George’ Webb Task Force Orange Journal

George’ Webb Task Force Orange Journal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
September's avatar
September
8h

Elections are not won by people, they’re won by events. Just watch and see what happens between now and Election Day. And perhaps why grandma Robinson & Jimmy Kimmel were overstating that whole family of perps were MAGA people, to sway the next election. All lies from Dems of course. The cat was out the bag when Obama said, The Democrats need to get tough after they lost illegal border crossings to sway elections.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 George Webb
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture