From Candice Owens’ reporting recently, we find out that Tyler Robinson wasn’t a mercenary sniper in Ukraine for the two missing “gap years” in his resume, he was plumbing. He supposedly lived with Lance Twiggs for a year, even though Twiggs’ parents never met Tyler, and he was plumbing.

Part 1 – The Joys Of Plumbing, And Mercenary Money Is Good Too

I learned long ago that if you want the truth, you’ve got to get up before the spin cycle starts. Three in the morning—what I call “FOIA time.”

The caffeine hits, the world’s quiet, and the inbox is full of official denials that don’t yet know they’re about to be challenged. I keep two mugs: one for the coffee, one for the bullshit I’m about to read. You can tell the shape of the day by how many pages I’ve already printed before sunrise. (AP, Sept 2025)

Journalism these days isn’t about deadlines—it’s about endurance. Newsroom burnout is real, but what they call burnout is just the price of chasing stories when everyone else is paid to forget them. I don’t have an editor breathing down my neck; I’ve got a public-records clock ticking before evidence gets overwritten or “accidentally lost.”

Out here in Utah, the night air has a bite, and the quiet hum of the soda machines in county offices becomes a soundtrack to persistence. That’s when I hit “send” on another records request. (AP, Oct 2025)

Part 2 – The Plane That Wouldn’t Land

Every investigation starts with a vehicle—car, bus, jet, or rumor. Mine began with a flight that refused to end neatly on the map. A Provo-to-St. George leg that diverted somewhere between airspace and silence.

You can feel it when a plane story wants to stay airborne: nobody can tell you exactly where it touched down, but the luggage keeps arriving. (Deseret News, Sept 2025)

Utah Valley’s airports are the perfect stage for secrets pretending to be coincidences. A few FBOs, a handful of pilots who moonlight between private charters and government contracts, and a stretch of tarmac that’s seen more off-the-record arrivals than tourist selfies.

Reuters ran a piece last year on how private FBO networks exploded post-pandemic—more flights, fewer questions. It’s the same oxygen conspiracies breathe: plausible deniability at 25,000 feet. (Reuters, May 2024)

I wasn’t chasing ghosts, just data. You walk the ramp, you talk to linemen, you smell jet fuel, you log tail numbers. What I found was a rhythm—planes jumping like stones across the desert, Vegas lights reflecting off aluminum wings, and local deputies pretending they didn’t notice. They always notice. They just don’t talk. (Deseret News, Mar 2025)

Part 3 – Candace Drops a Bomb

Every era has its messenger. Ours comes with ring lights and follower counts. When Candace Owens casually dropped that “vacation” post, saying she’d been in Utah and was suddenly flying out “for security reasons,” the clickbait mills exploded. But buried beneath the outrage and politics was something tangible: timing. The same weekend my flight logs showed anomalies, her entourage was boarding fast. (CNN, Sept 2025)

Influencers run on attention; investigators run on silence. But sometimes they intersect. Politico did a spread on how conservative media stars shape security narratives, often becoming part of the story they claim to observe. I don’t know if Candace knew what she was standing next to, but I know she left fast. (Politico, Oct 2025)

I don’t chase personalities; I chase pressure points. When someone high-profile moves suddenly, logistics shift around them like water finding cracks. That’s when cover stories sprout—“vacation,” “family emergency,” “schedule change.” Same playbook, different platform. (CNN, Apr 2025)

Part 4 – The Drama Queens of Punditry

Nothing kills an investigation faster than a pundit in heat. I’d barely uploaded my first clips from Utah before the East-Coast studios began bickering about who had the “real” narrative. It’s always the same names: former agents, couch patriots, and YouTube theologians dissecting my shoe color instead of the facts. (Washington Post, October 2025)

The Post ran a story on the conservative media civil wars—how infighting has replaced reporting. They’re not wrong. When people make a living off outrage, every revelation is competition, not collaboration. I stopped expecting backup a long time ago. You do your FOIAs, you check your cameras, you keep walking. Let them fight over thumbnails while you fight over timestamps. (Washington Post, October 2025)

That week I counted six separate podcasts claiming ownership of the Utah story and zero filed public-records requests. Everyone wants the headline; no one wants the paperwork. So I kept my head down and my mic on. Somewhere between the drama and the desert, I found quiet—the kind that tells you you’re alone but on the right trail. (Washington Post, October 2025)

Part 5 – The FOIA Frontlines

There’s no adrenaline like walking into a sheriff’s office with a stack of FOIA—or here, GRAMA—requests under your arm. You can smell the toner, the fear, and the coffee going cold. The clerks always look at you like you’re ordering something off-menu. In Utah, GRAMA law gives you the right to inspect nearly everything, but “nearly” is where the games begin. (Salt Lake Tribune, Sept 2025)

The Tribune once wrote that Utah’s public-records system is both “a model of access and a maze of exceptions.” That line stuck with me. They weren’t exaggerating. Some offices respond in hours; others send you on a treasure hunt through silence. NPR did a national piece showing how transparency laws are collapsing under red tape and digital stonewalls. Out here, you feel it in your boots: the stonewalls are literal. (NPR, October 2025)

