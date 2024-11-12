A month before Donald Trump was shot in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13th, our researchers had planned a news gathering charrette on the Ohio River at a place called Shippingport, Pennsylvania. We chose Shippingport because it was the site of the first nuclear reactor in the United States, and it was the key strategic point in the US to stop a West-to-East protest convoy.

We knew a security plan existed for sniper protection of the nuclear power plant before the Department of Homeland Security existed, so this strategic spot on the Ohio River became the natural chokepoint to stop any protest convoy going to Washington, D.C. The key overlook at this bend of the Ohio River is in Monaca, Pennsylvania.

Like the little town of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, it has already figured very large into American history with the near assassination of Donald Trump and a key chokepoint if DHS tries to prevent him from taking office.

Semi-trailer trucks don’t swim, making the Ohio River the obvious point of interdiction by DHS of any recurrence of a Big Rig protest convoy like truck convoys in Ottawa, Canada in 2021 and in the convoy in the Western US in 2021 that followed.

Little did we know that the same sniper team trained by the Department of Homeland Security to stop the convoy at the Ohio River would be the same DHS sniper team to abandon their posts when Donald Trump took the stage in Butler, PA.

We even booked the cheap hotels of Monaca Height for our visit with the sniper overlook of the Ohio River bridge next to the key, giant Shell polymer plant on the Ohio River. No doubt about it, Monaca Height provided the excellent sniper’s overlook over the Ohio River where even only one sniper could stop a whole convoy of protest Big Rigs.

We called it Little Gettysburg because Monaca Heights offered such a perfect sniper overlook to stop any protest convoy in its tracks. Little did we know, Greg Nicol, a Beaver County Deputy, would be the key man to pull the guard from the American Glass Research roof to expose Donald Trump to deadly sniper fire in Butler, PA a few weeks later.

And yes, it would be the same sniper team that trained at two Department of Homeland Security shooting ranges with Trump would be assassin Thomas Crooks. We descriptively labeled the sniper’s overlook at Little Gettysburg Beaver County Slaughter Pen.

One look at a map will tell you why the Department of Homeland Security had no choice other than Monaca Height overlooking the Ohio River.

The makers of the movie “White Noise” chose Monaca for exactly the same reasons - it was a train spill in East Palestine, Ohio, that was more than a train spill.

The DHS sniper teams defending the power plants on the Ohio River would have Top Secret Clearance from the Department of Energy with shoot-to-kill authority that would be unique among other chokepoints on the West to East convoy routes to Washington, DC.

After the Trump shooting in Butler, our investigators went to Monaca after a week in Butler because we knew this Beaver County team who abandoned their posts had DHS Top Secret Clearances for defending Shippingport.

A White Van found near the Trump shooting that triggered bomb-sniffing dogs was mysteriously towed away from the assassination site with no FBI follow-up, even though it was traced to an Antifa terrorist in Pittsburgh named Maxwell Yearick.

That could only occur with a DHS Top Secret Clearance. And then Sheriff Tony Guy confirmed our reporting that the Beaver County Deputies who abandoned their posts when Trump took the stage indeed did not report to him. Sheriff Tony Guy said they reported to DHS. Case closed. DHS must have ordered the Beaver County sniper team away from their protective posts.

We are still waiting for House and Senate investigators to release all the IP ping data that was partially released and was most probably generated from the White Van's travels. Hopefully, Trump’s Election win will encourage some congressional investigators to break open the DHS ring during this especially dangerous Transition Period. If not now, when?