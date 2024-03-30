I have written about a National Security Project called the “Washington NATO Project” over the last four or five years, which entails locking down Washington into a fortified city if a candidate wins the election that the DNC disapproves. The Washington NATO Project is an adaptation of the original NATO Treaty written after World War II, written in 1949. (Making this free).

The Washington NATO Project was basically an amendment to the NATO treaty to bring the full force of NATO on the American people in case of “Insurrection,” which we now know can be invoked by one DNC employee of the Senate Sergeant of Arms planting one fake pipebomb at the DNC Headquarters. I described the Washington NATO Plan in 2020, and I believe it was recently set into motion in Washington, DC, on March 14th, 2024, at the 75th Anniversary of the NATO Treaty.

https://www.wilsoncenter.org/article/washington-summit-whats-stake-natos-75th-anniversary

At the heart of the Washington NATO Treaty is Article Five, which calls for the “collective defense” between all NATO member nations. This means that if there is a National Security threat to the United States. Nancy Pelosi took 40+ Congresspersons to Brussels in 2022, and they did in fact trigger Article Five in the US.

You can clearly here Congresswoman Susan Davis from San Diego say “We triggered Article Five”.

Do you remember this green light for NATO operations in the United States being announced in the United States?

Representative Davis’ words could not be more clear, “We triggered Article Five”. Do you remember the “NATO Assembly” even being advertised?

Pelosi tweeted out about the NATO Assembly in October of 2022.

Now this information has disappeared from the Congressional website

No matter, NATO’s Article Five has been invoked, and it has no theater restriction. And the Washington NATO Project will reach its apex this summer in July during the celebration of the 75th Anniversary of NATO.

Once Article Five has been invoked, Joe Biden can invoke the “Washington NATO Project” for the defense of the United States by inviting NATO forces based in Norfolk, Virginia, to take action to put down an “Insurrection.”

As we have seen in the past, if you characterize a fake pipebomb at the DNC Headquarters as a potential “suitcase nuke,” you can invoke Article Five. This is not speculation. And Trump makes an obvious target of a false flag attack by DNC.

Trump is obviously is no friend of NATO, and he represents an existential threat to NATO.

Many members of Congress bragged that Article Five was invoked after January 6th, 2021. Article Five was first invoked after 9/11 and was also invoked again in 2022 during the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Article Five invocation on the “Global War On Terror” is not limited to any particular geographic theater of warfare, so an Article Five declaration in Ukraine can be repurposed to invoke the “Washington-NATO Plan” now in Washington, DC.

The key is Article Five has been invoked now for the Ukraine War, and it can easily invoke the Washington NATO Project at its leisure. I believe this occurred on March 14th, 2024, in Washington, DC, and I will present evidence to that effect in this article.

George Webb has written about the Washington NATO Project for five years and has reported on the key aspects of the plan for eight years at strategic locations in the Washington, DC area.

The Washington NATO Project was created by key figures from the CIA and FBI Counter Terrorism to ensure the transition to a chosen government of those intelligence entities no matter what the American people's vote was. The idea is to avoid assassination or other obvious means of nullifying popular candidates. However, if subtle nullification efforts were unsuccessful (like the pandemic shutdown), the Washington NATO Project called for the seizure and fortification of Washington, D.C.

The key planning agency of the Washington NATO Project is the Atlantic Council, with the other organizations being relegated to table top exercises like Dark Winter.

https://www.csis.org/programs/kissinger-chair/archives/natos-future/washington-nato-project#:~:text=The%20Washington%20NATO%20Project%20was%20started%20by,the%20transatlantic%20community's%20role%20in%20a%20changing

The Atlantic Council created the Washington NATO Project to obfuscate its origination point and purvey the idea of intelligentsia think tank consensus. Nothing could be further from the truth. Pandemic Live Exercises, like the Lockdown of Washington, DC, are all constructs of the Atlantic Council, CIA leadership, and NATO intelligence.

The fingerprints of Henry Kissinger are all over the Atlantic Council and the Washington NATO Project with Kissinger Servitor Steven Flanagan being a founding director from the very start.

Our research findings over the past five years have repeatedly found the “Washington NATO Project” was an act of self-preservation by force and a grope for relevance on its 60th Anniversary in 2009. Now, fifteen years later, the Washington NATO Project seeks to seize the ability to ensure its continual existence by force.

We have outlined how NATO will use SOLIC, Special Operation Low-Intensity Conflict, to subdue and lockdown the population of the United States, first through pandemics and then through armed forces when pandemics are no longer effective. We outline the entire chain of command from the Wuhan Military Games to the NATO Supreme Allied Commanders and the highest levels of NATO intelligence in March 2020, making a live call on the Corona Live Exercise.

Journalist George Webb contends that the CoronaVirus Live Exercise was part of the Washington NATO Project, which was designed to defend Washington, DC, and other major US cities in case of “Insurrection.”

The NATO visits to Washington DC in October 2019 with the NATO ACT Command in Norfolk under the command of French General Lanata immediately preceded the NATO participation in the Wuhan Military Games in Wuhan, China.

The plan basically entails using the waterways around Washington, mainly the Potomac River and the Chesapeake Bay. as natural moats to fortify the city of Washington. I spent five years, almost on a daily basis, on these to describe the plan in the utmost detail.

The Washington NATO project was launched after 911 to protect something called the National Capitol Region, which was centered around the home of three different American navy fleets in Norfolk, Virginia. Interestingly, after I exposed the Washington NATO plan in late 2019, I received death threats there from a man named Ken Hale with Top Secret Access at the US State Department.

The Washington NATO plan was a rewritten part of the original NATO treaty signed after World War II. NATO instituted a planning in Norfolk called the NATO Atlantic Command Transformation which called for Norfolk becoming headquarters for NATO in the US to suppress an Insurrection and fortify Washington, DC.

https://www.militarytimes.com/news/your-military/2020/09/17/nato-stands-up-joint-force-command-norfolk-to-boost-readiness-in-the-atlantic/

The four priorities for the upcoming 75th anniversary in Washington, DC, are all based around NATO ensuring its existence even though it is a relic of the Cold War that ended over thirty-five years ago.

https://www.rand.org/pubs/commentary/2024/02/four-nato-defense-priorities-for-the-upcoming-washington.html Increase Defense Spending Embrace Technology Add Private Sector Force Multipliers (Biotech) Add Multidomain Capability (F-35s, etc)

The Washington NATO Project is a plan for the Atlantic Council and NATO, along with an alliance of key CIA and other intelligence alumni, to take control of the US Government’s ability to mandate the need for NATO, ensuring NATO’s continued existence and ever-increasing budget.

https://ndupress.ndu.edu/Media/News/News-Article-View/Article/1217119/alliance-reborn-an-atlantic-compact-for-the-21st-century/

The bottom line for the Washington NATO Project is self-preservation by force.

Some US States are heroically saying no to NATO. The Washington NATO Project can be stopped on a State by State basis.

https://blog.tenthamendmentcenter.com/2024/03/louisiana-senate-passes-bill-to-end-state-cooperation-with-un-and-who/