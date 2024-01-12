Journalism is the process of asking questions to get to the truth. Five questions - Who, What, When, Where, and Why are the fundamental questions to getting to the truth. On January 4th, 2021, four days before the January 6th protests in Washington, DC., 60 Minutes and Scott Pelley went after Free Speech with a story on Section 230, a law guaranteeing everyone free speech on social media without censoring from Google, Twitter, and Facebook. January 4th, 2021 - that’s the “When”.

The “Who” here in this story is yours truly, George Webb, with the 60 Minutes bullseye right on my forehead. But the “What” here in this story was the real target of 60 Minutes and Scott Pelley, and the “What” was what I was saying. I was making the case that there was a very high-level US State Department and NATO Intelligence presence at the Wuhan Military Games, and it looked like CoronaVirus might be a US State Department “Live Exercise”, not a natural pandemic.

The reporting by 60 Minutes and Scott Pelley took me totally off guard because I had already been stripped of my YouTube Channel in May of 2020 with all 4,000 on-site reporting videos destroyed. And, in March 2020 during my newsgathering seminar, I held on the Potomac River, the Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, had specifically stated “We are in a Live Exercise here”. You could audibly hear President Donald Trump say, “And you should have told me”. I had also been deplatformed from Patreon in May of 2020, losing my main form of financial support. Why was 60 Minutes going after me and not Alex Jones, Tucker Carlson, James O’Keefe, or Project Veritas? The “Why” is probably the most important part of this story.

I believe the “Why” was that I was again convening more than a dozen citizen journalists on the Potomac near Washington, DC before January the 6th to cover the true story of what was about to transpire.

That news gathering house where we held the March 2020 “Live Exercise” charrette house on the Potomac had outed a bid-rigging scheme for the WHO and the Wellcome Trust for a technology known as DARPA ADEPT which the world would later come to know as mRNA vaccines. That was the big secret that had to be kept a secret for mRNA vaccines to be successfully implemented, and these vaccines were just rolling off the line on January 4th, 2021.

And now those pesky citizen journalists who had outed the US State Department “Live Exercise” in March 2020 from that “Charrette House” were about to expose the biggest hoax in US history, that “January 6th was an Insurrection”.

The January 6th protests were actually a culmination of protests against media “Fake News”, beginning with “Trump Russia”, starting with “Crossfire Hurricane” and continuing with the Mueller Report and the two Impeachments by operatives in the White House. I had gone head to head against the key purveyor at CNN of “Trump Russia”, Donie O’Sullivan, since 2017, and his first CNN smear of me.

The unifying issue that brought all this frustration with “Fake News” to a head was the protest against mandatory vaccines, not “Insurrection”. And 60 Minutes and CNN’s job was to make the January 6th protest about “Insurrection” and not mandatory vaccination and “Fake News”. That’s the real “Why”.

My first encounter with Donie O’Sullivan was in 2017 when I was doing a story about Russian highly enriched uranium, after having been removed from Russian nuclear missiles, not getting to the US Nuclear Reservation in Piketon, Ohio in a program called “Megatons to Megawatts” and a subsequent Hillary Clinton scandal called “Uranium One”.

Even though I had been given direct testimony from a Biden-connected advisor that Ukraine was involved in a kickback scheme to the DNC brokering the spoils of the old Soviet Union like highly enriched uranium with physical evidence of encrypted communications in the form of a Blackberry from the US Senate with US Senate official marking, Donie O’Sullivan did not want to hear about it in June of 2017.

I contended that some corrupt Ukrainian Billionaires, closely connected to DNC kickbacks to the US Congress, seemed to be diverting the uranium for sale to a host of countries with nuclear ambitions like Pakistan, India, North Korea, and especially China. I had implicated Les Wexner, Jeff Epstein, and his brother Mark Epstein in brokering the highly enriched uranium obtained from the old Soviet Union by Marc Rich to countries with nuclear ambitions. I had similar suspicions of the old bioagents of the Soviet Union being brokered by the DNC and the “MegaGroup” to countries with biological program ambitions like Israel and South Africa.

I was intercepted by a now-outed FBI informant, Marshall Okey Richards, to once again attempt to divert the story away from the truth. I was tracked and traced by the FBI before I could get to Piketon, and I was detained a questioned by two FBI agents before I could ever meet with the whistleblowers I had communicated with in Piketon, Ohio. Donie O’Sullivan was the first CNN reporter to interview me upon my acquittal in Ohio.

