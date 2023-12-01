🧬 Summary: "CoronaThrax, Triggered Bioagents, and the Wuhan 'Walking Dead'"

In this piece, George Webb explores the theory that the shocking videos of people collapsing in Wuhan in early 2020 were either staged to induce public panic or were caused by a sophisticated "triggered bioagent"—a bioweapon requiring a primary infection and a secondary triggering mechanism. He links this concept to Maxwell Air Force Base, where he alleges such technology was developed.

Webb describes a “triggered bioagent” that uses a primary infection, then a secondary trigger mechanism. This technology was developed at Maxwell Air Force Base, and Webb covered the mysterious murder of Ken Moorman from Maxwell AFB in the Awan Spy Ring’s Sprayer House in 2017 connected to bioagents from Maxwell.

Webb suggests that the initial Wuhan shock—coinciding with the first U.S. COVID case in Snohomish County, WA—created a mass formation psychosis that paved the way for the acceptance of drugs like Remdesivir and mRNA vaccines, both rapidly promoted by Rick Bright and others connected to Robert Kadlec.

He further ties this outbreak to the CoronaThrax program, a purported U.S. initiative blending Coronavirus spike proteins with Anthrax to create a highly airborne, deadly bioweapon. Webb implicates the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) and the CIA, referencing previous reporting on the mysterious murder of a UPMC coronavirus researcher, unsolved to this day.

Webb raises the possibility that nerve agents like Novichok, combined with biological agents, may have been used to simulate sudden death, pointing to potential foul play or deception at the start of the pandemic.

👤 People Mentioned (Descriptions):

George Webb – Investigative journalist and author of the article; known for reporting on U.S. intelligence, bioweapons programs, and the COVID-19 response.

Ken Moorman – A deceased biowarfare specialist at Maxwell Air Force Base , whose mysterious death in 2017 Webb connects to bioagent programs and the Awan Spy Ring.

Rick Bright – Former director of BARDA (Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority); known for promoting Remdesivir and supporting mRNA technology. Quoted for saying an “entity of excitement” was needed to deploy mRNA.

Robert Kadlec – Former HHS official; deeply involved in U.S. pandemic preparedness and alleged by Webb to be a central figure in both Anthrax and COVID-19 “Scare-Then-Vax” strategies.

Tara O'Toole – Former DHS official and head of UPMC's Center for Biosecurity; linked to lifting gain-of-function restrictions and promoting pandemic simulation planning.

Bruce Ivins – U.S. Army microbiologist accused of carrying out the 2001 Anthrax attacks; reportedly worked with superantigens possibly tied to COVID-19's enhanced infectivity.

Whitney Webb – Investigative journalist (not related to George Webb); collaborated on reporting about UPMC’s role in CoronaThrax research.

🏢 Organizations Mentioned (Descriptions):

Maxwell Air Force Base – U.S. military base in Alabama; alleged site of triggered bioagent research. Associated with Ken Moorman.

Awan Spy Ring – A group of IT staffers in Congress accused of data breaches; referenced here in connection with the location where Ken Moorman was found dead (the “Sprayer House”).

BARDA (Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority) – U.S. federal agency that funds vaccine and therapeutic development; directed by Rick Bright during early COVID response.

USAID PREDICT – U.S. State Department virus surveillance program that reportedly collaborated with the Chinese Academy of Sciences to make viruses more infectious.

University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) – Key U.S. biosecurity institution involved in pandemic preparedness; alleged to have developed the CoronaThrax bioweapon.

Chinese Academy of Sciences – Leading Chinese research institution; allegedly involved in spike protein research with U.S. agencies.

Ft. Detrick – U.S. Army bioweapons research facility; associated with Bruce Ivins and implicated in global pandemic origin theories.

Ft. Belvoir – Military installation linked to U.S. defense research, mentioned as part of the Ft. Detrick inquiry.

DTRA (Defense Threat Reduction Agency) – U.S. DoD agency responsible for WMD countermeasures; part of the online petition to be investigated after early COVID suspicion.

Novichok – Soviet-era nerve agent; mentioned as a possible component in "triggered bioagent" systems that mimic sudden death.

CIA (Central Intelligence Agency) – Alleged by Webb to be behind low-intensity biowarfare operations using U.S. medical research facilities.

YouTube / Online Petition – A March 2020 livestream reportedly triggered a record-setting petition (20+ million signatures) demanding an investigation into Ft. Detrick, Ft. Belvoir, and DTRA.

We all remember the videos of Chinese people collapsing and dying in Wuhan at bus stops and on the street in January 2020, just as the first case in the United States was announced with “Snohomish County Man” in the State of Washington.

The shocking videos of people collapsing and dying in mid-stride all over Wuhan, combined with the news that the CoronaVirus outbreak had reached the United States, caused a wave of panic that many call a mass formation psychosis. Suspiciously, the Snohomish County man was treated with Remdesivir, and Rick Bright of BARDA decided to order half a million doses of Remdesivir on the spot.

Rick Bright is famously known for saying “we need an to entity of excitement” to force the use mRNA technology.

We look back now, and it all seems coincidental. It appears to most that a few Robert Kadlec-connected insiders created the “entity of excitement” to usher in Remdesivir and mRNA. But what about the “walking and dropping dead” deaths in Wuhan? Were they faked?

I have written a lot about a program called USAID PREDICT, run by the US State Department, which worked on weaponizing spikes to make airborne viruses more infective, using the Chinese Academy of Sciences as a development partner.

I have also written about the weaponization of coronavirus spikes to aerosolize the Anthrax bioweapon in a program called CoronaThrax at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center along with Whitney Webb.

UPMC Biosecurity Center has been a hub of biodefense activity since Gain Of Function restrictions were lifted after the 9/11 Anthrax attacks, led by Tara O’Toole.

It is reasonable to ask the question if UPMC was combining a deadly pathogen like anthrax with a Corona spike to make it more inhaleable and infective, did this CoronaThrax chimera cause the deaths of the Wuhan walking dead? The sudden “walking deaths”resembled nerve agent collapses, not slow acting coronavirus or anthrax flu like symptoms. However, nerve agents like Novichok can be combined with biological pathogens, and they are designed to rapidly dissipate in the bloodstream, leaving the biological pathogen as the probable cause of death.

Either the dropping dead videos were faked, and that means a conspiracy created a mass formation psychosis of a CoronaVirus pandemic, or a deadly bioweapon was used to create the appearance of a pandemic. in either case, foul play was used in perpetrating a fraud, benefiting in the rapid acceptance of Remdesivir and mRNA technology.

Can a murder of a UPMC coronavirus scientist that is still unsolved to this day, give possible clues to the CoronaThrax and the Wuhan dropping dead murders?

My recent discovery that Bruce Ivins of Ft. Detrick, the accused Anthrax Bomber, was working with something called a SuperAntigen that found its way into the CoronaVirus of January 2020, may yield an important clue.

I will have more about these development in my next SubStack posting in a Part Two. I am at the SubStack email limit.

A one hour YouTube livestream in March 2020 generated a world record setting online petition of over 20 million signatures to investigate Ft. Detrick, Ft. Belvoir, and DTRA.

George Webb reported on the “Black Doctor Murders” that did the health checks and vaccines for the October 2019 Wuhan Military Games.

George Webb reported for five years every day from the Washington, DC area.