I hit Orem first, then Provo, then St George. Three cities, three different attitudes toward daylight. One records clerk whispered, “I’ll get in trouble for even printing this.” I told her sunlight never hurt anyone who wasn’t growing mold. (Salt Lake Tribune, Oct 2025)

Part 6 – Old Ghosts and Diplomatic Containers

If you chase enough shadows, you start recognizing their silhouettes. When I hit a dead end in Utah, I looked backward—to old ghosts. Dawood Ibrahim, the smuggler’s smuggler. Back in 2018 CNN ran a deep-dive on his networks and the way diplomatic containers once carried more than just letters. That story taught me to respect shipping manifests the way priests respect confessions. (CNN, Jun 2018)

The BBC later mapped how entire weapons pipelines hid under the language of “diplomatic pouch.” It’s the oldest trick in logistics: label it official, and no one opens it. In the modern version, it’s encrypted drives, unlogged flights, or “humanitarian shipments” that arrive heavier than they left. The details change, but the math of secrecy doesn’t. (BBC, May 2024)

Utah’s connection isn’t direct—it’s behavioral. You watch how people act when paperwork meets pressure. It’s the same dance whether it’s Mumbai or Mapleton: eyes down, signatures neat, conscience outsourced. (BBC, May 2024)

Part 7 – The Straight Line to Truth

I call it the Straight Line Rule: the shortest distance between confusion and clarity is shoe leather. I’ve walked that line from UVU’s green hills to Orem’s remodel houses to the stretch of 925 West where the cameras go blind for exactly seven minutes. The New York Times once charted how surveillance tech blankets urban America but leaves rural blind spots. Utah County is a perfect example—modern gear, medieval follow-through. (New York Times, Oct 2025)

Every detective knows that “missing footage” is rarely an accident; it’s usually misfiled on purpose. When I finally got a partial clip, it showed what I already suspected: the direction of escape was a straight shot, no fancy choreography, just terrain and timing. Straight lines tell on people. (New York Times, Jan 2025)

By day’s end, my boots were a shade darker from dust. That’s the price of walking the route instead of speculating about it. Pixels can’t smell gunpowder; pavement can. (New York Times, Oct 2025)

Part 8 – From American Gladio to Private FBO Airport

Some folks hear “FBO” and think luxury. I hear “off-ledger.” The Wall Street Journal ran a feature on the post-9/11 boom of private aviation and how its discretion became an asset class. They called it “the quiet corridor of power.” That’s polite talk for plausible deniability. (Wall Street Journal, Nov 2024)

I’ve walked through enough of those lobbies to know the routine: polished floors, fake smiles, and one guy who’s always “not on the manifest.” The desks have candy bowls for the pilots and side doors for the ghosts. Million Air, Signature—names that sound patriotic but move like shadows. (Wall Street Journal, Nov 2024)

American Gladio, the term historians use for stay-behind networks, isn’t a single event—it’s a template. Replace Cold War radio sets with encrypted phones, and the script still works. The quiet flights out of Vegas look civilian, but the paperwork smells military. (Wall Street Journal, Nov 2024)

Part 9 – The Trans-Tifa Diversion

You can always tell when someone’s running out of truth—they start changing the subject. Lately, every time an operation leaks, a new culture-war story surfaces. The “Trans-Tifa” chatter was a perfect diversion: flashy, divisive, and impossible to fact-check in real time. Reuters traced how online actors seed simultaneous misinformation spikes on unrelated topics to bury the lede. (Reuters, Oct 2025)

NBC News followed that thread, showing how extremist-adjacent groups use identity flashpoints as smoke grenades. The moral panic eats the oxygen, and the real logistics—money, weapons, flights—slip off the radar. I’ve seen it happen in half a dozen states now. It’s not about ideology; it’s about noise. (NBC News, Oct 2025)

Out here, the noise dies down slower. Utah’s valleys hold echoes. So when I see hashtags where there should be case numbers, I know the diversion worked. That’s when you go quiet, walk the perimeter again, and wait for the story to circle back. (Reuters, Oct 2025)

Part 10 – The Lesson of Plumbing Dangerously

They say journalism is about writing. That’s wrong. It’s about plumbing—finding leaks, tracing lines, patching holes before the whole system floods with nonsense. This year I’ve been knee-deep in bureaucratic sewage: redactions, denials, “no responsive records.” You learn to keep gloves in the glovebox. (NPR, Oct 2025)

NPR recently profiled local reporters fighting extinction, calling them “first responders for truth.” That’s flattering, but it’s also literal. When sirens wail and the agencies close ranks, we’re the ones left sweeping for clues in the gutter. Every dataset, every broken link, every half-burned memo is a pipe leading somewhere. (NPR, Oct 2025)

So yeah, it’s been the Year of Plumbing Dangerously. Some days the pipes burst; some days you find clean water. Either way, the wrench is in your hand, the coffee’s on, and the clock is running. Out here, truth doesn’t gush—it drips. You collect it, drop by drop, until it fills a page.