Sometimes I wish I could tell the world about the crimes going on at World Health Organization in Switzerland by going on tour with the WHO and Roger Daltrey. Daltrey could sing about all the reporters that went to Davos to party with Klaus Schwab - “You’re all wasted!”, and I could sing backup with the band, “It’s a Benassi Wasteland”. The WHO band ticket sales would plummet, but the world's understanding of who gets all the CoronaVirus bids at the WHO would increase exponentially.

Since March 2020, our research group identified the Pinball Wizard of WHO CoronaVirus vaccine bids, Zika virus bids, hemorrhagic fever bids, and all-new, novel viruses in China bids - one Virginia Benassi.

Of course, International Press stream in and out of 300 Euro a night hotel rooms to cover stories at the WHO, but they never follow up to see who actually receives the vaccine bids.

But actually, following the money at the WHO in Geneva is not that hard. Simply read the WHO’s own “Blueprint” document which unbelievably predicted a CoronaVirus pandemic a few months before the worldwide pandemic broke out in May of 2019!

The World Health Organization has asked for proposals for CoronaVirus-like viruses just a few months before the breakout of the pandemic in May of 2019.

This Request For Proposal (RFP) resulted in the following documents which would specify how all future vaccine bids for new, novel viruses like CoronaVirus would be processed in August of 2019, only two months before the first large cluster spread of CoronaVirus at the Wuhan Military Games in October of 2019.

Our researchers in March of 2020 on the Potomac River near Washington, DC were “following the money to the dropbox” as we had done with the US Congressional dark weapons investigation in 2017.

All CoronaVirus vaccine bids, in addition to Zika bids and Ebola bids, went to one and only one email at the World Health Organization - benassiv@who.int. A quick scan of the document leads to the discovery that the co-author of the WHO Blueprint was the man responsible for potential pathogen leaks from Ft. Detrick that same month - Sina Bavari.

In George Webb’s three books about Sina Bavari and DARPA (the Defense Advanced Research Project Agency), Webb showed how Bavari met with Dr. Zhengli, the “Bat Woman” of the Wuhan Institute of Virology, in Africa in the same month of his lab leak at Ft. Detrick.

As of January of 2022, the only confirmed lab leak of a BSL-4 lab in the world is Sina Bavari’s Ft. Detrick, two months before the largest breakout cluster of CoronaVirus at the Wuhan Military Games in October 2019.

Journalist George Webb wrote a book about Sina Bavari being involved in both the lab leak of Anthrax in 2001 and the CoronaVirus leak in July of 2019.

Again, tracking the Bavari-Benassi vaccine bids going to the WHO is not that difficult. All CoronaVirus, Ebola, and Zika vaccines bids at the World Health Organization went to one Virginia Benassi.

When we discovered this tight relationship between Bavari and Benassi, we quickly dubbed this WHO vaccine bid dropbox the “Bavari-Benassi” dropbox.

Our research group in March 2020 would soon find that Virginia Benassi oversaw the team that trained all the bioworkers at the Wuhan Institute Of Virology through the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB).

The only picture the Potomac Research group of Virginia Benassi could find was a stock photograph that was associated with an optometry website in Europe.

Virginia Benassi Of The World Health Organization And Peter Hart Of The Wellcome Trust Launched An Epidemic Request For Proposal Process A Few Days Before The SuperSpreader Event At The NATO Wuhan Military Games In October Of 2019.

The Wellcome Trust Has Been A Key Supplier Of Vaccines To NATO And The WHO In Africa And The Middle East. Virginia Benassi of the Wellcome Trust released a Request For Proposal two weeks before the breakout of CoronaVirus at the Wuhan Military Games in October of 2019.

Of course, I think Virginia Benassi is really just a cardboard cutout for a State Department program for doing unapproved “virus live exercises”.

Since 2016, I have been reporting on a US State Department's use of Diplomatic Immunity to run a dark weapons program through our NATO partners on both sides of the Atlantic as a way of getting around Constitution restrictions on the US Intelligence Community’s covert activities. This loophole to get NATO partners to do the dirty work of US Intel Agencies is called the “liaison loophole”.

Since 2017, Journalist George Webb has reported on the use of US State Department Diplomatic Immunity to run dark weapons “ratlines” around the world. This includes virus “live exercises” run out of Fort Belvoir in Virginia at the Defense Threat Reduction Agency.

A key group of researchers around the world has helped me in following this dark “virus vaccine game” by following the money, mainly by tracing the electronic communications of US State Department encrypted Blackberrys and a server located at the US Senate Sergeant of Arms office at the US Capitol. We found a “NATO Dropbox” called the “123 Dropbox” that seemed to be the collation point for this US State Department to NATO’s “virus vaccine game”.

In the Summer of 2017, our research group discovered the “123 Dark Weapons Dropbox” at the US Capitol. Our strategy was to “follow the money, follow the devices, follow the metadata”.

By tracking actual metadata generated by US State Department encrypted Blackberrys used by a spy ring in Congress, our worldwide research group was led to the “123 Dropbox” at the US Capitol.

NOTES:

Virginia Benassi Of The WHO Works Frequently With Jeremy Farrar and Peter Hart Of The Wellcome Trust On Virus And Vaccine Proposals From Around The World.

Virginia Benassi’s Jeremy Farrar And Peter Hart’s Wellcome Trust RFP Document Was First Being Sent To Virginia Benassi’s Email Of benassiv@who.int, But Was Later Changed To Peter Hart Of The Wellcome Trust, Indicating A Hiding Of Information.

I actually was told by someone at the WHO that I might find the Wellcome Trust’s Jeremy Farrar in Brighton, England on sunny weekends, and I might find him there with the real “Virginia Benassi”, WHO’s CoronaVirus spokesperson Maria Van Kerkehove.

Researcher Carol from Oregon found the “WHO Dropbox” for CoronaVirus in March 2020, and the WHO Blueprint document is produced by Jeremy Farrar, Virginia Benassi, and Sina Bavari. The Wellcome Trust has been likened to the British elites “listening horn” to the goings on at the WHO.

The Wellcome Trust’s intermingling with the World Economic Forum in South Africa a few days before the September 11th, 2019 “air conditioner” malfunctions at the Wuhan lab always has drawn my attention. Sina Bavari of Ft. Detrick met with Zengli, the Batwoman of the Wuhan Institute of Virology at this same time in Southern Africa.

Carol from Oregon was one of our best researchers on the Origins of CoronaVirus, and the early discovery of the WHO Blueprint document became a blueprint for the WHO investigation as well.

When we found the Virginia Benassi dropbox at benassiv@who.int, we had found the “WHO Dropbox” for CoronaVirus as well.

Notes From January 2021

No matter how much CNN and 60 Minutes replay the smear campaigns of 2020 and 2021 against the author, George Webb Sweigert, one fact will stick out in the upcoming Sweigert v. CNN defamation case - we said Virginia Benassi did it in March 2020.

In the seven books, George Webb wrote for Neighborhood News (a news foundation for citizen journalism), Webb mentions Virginia Benassi and the possible men behind that stock photograph as the potential perpetrators of the CoronaVirus pandemic.

In March of 2020, ten fact-checkers and researchers met on the banks of the Potomac River near Washington, DC to review the most pressing stories of the day. The CoronaVirus lockdown almost began the same day in the United States with “two weeks to flatten the curve”.

Ten researchers and fact-checkers convened on the banks of the Potomac River near Washington to look into NATO and Ukraine mercenary groups’ connections to CoronaVirus.

Within hours of convening our research seminar - we had a story dropped in our laps from a White House reporter that the Chinese Foreign Ministry was accusing the US State Department that US athletes brought the CoronaVirus to Wuhan.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Accuses United States “Delegation” Of Bringing Virus To Wuhan For The October 2019 Military Games.

Mike Pompeo of the US State Department finally admitted that the Wuhan Military Games was the “first cluster” of the CoronaVirus pandemic. Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lijian accused the US “delegation” of bringing the virus to Wuhan.

By the next morning, before the first coffee was consumed, we had the “smoking gun” of where to look to verify the Chinese Foreign Ministry claims.

Before morning coffee on the first day of the Potomac Group meeting, the group was honing in on Virginia Benassi and a key email address for all WHO CoronaVirus bids - benassiv@who.int.

Virginia Benassi was also very closely associated with the Wellcome Trust bids for CoronaVirus, Zika, Ebola, and other hemorrhagic fevers caused by viruses.

Only a few sips into morning coffee on Day One, we were already suspecting that “Virginia Benassi” was a front name for Giuseppe Benassi, the head of procurement at NATO and the man in charge of NATO Spy School in Oberammergau in Germany.

NATO Spy Master And Procurement Master Giuseppe Benassi was the immediate first suspect for the Virginia Benassi stock photograph and benassiv@who.int email when no other photos of Virginia Benassi could be found.

The Potomac Group immediately suspected the stock photograph of “Virginia Benassi” was a NATO email dropbox for NATO Spy and Procurement Chief Giuseppe Benassi.

In only a few sips of coffee later, the Potomac Group found that “Virginia Benassi” had overseen the training of the Wuhan Institute of Virology personnel and had access to the inside of the WIV building. Our first suspect was placed inside the Wuhan Institute of Virology in less than a few hours.

Quickly, a potential co-conspirator emerged - a co-author of the WHO Blueprint with Virginia Benassi who was in charge of Ft. Detrick when a catastrophic security event shut down the lab.

Sina Bavari, a man closely associated with the anthrax leak of 2001 from Ft. Detrick, was also implicated in a lab leak from Ft. Detrick in August of 2019.

Now into our second cup of coffee on Day One at the Potomac Group, the name, and stock photograph “Virginia Benassi” seemed to be involved in all the hemorrhagic fevers Sina Bavari specialized in and that had shown up in Africa and the Middle East when Giuseppe Benassi was in charge of NATO’s Arab Spring.

YouTube researcher Mark Kulacz first identified the lab leaks of Sina Bavari at Ft. Detrick.

Over the next eighteen days of our seminar, a veritable bunch of Benassis were emerging that all had the highest level roles at World Health Organization, the European Union, and NATO.

Over the eighteen-day fact-checking seminar, a veritable bunch of Benassis emerged with top-level virus jobs at the WHO and EU.

As early as Day One of the Potomac Group’s investigation, we felt we had the “smoking gun” leading to the cabal that ran the CoronaVirus “live exercise” in Wuhan in October of 2019.

In the next installment here on Substack, we will talk about the “Washington NATO Plan” of 2009 which Citizen Journalist George Webb believes was the covert program for testing Ft. Detrick bioweapons in Arab Spring after testing them in Western China. In his five years of research in the Washington, DC area, he traced Task Force Orange at Ft. Belvoir as the key military unit weaponizing the Ft. Detrick research.

Journalist George Webb believes the “Washington NATO Project” was a bioweapons testing project in Western China that then deployed bioweapons in the Arab Spring wars of 2011 to 2021.

Journalist George Webb believes there was close coordination between Ft. Belvoir’s Task Force Orange and the Netherlands elite Special Forces Unit Task Group Orange in the deployment of Ft. Detrick bioweapons in the Arab Spring Wars in North Africa under a covert program named the “Washington NATO Project”.