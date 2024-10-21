We are now approaching the last two weeks of the Election, and we will soon be entering the War Game aftermath. Both sides agree that the future of Democracy is at stake, and everyone agrees that six Swing States will decide the Election.

We are gathering Citizen Journalists at the Border of Ohio and Michigan, two key Swing States, to simulate the last two weeks of Deep State dirty tricks, i.e., “October Surprises,” and our best responses. We call it “Swing State Chess”.

This is Swing State Chess at its best. For everyone on both sides of the Swing State Chessboard, this game is for the future of Democracy for the next hundred years or more. More and more, out of the six key swing states, it looks like Michigan and Pennsylvania will play pivotal roles, with possibly Florida being in the mix.

The time to think and game out the last critical two weeks has never been more pressing, especially with the Deep State's “October Surprises” of three Assassinations and countless Lawfare gambits already on the table in July, August, September, and October.

Here is what our group of Citizen Journalists from all over the Country is doing about the situation on the Michigan and Ohio Border. We have two Citizen Journalists in Pennsylvania now as we speak, in addition to Michigan and Ohio. Those Pennsylvania Journalists will also zoom in on our simulation gaming this week and join us later in person.

Citizen Journalists here in Ohio and Michigan are on the Red Side of the board with former President Donald Trump, and on the other side is almost every Billionaire Elite, ex-Five Star and Four Star Atlantic Council General, and CIA operative who has ever stepped foot in the White House. The game is literally Swing State Chess.

On one side of the board, we have ex-Five Star and Four Star Generals like Stanley McChrystal and General Wesley Clark with all the supercomputers and AI algorithms of the Pentagon to War Game the Election and Aftermath.

And you always have to throw in a few of JD Rockefeller’s Russian sniper girlfriend, which CIA Agent Peter Strzok referred to as OCONUS LURES.

We can only guess how many John D. Rockefeller IV OCONUS LURES have been used in the campaign so far, but we will soon find out in the October and November Surprises to come.

On the other side of the Swing State Chessboard, we have Citizen Journalists like two Bernie Sander Grandmothers, two ex-high-tech Systems Engineers, a nuclear power engineer, and one Pulitzer Prize-associated veteran reporter, with a new person arriving every day to save the Republic in the Swing State Chess Game for the future of Democracy.

One converted Bernie Sanders Grandmother, now clear-pilled and awake, is here, and another is arriving from Boston today.

A Toledo Blade's veteran reporter with forty years of Swing State election coverage is here, along with a real energy expert from Washington State, not a Woke “Greenhouse Gases will allow us to get to World Government” “Energy expert.”

We also have our AI quantum computing consultant here, and he gave us a world revelatory lecture yesterday, which I would summarize as “Here is your only way to win versus massive AI supercomputers on the other side”. We shall nickname our AI expert GodLight for now, and he prefers to stay in the Background.

GodLight’s message was to beat Deep State AI; we needed to combine our AI tool of choice, Elon Musk’s Grok, with our GodSpark, divine inspiration, and prayer to win Swing State Chess. We need to do hundreds of Divinely inspired interactions of Grok prompts (and some ChapGPT prompts) to have any chance in Swing State Chess against the massive AI juggernaut now in effect to censor human voices and flood the zone with AI bots.

We are taking GodLight’s advice to hear as if it was a message from Moses himself. We are going to seize the AI tools at our disposal, and we are going to interate like a mo-fo. Iteration is the process of making a decision in a game simulation, seeing how the decision plays out over a number of moves, then going back to the bad decision points in the simulation, and then choose a potentially superior alternative.

This is exactly how AI works, but our AI will be God-inspired with human infusion. We may have a few Founding Founders who choose to walk amongst us next week during our AI Against The Deep State Charrette. We will let you know if they say hello.

This will be a hell of a week if nothing else.

Will Bernie Grandmothers who have been Clear Pilled in Michigan, Ohio, and Pennsylvania swing the Election for Donald Trump? I think this will be the winning answer in our game of Swing State Chess.

Just yesterday, we had a Deep State ploy with the failed Third Trump Assassin, Vem Yenovkian, working in concert with the same $300 Millionaire, Patrick Byrne, who was used in the 2016 Trump infiltration with Russian Spy Girl Snipers. The three-tenths of a Billionaire insertion into the Campaign at this late stage makes us think a sexual compromise, “October Surprise,” may be in the offing.

Perhaps the deep State will change Byrne hair color to black this time with brunnette Russian spies to infiltrate the Trump campaign?

Or will Byrne reinvent himself as a blond with blond sniper girls.

I extensively covered the American Fast and Furious entrapment program by Patrick Byrne’s Russian spy lover, Maria Butina.

Maria Butina went to gun show after gun show, enticing gun owners to pose with he to prove “Russian influence” over the US elections.

Butina also had an affair with John D. Rockefeller IV and a Sheriff from Wisconsin that was on a national NRA gun tour. It seems the “Slaughter Pen Club” has no limits to how obvious they can be in entrapment operations of gun owners.

Butina also had an affair with Mo Greenberg of AIG “reinsurance” Group that has actively been involved in election operations for decades.

George O’Neill Jr. is the changed name of John D. Rockefeller IV.

This same “Slaughter Pen” group, including Peter Strzok, used Russian operative Anna Chapman in the femme fatal role for OCONUS LURE operations at the UN in New York.

I guess the “Slaughter Pen” kids are going another round with the last election’s entrapments.

Here we go again.

Did Mo Greenberg hire Daniel Domscheit of Wikileaks to hack Bank of America? Daniel Domscheit is the same person who threw the “hot phone” with Classified and Top Secret discussions to Julian Assange in the Reykjavik Airport in Iceland. The “hot phone” had Classified and Top Secret discussions with Private Bradley Manning in Iraq.

"October Surprises" in Elections

