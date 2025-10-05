1) What you see when you go there

I’m up before breakfast again, standing where the route actually is, and the first thing that jumps out is how gravity and common sense disagree with the video story.

You don’t need theory when a straight downhill line runs from the ridge to the tunnel that feeds you toward the Losee/Student Life side of campus.

The public reporting already fixes the setting: a rooftop shooter, UVU security gaps, and a tunnel cam on the path. That baseline matters, because once you’re on the ground, the “limp for the lens” sticks out like a flare. WRAL.com+1

Now, here’s the rub: the shortest walk is the smartest walk if you’re hauling anything that makes you limp. That walk is straight—no fanfare, no cameras you don’t need, no triangle detour. Campus maps show how directly that downhill street feeds the under-crossing toward the core buildings. If you’re hurting or hiding, you pick the straight chute, not a sightseeing loop. Utah Valley University

2) The triangle that shouldn’t exist

Watch that TMZ-friendly segment again and trace the legs.

Instead of the direct drop to the tunnel and stairs (the two “known” camera hits), we get a jog behind one house, around foliage, then back out into open street—doubling back to make sure the camera gets a clean look at the limp.

That’s not movement for speed or cover. That’s movement for staging. Yahoo

Everything official so far says the tunnel and staircase cams were real stops on the route—fine. But the extra loop to parade a limp? That’s the part that screams performance. If your target is the roof and your goal is distance-per-minute, you don’t add a triangular flourish. Straight-line logic plus the public map say you go down, under, up—fast. WRAL.com+1

3) The “limp” built for a lens

When a walk is tripled without tactical payoff, I start looking for lenses. TMZ didn’t invent exclusive video, but they perfected turning moments into narratives, and their own branding is built on snagging “the” shot. Nothing criminal about that—just an incentive structure the rest of us ought to notice when a guy hobbles the long way around a block. Los Angeles Times+1

Digital media has rewarded first-to-air exclusives for fifteen years; Michael Jackson’s death was the industry-wide wake-up call that speed (and footage) beat pedigree. So when a route makes no sense for escape but perfect sense for a clip, my default is: somebody optimized for the clip, not the exit. Poynter Institute

4) Two camera hits we expect—and a third we don’t

The tunnel cam and the stairwell cam are the two predictable hits. They’re part of the shortest practical path toward elevation and line-of-sight. That squares with press descriptions: tunnel pass-through, stair access, rooftop vantage. So far, so normal. WRAL.com

But that third “prelude” pass—the slow, limping drift that doubles back in clear view—isn’t a tactical necessity. It’s a narrative device. That’s why I keep calling it the double-excursion: it pads the path so the camera can tell a story. The straight route already has two fixed cameras; it doesn’t need a third unless someone wants the “before” look. Yahoo

5) Where are the easy machine breadcrumbs?

If you drive a modern Front Range/Wasatch corridor with license-plate readers everywhere—public, private, and HOA—you usually leave machine-logged breadcrumbs.

https://deflock.me/map#map=13/40.276841/-111.635942

That’s not a conspiracy claim; it’s American suburbia in 2025. Even neighborhoods buy Flock cameras now, and the market is a DHS-tracked cottage industry.

The absence of routine “hits” is not proof of anything by itself—but it’s odd enough to flag. The Washington Post+1

National coverage has documented ALPR sprawl for a decade. It’s now so dense that state officials periodically have to step in and regulate data sharing. Again: no single missing ping proves a theory—but it raises the bar for independent corroboration when we’re told a specific car did a specific thing at a specific time. The Washington Post+1

6) Orem: the parking-lot pirouette and the ask for receipts

Local crews have shown agents canvassing Orem door-to-door for any camera footage tied to the day’s movements. Good—that’s what should happen. But if the narrative includes a “bootlegger turn” in a municipal lot across from City Hall, I expect a simple, boring receipt: timestamped plate, directional trail, driver silhouette if you’ve got it. Not TV magic—just the usual small-town digital paper trail. FOX 13 News Utah (KSTU)

City Hall is right there; between civic facilities, storefronts, and traffic infrastructure, it’s a sea of lenses. If the lot stunt happened as described, it should be the easiest sequence in the world to lock with at least one fixed cam. Show the stone-cold chain (car → plate → time → path), and half the speculation evaporates by lunchtime. Orem City

7) Cedar City “cameo” vs. machine-logged transit

Another claim kicked around is the next-day refuel “cameo” in Cedar City—conveniently far from the UVU scene but close enough to seed a post-hoc breadcrumb.

