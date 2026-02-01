We forget to soon that Biden was targeting TP-USA with the Artic Frost Investigation. Killing Charlie Kirk would allow the guilty to throw the innocent in the grave for their sins.

We have now found an attorney willing to file the complaint for a TP-USA Class Action lawsuit to get to the truth, with so little of the TP-USA $250 million dollar haul actually going toward its stated mission of young voter recruitment (only $600K).

For instance, were the “five Charlie Kirk houses” really Charlie Kirk’s purchases, or were those five houses a form of money laundering, the houses being procured for Erika Kirk’s “close male friends“ like Andrew Kolvet and Yair Netanyahu? Were the five Charlie Kirk houses “shooting locations” for an aspiring Ft Huachuca actress named Erika Kirk. After all, Ft Huachuca is the home of DoD Hollywood?

We are heading to the beach between Andrew Kolvet’s Santa Barbara beachhouse and Rob McCoy’s TPUSA Faith Calvary Church to find out. The metadata of Erika Kirk waiting on the tarmac until Andrew Kolvet’s plane to go see the dead body of Charlie Kirk is all the metadata we need to solve that one.

And there is that occasional relationship with Zair Netanyahu to think about.

Part I — Why I Started Pulling On The Charlie’s Houses Thread

I didn’t start with a conclusion. I never do. I started with geography, paperwork, and history — the same way these stories always begin when they’re real enough to bother people in power. Criminals being investigated kill witnesses; look at the JFK investigation. You follow their blood trails right to their front door, and in Erika Kirk’s case, that is five front doors.

Are we sure Charlie Kirk’s TPUSA wasn’t under Federal scrutiny?

Is this as simple as just shooting a key witness in an investigation?

What struck me first was how familiar the patterns felt in the Charlie Kirk assassination to JFK and RFK. Charlie was going to expose wrongdoing, so they shot him like JFK and RFK. Each one also had a blond bombshell introduced to them to compromise them.

https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/justice/3810255/fbi-arctic-frost-charlie-kirk-turning-point-grassley/?utm_source=chatgpt.com

Not identical, but rhyming with a blond bombshell lure trope, Marilyn Monroe for JFK and RFK, and then Sharon Tate in 1968, the night RFK was murdered. The same structural drugs for weapons fingerprints also appeared, brought back from the ATF Fast and Furious and the Iran–Contra era. seemed, at least allegedly, to echo forward into the present.

Iran–Contra was never just about arms for hostages or a single administration gone rogue. It was about how systems learn to bypass oversight. It was about plausible deniability, cutouts, indirect funding channels, and narrative insulation. Once those mechanisms exist, they don’t disappear. They evolve. All the same elements are here, literally, uranium, missiles, and rare earth metals. Again, we have Phil Lyman in the Charlie Kirk story with Bear Ears rare earth metals and the Navajo Indian Reservation.

What I am laying out here is not an accusation of a single crime or a single person. It is an argument about continuity — about how certain methods allegedly persist across decades because they work. This is about incentives, not villains. And there is a definite rhyme to it all. This drugs for weapons crime is about structure, not personality - although Jim Woolsey is here in this story as well.

I follow paper trails, logistics, and institutional behavior. And when those converge repeatedly in the same places, with the same silences, I pay attention. And these people have the means to kill people that plan to testify against them.

Part II — The Geography Is Never Accidental

One of the first rules of investigative work is that geography matters. Operations leave physical footprints long after people change roles or administrations rotate out. In this case, the alleged corridor runs through southern Arizona — from the Mexican border, through Fort Huachuca, and into Phoenix. The El Chapo drug tunnel and the much bigger, more sophisticated tunnel that replaces it in Ft Huachuca is part of this story to.

This is not exotic geography. It’s practical geography. Border access. Intelligence infrastructure. Transportation hubs. Civilian cover. None of these prove wrongdoing, but together they create capability. And capability is the precondition for any covert or gray-zone activity, legal or otherwise. I believe the El Chapo replacement tunnel is much closer to Ft Huachuca, perhaps even ending on the base or very close to the base.

Fort Huachuca has long been an intelligence center. That’s not controversial. It’s public record. Intelligence installations don’t move easily, and they attract contractors, logistics networks, and ancillary businesses. Phoenix, meanwhile, has become a financial and political hub with relatively low scrutiny compared to coastal centers. Control the commander of Ft Huachuca, control the tunnel.

The border itself has always been porous — sometimes intentionally, sometimes not. Historically, covert supply chains don’t rely on chaos; they rely on managed permeability. That’s an important distinction. What I am describing is not random smuggling, but the alleged existence of routes that persist because they are useful.

Part III — Alleged Infrastructure and the Idea of Tunnels

When people hear the word “tunnel,” they think spectacle. Cartels. Headlines. But in investigative terms, tunnels are symbols. They represent invisible continuity beneath visible borders. Of course drone can carry drugs too. But rails are far more efficient and covert.

References to “El Chapo tunnels” in this narrative are not claims that any specific tunnel is currently being used by any specific U.S. entity. Rather, they serve as shorthand for a historical reality: cross-border infrastructure exists, has existed, and has been exploited by multiple actors over time.

