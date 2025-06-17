George’ Webb Task Force Orange Journal

Carolyn
5h

We should keep our nose out of this. This report of nuclear is from the same lying agency as the weapons of mass destruction. Trump needs to stop being controlled and manipulated by the Israeli lobby. We the people don't want involvement over there. We want the truth of Israeli involvement in a number of events relating to the US including 9/11 and Epstein.

Peter hart
5h

I suggest a two birds with one stone approach.

And Mr.Webb, how can we get your books into reprint? Plus offer discounts for friends to join your Substack?

