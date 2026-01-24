Part I — Why I Trust Film Over “Trust Me”

I’ve learned the hard way that evidence beats authority. A man can say, “I saw Oswald,” and then refuse to say where, refuse to say how, refuse to say what angle, refuse to show anything.

I took you to the Zapruder film site of our time - to the Candlewood Lobby. Now all Mitch Snow needs to say is where he was standing or sitting, and where Erika was.