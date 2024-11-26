On the Campaign Trail last month, we predicted that Boris Epshteyn, a campaign lawyer and bundler for Trump, would “WaterGate” Trump after the Presidential Election with a Logan Act violation, much in the same way that Michael Flynn submarined Trump by texting Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak during the transition period.

We said Boris Epshteyn would use promises of political appointments in the last weeks of the Campaign to torpedo Trump after he was elected; we just were waiting for the first Epshteyn promise to surface, and now it has - Soros and DNC insider Scott Bessent.

https://www.nytimes.com/2024/11/23/us/politics/scott-bessent-treasury-profile.html

Scott Bessent was George Soros's Chief Investment Officer in the 1990’s. Soros and Bessent played currency manipulation games with countries with conflict areas like Meyer Lansky shaved dice.

https://archive.ph/FpVOv

Bessent has worked for Soros not only once, but twice. Wherever there were currencies to be manipulated, Bessent was there for Soros, probably to make sure that Soros wouldn’t be the fall guy if Interpol arrested them.

Why does Trump put such DNC insiders and Soros lackeys into his Cabinet? Money.

Bessent was the Chief bundler for Al Gore and the DNC in 2000.

$100 Million bucks to be exact. We said in October how Epshteyn was the bag man for Miriam Adelson’s Asia casino fortune, and her $100 Million dollar pledge to Trump was just that until October 17th, 2024, meaning just a pledge on no dollar transfer.

We were waiting for Epshteyn to convert the pledge to cash finally, and we predicted Trump would be WaterGated with the Adelson pledge to a cash donation.

Epshteyn dangled the promise of the $100 Million donation to secure his position in the Trump Campaign and oversee and mangle Trump’s January 6th defense, interfering in almost every conceivable way to submarine Trump’s defense.

Tim Paralatore, Trump's lead defense council member for January 6th, quit the Trump Defense Team due to Boris Epshteyn's numerous intrusions. But with Epshteyn's $100 million dangle over the Trump Campaign, Trump could only give Epshteyn more leeway.

A live video taken at the Capitol Gates at 12:54 PM exonerated Trump. It showed General Stanley McChrystal operative Joe Biggs throwing the Capitol bicycle gates while Trump was almost a mile away, still delivering his speech. You can see the video live stream I made on January 6th, 2021, that exonerated Trump here.

https://x.com/RealGeorgeWebb1/status/1861152751834829005

We also predicted that the Epshteyn shoe-in for a Cabinet position would then act as a whistleblower to initiate an FBI investigation, much like General Michael Flynn did with Russian Ambassador Kislyak in 2016 during the Transition Period. That man now appears to be George Soros fixer, Scott Bessert.

Does that mean another Mueller Report with Russian honeypots like Maria Butina is in the offing, like in 2017? Well, Boris does speak fluent Russian.

I knew Boris in Washington from 2017, when I brought him the encrypted BlackBerry story of the Debbie Wasserman-Shultz Spy Ring, complete with whistleblowers and physical evidence. He then completely buried the story to protect DWS. I knew where Boris stood right at that moment.

Boris is going to WaterGate Trump with the Bessent nomination as a Logan Act violation and try to lure Trump into covering it up, just like WaterGate.

Here we go.

Epshteyn is now leaking to Axios CEO Jim VandeHei, about how Trump picked his cabinet, which is a sure sign that VandeHei will get the Epshteyn-Bessent payola disclosures for a Trump Watergate.

Recently, the CEO of Axios, Jim VandeHei, attacked Citizen Journalism at the National Press Club, claiming that Twitter is “just opinions” while real journalism is “really hard.” You can just see the Deep State pumping up VandeHei at the National Press Club as a precursor to the Epshteyn-Bessent disclosures.

https://www.msnbc.com/morning-joe/watch/-you-re-not-the-media-axios-ceo-slams-elon-musk-during-speech-225366085645

The MSM mass media, though, has never apologized for their “Russia, Russia, Russia” reporting of the supposed Donald Trump-Russian collusion, and the likes of MSNBC and CNN have never issued a retraction.

This “Russia, Russia, Russia” remains the biggest hoax ever perpetrated by any media, including the Goebbels propaganda machine of the Third Reich.

We anticipated this objection to Citizen Journalism seven years ago by holding two-week-long news gathering charrettes in person with ten to twenty citizen journalists to cross-reference stories, validate sources, and verify them.

Coupled with an international group of researchers, our Citizen Journalism stories are far superior in fact-checking, cross-referencing, citation, and validation. The reporting on J6 is just another example of how Citizen Journalism exonerated Trump with live video, yet the mass media persisted with the Trump-led Insurrection Hoax.

The third and final example where the mass media coordinated a Mass Media Hoax was the Hunter Biden laptop, not even getting to the more important story of the Biden Blackberrys. The mass media portrayed the Hunter Biden laptop story as “Russian Disinformation”, falling back on its “Russia, Russia, Russia” crutch.

We ran circles around mainstream media to bring the public the true story of the Biden BlackBerry’s, of which the Hunter Biden laptop was just a small part. And no, the story wasn’t Russian disinformation. With regard to the Iran Nuclear Deal, the mass media completely missed the role Michael Flynn and his business partner Bijan Kian played, all of which was negotiated using US State Department BlackBerry encrypted devices.

George Webb and Georgetown Attorney John OLoughlin at the Bijian Kian Trial in Alexandria, Virginia.

The Biden BlackBerry’s were used to orchestrate the 2014 overthrow in Ukraine, with Libya and Syria in 2011 and 2012 to boot. That’s real reporting, not “Russia, Russia, Russia.”

When watching the Axios CEO now, you can turn down the sound and yell, “Russia, Russia, Russia,” and get 100% of his message.

We exposed Fake Whistleblower Alex Vindman with the Ukrainian OSCE BlackBerry’s, and those same OSCE State Department BlackBerry’s also helped crack the Fake Witness Alexander Smirnov case in Las Vegas, Nevada.