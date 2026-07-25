George Webb 's Intelligence Network

George Webb 's Intelligence Network

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david fitzgerald's avatar
david fitzgerald
4h

Well written , George. Carry on.

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Deep Diver's avatar
Deep Diver
6h

I found this source while researching Gaza War in 2023:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wdlip2cMzBg

Israel Destroys Gaza to Control World’s Most Important Shipping Lane

Richard Medhurst is an independent journalist from the United Kingdom whose work focuses on US politics, international relations and the Middle East.

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