Maybe it’s him; maybe it’s a look-alike; perhaps it’s a clip without plate resolution. Without the highway ALPR chain linking the campus area to Cedar, we’re stuck with vibes instead of verifiable travel. In 2025 that’s backwards; the plate trail, if it exists, should lead the video, not the other way around. The Washington Post

One wonders with such a large fuel tank of 19 gallons and a 22 miles per gallon highway rating, that would give Tyler a 418-mile fuel range. With a 266-mile round trip, that puts Tyler about 100 miles short of St. George for a full tank of gas under the best gas mileage circumstances, 50 miles short of Cedar City. We contend Tyler’s Challenger was either in St George before the morning of September 10th for ROTC practice for the Charlie Kirk murder, or this Challenger was never there at all.

Here’s why I’m picky: plenty of stories sell the promise that ALPRs “solve crime,” and sometimes they do. But even boosters admit causality and context are messy. A single gas-station clip is theater until it’s tied to a corridor-length machine trail. That’s the difference between a breadcrumb and a bread-loaf. WIRED

8) Why Huntsville and explosives keep popping up in background chatter

You’ve seen Huntsville, Alabama, float through the conversation because the FBI’s Terrorist Explosive Device Analytical Center (TEDAC) lives on Redstone. That’s not tinfoil—just civics. Since 2003, that’s been the federal clearinghouse for bomb forensics and intel support. If the case narrative anywhere touches explosives tech or training chatter, Huntsville shorthand shows up. It’s how the federal org chart is built. Federal Bureau of Investigation+1

That doesn’t prove any particular person’s involvement. It explains why you hear the place invoked and why beltway-to-Redstone pipelines are routine when keywords like “IED,” “forensics,” or “device signatures” hit an inbox. Context, not conclusion. Federal Bureau of Investigation

9) Bases and backdrops: Pituffik and Hill AFB

Other names get tossed in—Greenland’s Pituffik (formerly Thule) or Hill Air Force Base up the road from the Wasatch Front. Those are real pillars in the U.S. footprint: Pituffik is the Arctic missile-warning/space-surveillance node; Hill runs the Ogden Air Logistics Complex, a massive depot and sustainment brain. Again: mentioning them doesn’t prove a hand in this case, but the acronyms help you understand which doors ring when certain topics pop. AP News+1

It matters because when people start connecting dots, they often confuse “is a thing” with “did this thing.” Pituffik is geopolitically hot and recently in headlines; Hill is huge and touches a lot of airframes and munitions. They are the furniture of the room—not by themselves the smoking gun. U.S. Space Force

10) Bottom line: the double-excursion is the tell

All that said, I’ll plant the flag where I started: the unnecessary double-excursion limp in front of the TMZ-facing house is the tell. It trades time and exposure for a “before” shot that adds nothing to a clean exfil. We already know the route has a tunnel cam and a stair cam; adding a third front-yard cameo only makes sense if you’re feeding a narrative machine that prizes a “look” over a line of travel. Yahoo+1

So here’s my ask as a citizen-journalist: release the boring receipts. Publish the stitched ALPR corridor where you can, or at least confirm the hits exist on the path and sequence claimed. In a campus murder that shocked half the country, transparency beats vibes every time—and the straight-line map will either validate the story or force a rewrite. That’s how we keep the lens honest. WRAL.com

An Air Force General attended Tyler Robinson’s Graduation for his ROTC progam - his forst four years in an eight year plan.