Did he want to know about the diverted uranium from Piketon, the spy ring in the US Congress from Pakistan that was acquiring the repurposed Russian uranium, or the Ukrainian kickbacks to the US Congress from corrupt Ukrainian Billionaires? No. Instead, O’Sullivan repurposed a conspiracy theory written by Jerome Corsi of InfoWars, and regurgitated to the US Congress in 2014 by Senator Lindsay Graham that the FBI Informant had fed me.

Now, on January 4th, 2021, another InfoWars story on Sandy Hook was being misattributed to me, but this time, I had reported the complete opposite of the 60 Minutes attribution, also in June of 2017. I had reported there was evidence that Sandy Hook killer Adam Lanza “had help” in murdering 20 children and six teachers in Sandy Hook after going there to interview family members, relatives, acquaintances, police, firemen, and emergency responders.

I had reported two men in “black block” fatigues running into the woods after the murders, and potentially running along a small river to a covered bridge. This reporting was contorted into me being a Sandy Hook denier, denying any children had been murdered at all. Not only did I report the murders that occurred, but I had established a link between the murdered children, including Adam Lanza, to the Yale Medical School and possibly to CIA experimentation from nearby New Haven, CT, with drugs that had an adverse reaction of eating into the spinal columns of the victims.

Like Donie O’Sullivan, Scott Pelley had no interest in talking about what I actually reported. Scott Pelley and 60 Minutes instead saddled me with a Sandy Hook denier story that was pushed by Alex Jones that I had nothing to do with.

I not only was looking into the deaths of the children, but I was looking for the common thread of their spinal anomalies under study of Yale Medical School.

The Yale Medical researchers had connections to the Old Soviet bioweapons cities like Novosibirsk where the Soviet programs of Vektor and Biopreparat were based. Scientists like Sergi Popov from the former Soviet bioweapons program were close to the Yale Medical School studies.

Had Soviet biological testing programs simply been moved from Russian towns to sleepy towns near Yale Medical School for the CIA to adopt them? My research here continues. There is some similarity here to the new CoronaVirus, late-stage brain virus called GX.

These never-before-seen human effects are usually the results of human bioagent research rather than natural effects. We now know for instance that the supposed Pangolin intermediate of the bat CoronaVirus was yet another program in Soviet bioweapons research, repurposed and rinsed as an academic program. Again and again, these old Soviet massive programs are repositioned as Al Queda terrorist bioagent programs being cooked up in filthy deserts or cave backwaters without running water.

Through this experience, I learned what the DNC Congressman really wanted with their Section 230 legislation - to spin their Fake News and false narratives while silencing citizen journalists who were trying to get the truth out. And if the truth ever did manage to escape, just suppress it, muzzle the journalist, and attribute a completely false story to him that someone else did.

To this day, despite many demands for retraction, neither CNN or 60 Minutes has corrected their inaccurate reporting or their misattributions with a retraction or an apology.

Notes -

Sergei Popov of the former Soviet Union was hired by the CIA to conduct experiments at Yale and other major universities that resulted in the demyelination of the spinal cords of its victims. The CIA has a history of uninformed testing for trying to understand the pathologies of various Soviet bioweapons they inherited. It is the author’s belief that the Popov bioweapons were used to understand the process to remyelinated damaged spinal cords as in the case of Christopher Reeve.

https://www.pbs.org/wgbh/nova/bioterror/biow_popov.html

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4384983/

I conducted deep dive research in May and June of 2017 on all the Defense Threat Reduction Agency projects to move uranium including Project Sapphire from Libya. Again, the uranium seemed to go missing and then come under the control of the MegaGroup, Lex Wexner, Jeff Epstein, Max Epstein et al near Columbus, Ohio.

https://www.csis.org/events/project-sapphire-20-years-later-cooperative-threat-reduction-and-lessons-future

I continued to track this story from Andrew McCabe in the FBI CounterIntelligence Group who later became FBI Director to FBI Special Agent In Charge Peter Strzok and Lisa Page to Battelle National Labs in Columbus, Ohio for bioagents.

I also followed up on this story in 2019 at the MegaTons to MegaWatts Trial in Greenbelt, Maryland where a University of Delaware Ph. D. virologist who worked with Bruce Ivins told me I was missing the larger part of the story, anthrax, and a program called the Duisberg Scholars which was the key to the Anthrax 9/11 attacks.