Iran–Contra relied on airstrips, shell companies, and deniable logistics. Modern equivalents may rely on different mechanisms, but the principle is unchanged. Goods, money, and influence move along paths that are hard to see unless you know where to look. And Ft Huachacha and Erika Kirk’s mother are always there to help with drones is the tunnel is in use for Army training.

The allegation here is not that tunnels equal government conspiracy. The allegation is that covert logistics always reuse existing infrastructure, whether physical or financial. And that those who understand the map can move faster than those who don’t, whether it is by rail or drone.

Part IV — Fort Huachuca as a Historical Node

Fort Huachuca matters because of what it is, not because of what anyone claims it did. Intelligence hubs shape ecosystems. They attract contractors. They normalize secrecy. They create zones where questions are discouraged because “national security” is always nearby.

The allegation is not that Fort Huachuca runs illicit operations. The allegation is that it sits at the intersection of intelligence culture and civilian logistics in a way that historically has enabled deniability elsewhere.

In Iran–Contra, military and intelligence assets were used indirectly — through intermediaries, contractors, and foreign partners. That’s well documented. When I look at Fort Huachuca today, I don’t see a crime scene. I see a structural echo.

When you understand how intelligence ecosystems work, you understand that influence often flows outward, not inward. The presence of intelligence infrastructure changes the behavior of everything around it.

US Army Systems Engineering Command - USA ISC - is headquartered at Ft Huachuca, complete with training drug tunnels and drone test and development areas.

Part V — “Turning It Over” and the Language of Laundering

Money laundering isn’t always about washing dirty cash. Often it’s about relabeling purpose. In Iran–Contra, money moved through shell entities that obscured origin and intent. The laundering was as much narrative as financial.

In this story, the laundromat called “Turning It Over” is symbolic. It represents the idea that money can cycle through innocuous-looking businesses, nonprofits, or political vehicles while losing its original context.

The allegation is not that a specific laundromat is laundering money. The allegation is that civilian-facing enterprises are historically used to normalize unusual flows — especially when those flows are politically sensitive but not overtly illegal.

Once again, this is about patterns. When organizations grow rapidly, raise large sums, and operate in legally complex spaces, transparency matters. When transparency is thin, speculation grows.

Part VI — Political Movements as Modern Cutouts

One of the most striking evolutions since Iran–Contra is the rise of large, well-funded political nonprofits and advocacy groups. These entities are legal, visible, and influential. They also provide distance — distance between donors, decision-makers, and outcomes.

Erika Kirka Ft Huachuca movie may have been used as a covert services recruiting movie.

The allegation here is not that political movements are criminal. The allegation is that they can function as narrative and financial buffers, much like cutouts did in earlier eras.

When money flows through multiple layers — donors, nonprofits, PACs, vendors — responsibility becomes diffuse. That diffusion is not inherently illegal, but it complicates accountability.

Iran–Contra taught us that when accountability is complicated enough, consequences diminish. The same incentive structure allegedly exists today, even if the tools have changed.

Part VII — What Happens to People Who Get Too Close

This is where the title comes from — metaphorically, not literally.

I am not alleging that witnesses are physically shot. What I am alleging is that witnesses are neutralized — reputationally, professionally, legally, psychologically. Careers stall. Platforms vanish. Narratives shift.

In the modern era, silencing rarely requires violence. It requires pressure. Lawsuits. Smears. Financial strain. Isolation. When someone approaches sensitive information, the system doesn’t need to destroy them — it only needs to exhaust them.

Iran–Contra produced plenty of people who knew too much and paid a price without ever becoming martyrs. That is the quieter lesson history teaches.

Part VIII — Media, Time, and Narrative Dissolution

Time is the most effective cover-up mechanism ever invented. Stories don’t need to be disproven — they just need to be delayed until attention moves on.

This is not a media conspiracy. It’s an economic reality. News cycles reward novelty, not persistence. Structural investigations lose oxygen long before they lose relevance.

The allegation here is that narrative management is passive, not active. Institutions don’t have to suppress stories if they know time will do it for them.

Iran–Contra eventually became “history,” even though many of its structural lessons were never resolved. That pattern appears to repeat whenever accountability threatens powerful interests.

Part IX — “Hang It On 47” as a Symbol

“Hang It On 47” is not a literal instruction. It is symbolic shorthand for the way blame is often assigned upward, outward, or backward — anywhere except structurally.

Forty-seven presidents. Multiple administrations. Different parties. The point is not who sits in the chair. The point is that systems persist regardless of who occupies office.

Iran–Contra outlived Reagan. The incentives that produced it did not vanish with pardons or elections. They adapted.

When people ask, “Who is responsible?” the honest answer is uncomfortable: responsibility is distributed across decades, institutions, and incentives.

Part X — Why This Still Matters

This essay is not a verdict. It is a warning about complacency.

The central allegation is simple: the mechanisms that enabled Iran–Contra did not die; they evolved. They became more legal, more bureaucratic, more narratively insulated.

If we pretend those lessons are settled history, we miss the chance to recognize them when they reappear in new forms.

Transparency is not about accusation. It is about resilience. And resilience requires remembering how power actually behaves when it thinks no one is watching.

That’s why I follow the map. The money. The silences.

Because history doesn’t repeat — but it does leave tracks.