The easiest way for the Biden-Harris Administration to prevent Donald Trump from becoming President is to lock him out of Washington, DC. No Certification or Inauguration—no Trump.

We covered the training exercises in Michigan at the Grayling Military Live Exercise camp, the Alpeena DHS Training Camp, and the old Oscoda Air Force Base in Northern Michigan, but the reporting went largely ignored. We covered one of the DHS Scenarios which was an “Airborne Toxic Event”. Would an “Airborne Toxic Event” stop protestors if Donald Trump was Locked Out of the US Presidency?

The plot of the movie White Noise was an “Airborne Toxic Event” occurring exactly at the location we had predicted convoys would be interdicted in the event they were going to Washington, DC.

We remarked last year how the East Palestine train disaster mirrored the “White Noise” 2021 movie and how White Noise and East Palestine mirrored the “Slaughter Pen” stopping point of any West to East convoy of protestors going to Washington, DC.

Some even joked that the screams of death of Trump convoys under clouds of Anthrax would be “White Noise”.

Monaca, Pennsylvania, the location of Beaver County Deputy Greg Nicol, who abandoned his post at the Trump Assassination in Butler, PA, as Trump took the stage, is at a key strategic point in the plan to stop a west-to-east protest convoy. In the movie, an oil cracking plant in Shipping Port, PA, blows up, also releasing toxins along the protest convoy route.

We had scheduled a news gathering Charrette here on the Ohio River to dramatize the strategic nature of the crossing. The hills around Monaca provide ideal sniper locations to stop a west-to-east protest convoy. The Trump Assassination in Butler, PA pre-empted our throwing light on the DHS plan the following week.

At the Grayling and Alpeena Camp, our Neighborhood News team have interviewed several trainers at these Camps, and US personnel mainly train foreign mercenaries in these Military Exercises. One of the DHS Scenarios is Civil Insurrection, and the Military Live Exercises are war games at Grayling and Alpeena.

Just like the CoronaVirus was a Military Live Exercise with a Lockdown response, Civil Insurrection triggers a Military Live Exercise to Lockout the Insurrectionist from Washington, DC. The only problem is this LockOut Military Live Exercise can also LockOut the President-Elect of the United States.

In terms of the LockOut Military Live Exercise, President-Elect Donald Trump is just another Insurrectionist trying to get to Washington, DC. We have covered Military Live Exercises at Grayline, Alpeena, and Oscoda since 2021, along with their expansion for Live Exercises like LockOut.

The December 2022 expansion of Grayling, Alpeena, and the old Oscoda AFB essentially made the three separate training camps one large, multi-environment Land, Air, and Sea battlespace.

We have extensively wargamed at our Neighborhood News Studio (nnhour.com) how major highways would be shut down, and then A10s would be dispatched for convoy ambush-slaughter operations.

We have identified key East-West “Slaughter Pens” like Pittsburgh, not far from where General George Washington used Federal Troops on US Citizens at the Whiskey Rebellion in Washington, Pennsylvania. We covered extensively the Tactical Training Sniper program of Sheriff Tony Guy and the DHS sniper training taken by Thomas Crooks as a part of the DHS National program.

We believe dozens of US Sheriffs at key logistics points between the Midwest and Washington, DC, have been engaged in DHS Sniper Training programs for the LockOut Live Exercise. Eligible High School Seniors can earn College Credit for taking the sniper training, and we believe Crooks took at least two sets of sniper classes at Clairton and Keystone Sportsmen’s Shooting Ranges.

About a month ago, we captured Unit Badges of Military Units heading north for Insurrection Exercises in Northern Michigan.

We think a key points of operation in the event of Operation LockOut would be Butler, Pennsylvania, East Palestine, Ohio or Steubenville, Ohio, named after General George Washington’s top military advisor.

Early citizen convoy disruption operations would occur with a train convoy spilling some noxious substance like Anthrax, currently being stored at an old Warren Steel Mill purchased by Ukrainian Billionaire Igor Kolomoisky.

We believe the early roadblock pickets would be set up at the intersection of Highway I-80 and I-76. We believe the Kolomoisky's more noxious agents would be employed against convoy goers who break the roadblock.

We believe the Canada Convoy of 2021 and the later US Convoy protests established a predicate for Operation LockOut.

We will cover this possibility of Operation LockOut as the Inauguration approaches. The “RoundTable” at Neighborhood News Studio will continue to model the LockOut scenarios.

The Army War College in Carlisle, PA is situated between Pittsburgh and Washington, DC for exactly the same reason.