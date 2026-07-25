The Tale of Two Pipelines

For more than a decade, I have argued that the real geopolitical contest in the Middle East was never simply about democracy, terrorism, or even regime change. Those were the headlines. The deeper story was always about infrastructure, logistics, and energy. Specifically, it was about two competing pipeline strategies that would determine the balance of power for generations.

Long before today’s headlines about Syria, Iran, Israel, or Saudi Arabia, I began writing what eventually became known as The Braverman Prophecy. The central thesis was straightforward: two competing visions for moving Gulf energy to Europe were developing simultaneously, and eventually they would collide.

The first vision was what I came to call the CIA pipeline. This route depended on Syria, Iraq, and ultimately Iran becoming part of a continuous energy corridor stretching to the Mediterranean. Every major political and military event in those countries had to be viewed through that lens. If Syria could be transformed, and if Iraq could be stabilized under a friendly government, an entirely new east-west energy route could emerge.

The second vision was entirely different.

Instead of threading through some of the most unstable territory in the Middle East, this alternative crossed the Arabian Peninsula. Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, and Israel would become the backbone of a secure corridor that bypassed Syria altogether. Rather than relying on fractured governments and endless proxy wars, this Trans-Arabian Pipeline depended on long-standing regional allies cooperating to deliver Gulf energy to Mediterranean ports.

For years, these two strategies existed mostly beneath the surface. The daily news focused on battles, elections, terrorist organizations, refugee crises, and diplomatic meetings. I kept returning to the same question:

Which pipeline does this event move forward?

That question became the organizing principle behind my reporting.

When the Syrian civil war erupted, many observers treated it strictly as an internal political revolution. I argued that Syria’s geography made it impossible to separate domestic politics from international energy strategy. Every faction operating inside Syria occupied territory that mattered because of where future pipelines might someday run.

That did not mean every participant understood the larger picture. History is full of people fighting local battles while unknowingly becoming pieces on a much larger chessboard. But the geography never changed.

As the years passed, I watched one prediction after another move closer to reality.

The intelligence community faction that I had been writing about continued to pursue influence inside Syria. Governments changed. Presidents changed. Military commanders changed. But the strategic importance of Syria remained remarkably constant. That continuity, in my view, was the important signal.

Meanwhile, the competing vision quietly matured.

The Abraham Accords fundamentally changed the diplomatic landscape. Cooperation between Israel and several Arab states became increasingly public. Infrastructure discussions that once seemed politically impossible began appearing in mainstream policy conversations. Energy corridors stretching across the Arabian Peninsula toward Israel were no longer speculative concepts discussed only in think tanks. They became subjects of official diplomacy.

That was precisely the alternative corridor I had been describing for years.

When I talk about “The Tale of Two Pipelines,” I am not simply talking about steel pipe buried underground. Pipelines represent supply chains, military alliances, financial relationships, intelligence cooperation, shipping lanes, ports, refineries, and decades of strategic planning. Whoever controls the energy corridor controls far more than oil or natural gas. They influence trade, security, investment, and regional diplomacy.

That is why seemingly unrelated events often appear connected.

A military intervention.

An intelligence operation.

A diplomatic breakthrough.

A media campaign.

A legislative vote.

Viewed independently, each looks like an isolated news story. Viewed through the pipeline framework, they become pieces of a single strategic contest.

One criticism I have consistently made is that far too much commentary begins in the middle of the story. People debate today’s congressional vote or yesterday’s military strike without asking what strategic objective has been developing over the previous decade.

History rarely begins this morning.

If you only arrive for the final chapter, everything appears confusing.

That is why I have spent years documenting what I call the metadata rather than becoming distracted by daily political arguments. Personal rivalries, media controversies, and partisan disputes generate enormous amounts of noise. Infrastructure projects, logistics, transportation corridors, financing mechanisms, and long-term alliances change much more slowly. Those are the signals I try to follow.

The Braverman Prophecy was never simply about predicting a pipeline. It was about recognizing that two fundamentally different visions for the Middle East were developing simultaneously.

One vision relied upon reshaping Syria and neighboring states into a corridor connecting Iraq and, ultimately, Iran with Mediterranean export routes.

The other relied upon building an entirely different network through Saudi Arabia and America’s traditional regional partners before reaching Israel and the Mediterranean.

Every major event over the past decade, in my analysis, has been better understood when viewed against those competing strategic visions.

Whether discussing Syria, Iraq, Lebanon, Israel, Saudi Arabia, or Iran, I have tried to keep returning to the same foundational question:

Which pipeline does this move forward?

That question has guided my reporting for years because infrastructure outlasts administrations, election cycles, and news headlines. Presidents come and go. Intelligence directors retire. Military operations end. But geography remains constant.

The mountain passes are still there.

The ports remain where they have always been.

The deserts do not move.

The shortest route to the sea is still the shortest route to the sea.

That is why I continue to believe the story of the Middle East is, in large part, a story about competing corridors of commerce and power.

The tale of two pipelines is ultimately not just about energy. It is about two competing strategic maps for the future of the region—maps that have influenced diplomacy, military planning, intelligence priorities, and international alliances for more than a decade.

If history eventually judges which vision prevailed, it will not simply measure who built the pipeline. It will measure which geopolitical strategy reshaped the Middle East itself.