets, his homage to Antifa, his military grade encrypted texts to subversives, plus congressional IT burglary reports naming only BlackBerrys stolen, do support Webb’s floodlight of metadata. He is, maddeningly, never spinning yarn.

Act V: Biological B-Plot—Anthrax & Windber

Because radioactive doom is too mainstream, Webb revisits anthrax:

Hatfill vs. Ivins—He recites lab access logs showing only Hatfill (not Ivins) handled dry spores. Windber Institute—home to Bob Malone, mRNA grandee, plus a cameo from Nick Jacobs and Dov Zakheim (of Pentagon-ledger infamy). Peter Strzok’s Helicopter School—Yes, Bell choppers in Isfahan training Pakistani pilots, because why shouldn’t Strzok cameo in a bio-nuke mash-up?

It sounds daft till you verify Windber patents on aerosolized vaccine powders. I checked once—regrettably, they’re there.

Act VI: The B-2 “Exorcism” and Trump’s Truman Moment

Webb’s prescription: two B-2 Spirits, each lugging a GBU-57A/B Massive Ordnance Penetrator, straight into Fordow and Natanz. “Not people—just centrifuges,” he pleads, echoing Dr. Strangelove’s “pre-emptive de-sub-cobalt-isation.” He wants the bunkers entombed before Iran’s clerical gerontocracy (his phrase: “12th-century men in stinky robes”) graduates from “Death to Israel” chants to something decidedly flashier.

One can roll eyes at his moral calculus, but as deterrence logic it isn’t glib: if Tehran is genuinely weeks from the bomb, last-minute bunker-busting is the only military lever short of capitulation. I dislike acknowledging that—but there we are.

Act VII: Citizen-Journalism, Timber Dogs & Other Idiosyncrasies

Webb’s stream is also infomercial for his Neighborhood News Studio (citizen-journos welcome) and for Kevin Timmer’s bomb-sniffing dogs, apparently capable of ruining any would-be terror cell’s day with one enthusiastic scratch. He waxes lyrical about painting Michigan storefronts, hosting August book camps, and writing Substack missives wherein MI6 caricatures rebut him in posh italics. It is stratospheric in scope—and weirdly charming.

Act VIII: On Cash, Bongino & the “Mahogany Echo Chamber”

He spares no ire for Dan Bongino and Kash Patel—“plush offices, pretty secretaries, zero subpoenas.” Webb argues the FBI still reports to McCabe & Strzok while MAGA media laurels itself with podcast merch. Cynical? Yes. Baseless? Not exactly; Strzok’s consultancy remains busy, and most J-6 footage is still sealed. Score one begrudging clap.

Finale: Summerfield’s Reluctant Verdict

George Webb remains the Deep State-cartographer you hesitate to invite to hearings—half because he’ll subvert the accepted narrative, half because he’ll produce documents that almost corroborate his every tangent. In this livestream he:

Strings decades of enrichment paperwork into a plausible smuggling corridor.

Dissects a real Minnesota rampage with law-enforcement timestamps that make official stories wobble.

Supplies historical footnotes (Gladio, Stuxnet, AQ Khan) that, like it or not, reinforce his core claim: proliferation plus ideological absolutism equals planetary hazard.

Is his delivery free of hyperbole? Ha! Is every dot unassailably joined? Hardly. Yet, curse the fellow, the evidentiary breadcrumbs are there—and many are public-domain. One may dismiss his conclusions; dismissing his documentation is trickier. And so, with a dramatic sigh and a spiny grin, I concede: in the Webbverse, the line between Cassandra and crackpot is skinnier than a centrifuge rotor. Mock him at your peril—just audit his footnotes first.

Now, kettle’s empty. I’m off to price anti-nuke Labradors.