Two hundred billion dollars have been spent promoting the Ukraine War, and the American people now say, “No More.” How can this be? Every major movie star in Hollywood has been conscripted in the War Bonds like fervor of promoting the War.

We see the latest Zelensky PR tour, and we yawn.

Untold billions have gone into promoting the war, but only yawns are elicited.

We see George Clooney pressing for more cash for Ukraine, and we yawn yet again.

We see the Clooney Foundation compiling war crimes of Russia, and we yawn yet again.

Why? Why don’t we fall for these Hollywood endorsements and emotional appeals like we used to? Citizen Journalism happened way before the Ukraine War started, that’s why.

Citizen Journalism outed the criminal Billionaire Igor Kolomoisky, behind the neo-Nazi Azov Brigade and the 2014 CIA Coup in Ukraine in 2019, three years before the War.

It is hard to rally the American people around the Nazi flag, even if you have George Clooney and all of Hollywood. As soon as the American people linked the Azov Brigade to the 2014 Coup and the 2022 Ukraine War, it was game over.

Citizen Journalism happened on the border of Ukraine at the beginning of the war, where we recorded young families flocking away from Ukraine in droves to avoid “Kolomoisky’s War for the Donbas”.

I met the fleeing families on the trains at the Ukraine-Polish border. Some families had the father with them, some did not. Many of the fathers slipped out under cover over darkness, which I witnessed with my own eyes many times.

Some stayed against my better advice, even though they knew the dangers of Kolomoisky and Azov. But that is all part of CItizen Journalism as well, the tragedy and the hope.

I didn’t film the families leaving at night with their fathers for fear that Azov would hunt them down for not fighting in Kolomoisky’s War for the Donbas. But they came in droves, not wanting to sacrifice their families, fathers, and sons for a word that could be ended with one word - “Minsk.”

We showed that Kolomoisky installed Zelensky as his puppet. We showed Zelensky mansions in Italy and Florida. Two years later, mainstream and alternative media have validated and verified our 2022 reporting.

Kolomoisky and Zelensky have no compunction about squandering American and NATO lives over the next two decades into the Ukraine meat grinder.

We went to Geneva to show Kolomoisky and Zelensky’s money drops in Switzerland at the Ambassador’s Club. Again, Kolomoisky has no hesitation of using Zelensky as his bagman to make billion dollar drops into Swiss banks while US and NATO troops go to the slaughter.

We showed how Zelensky's father was in the oil and gas business as well as the minerals business with Kolomoisky. Citizen Journalism happened. And no one wanted to die for Kolomoisky’s War for the Donbas.

Now we have to endure yet another PR tour of Zelensky, but Americans know the score. Zelensky now is just a bad reminder of how this Kolomoisky War was so easily avoided by simply maintaining the Minsk Agreements. We haven’t yet taught the World to say Kolomoisky, but we find more enlightened souls daily.

But no matter how many Clooneys they throw at the War now, the real war for truth has already been won. Citizen Journalism has already won the War.