Attorney General of the United States Pam Bondi says she just received a “truckload” of evidence regarding Jeff Epstein from the Southern District of New York.

Sadly, few journalists have actually done the work to know what is going to be in those files. There will be a lot more information in the Epstein Files about the PATH Foundation, one crazy doctor named Eric Braverman, and the Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, than you would like there to be.

https://pagesix.com/2015/03/27/sarah-ferguson-linked-to-controversial-doctor/

For instance, Jeff Epstein orchestrated hundreds of attendees for the PATH Foundation Longevity Conferences on Little St. James Island, hosted by Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, and Dr. Eric Braverman (not to be confused with Eric Braverman of the Clinton Foundation or Avi Braverman of the Braverman Prophecy).

What if Pam Bondi finds a great number of the visitors going to Little St. James Island were going to the PATH Foundation’s Longevity Conferences?

https://www.bunte.de/grossbritannien/sarah-ferguson-droht-jetzt-der-naechste-skandal-119346.html

Again, it is no fun being the reporter that has actually done the interviews in West Palm Beach, Florida, and who has done their research. The world wants blood for Jeff Epstein's alleged crimes on Little St. James Island, and the Duchess of York running longevity conferences with a mad scientist doctor from New York doesn’t fit the “child trafficking” witch-hunt bill. This Substack I wrote a year ago went in depth to the DNA presentations being made by Epstein on the Island.

Most of the PATH Foundation presentations were about nutrition, advanced DNA cancer therapies, advanced vitamin supplement therapies, and the like. Not exactly Tom Hanks raping Macauley Caulkin with Michael Jackson in the back of Jeff Epstein’s Lolita Express. I have covered this Jeff Epstein topic from New York, West Palm Beach, and Little St. James Island, and it is not what you think.

Most of the invitees were the wealthy who could contribute to the DNC or the Clinton Foundation directly or fund key research in advanced health so the DNC or the Clinton Foundation could get in on the ground floor of the investments.

You will find the stories of Epstein wanting to impregnate scores of women with his DNA to be false as well. Epstein offered young women to have the children of Nobel Prize winners, and the fertilized eggs of Nobel Prize winners were also offered to childless couples on the island. Sperm donations for Nobel Prize winners were also offered on the Island.

Most girls working on Little St. James Island were not children. Most were either over eighteen or close to eighteen. Many knew they were involved in a compromise operation on behalf of Israel to obtain military secrets or influence over US political figures.

Pam Bondi is just now realizing some of the women “victims” were actually women signed on to Mossad “Kidons”, tightly knit Mossad intelligence teams, and releasing the names of their associates might compromise the Kidons’ current operations.

Stan Pottinger managed the blackmail operations of the targeted Johns who went to the Island. Pregnancies were encouraged to increase blackmail leverage over the targets.

https://www.nytimes.com/2024/11/29/us/politics/j-stanley-pottinger-dead.html

Most of the young women knew before they ever left West Palm Beach that they would be used as sexual lures.

Fishing nets were not thrown over the heads of the young women who went to Little St. James, and they were rendered off the streets of West Palm Beach, Florida, against their will.

Almost no reporters have looked into Epstein’s ties with the company Teneo on Pennsylvania Avenue, where Hillary Clinton, Huma Abedin, Anthony Weiner, and Bill Clinton fixer Doug Band used encrypted Blackberry communications to coordinate covert actions in remote countries.

Jeff Epstein’s Saudi and Austrian passports and his enablement of the 9/11 hijackers has also gone completely ignored in the Epstein Files document frenzy. I have tried for nine years to get other researchers to look at the DynCorp US State Department tail numbers on Jeff Epstein’s aviation assets to no avail.

The biggest casualty, as always with Jeff Epstein reporting, is truth, and the same “child trafficking” dog whistle blowers let loose with another volley, independent of the facts. I am not saying that women under eighteen did not have sex on Little St. James Island, but to call it “child trafficking” without considering all the other compromise operations going on the Island is like saying cricket is about tea time. Yes, there are tea time breaks in cricket, but that’s not cricket.