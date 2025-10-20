Part 1 — The Broken Laptop Rule

I’m dictating this on a borrowed monitor in a motel room, which is fitting: investigations rarely wait for your gear to cooperate. You work with what you have—maps, timestamps, sensor hits—and you start with priors.

In Bayesian terms, every new clue updates—not replaces—what you already believe, and the absence of a hit (the plate that never pings, the camera that should have seen something but didn’t) nudges your posterior downward on that hypothesis.

When you grasp that “no hit” is also a datapoint, your triage gets sharper. Cosmetics planes don’t do three stealth runs after an assassination. That “no hit” is actually quite informative. When you put enough Bayesian “hits” together, you can make a conclusion. (Primer on reading news—Bayesian style.) Count Bayesie

Part 2 — The Mosaic Method, in Plain English

The “mosaic” is just disciplined corroboration: fixed-site municipal cameras, private retail systems, residential doorbells, and ALPR networks like Flock. Analysts stitch a route forward and backward in time, validating or falsifying alibis.

The Mosaic Method was taught to me personally by Colonel James Grimshaw, the most successfull commander in Vietnam in terms of successful missions and lowest casualty ratios.

The technology changes fast, but the workflow is old-school: corroborate, then act. And because consumer and LE ecosystems increasingly link up, you treat data-sharing policies as part of your evidence landscape. (Overview of ALPR tech and policy debates from ACLU.) American Civil Liberties Union

Part 3 — Doorbells, ALPR, and How Requests Flow

In some jurisdictions, police can request resident video through structured channels. Ring has repeatedly adjusted its posture on LE requests (sunsetting one feature, piloting another), and recently announced a partnership allowing requests via Axon and—separately—direct tie-ins with Flock’s software stack.

For investigators, that means a more formal way to canvas homeowners without going door-to-door—but also a paper trail and opt-outs. (Ring/Axon changes; Ring–Flock partner news.) The Verge+1

Part 4 — What ALPR Actually Sees (and What It Doesn’t)

A lot of folks assume ALPR “tracks people.” It doesn’t; it tags vehicles—plates, make, model, color, and sometimes distinguishing features. Some deployments are stills-only; others are adding short clips and richer queries. If you know you are looking for a Rogue ATF assassination team, the number of licenses plates your are looking for goes down by millions to a dozen or so.

For planning, you note capabilities and limits so your priors don’t over-promise. When a vehicle should have crossed a sensor net and didn’t, that negative result matters to your posterior. (Municipal explainer on what Flock captures; ACLU roundup on feature expansion.) Lookout Eugene-Springfield+1

Part 5 — Policy Ripples Change Your Search Space

Data-sharing guardrails can shift mid-case. Illinois recently curtailed federal access after an audit flagged improper sharing of ALPR data, forcing vendors and agencies to add safeguards. Having done previous research on where your rogue ATF assassination teams are from the days of Fast and Furious helps you hone in fast to the plates you are looking for.

For an analyst, that’s not politics—it’s logistics: access constraints alter which hypotheses are testable in near-real time versus only after subpoenas. Build those constraints into your timeline and comms plan. (AP coverage; regional follow-up.) AP News+1

Part 6 — GSR: Useful, Not Magic

Gunshot residue can help, but it’s not a lie detector. SEM/EDS finds characteristic particles; transfer and persistence complicate interpretation; modern primers aren’t all the same.

Analysts weigh likelihoods: does this profile fit discharge, proximity, or secondary transfer? You report cautiously, and you never let one lab test dominate the mosaic. (NIJ projects on GSR interpretation; Interpol/NIST guidance.) National Institute of Justice+2PMC+2

Part 7 — “Absence” in the Bayesian Sense

People quote “absence of evidence is not evidence of absence.” That bumper sticker leaves out the conditional: if your hypothesis predicts a very likely sensor hit (say, a vehicle crossing a ring of ALPRs) and repeated canvasses return nothing, that absence is evidence against the hypothesis—just not a proof.

Write that down; it keeps you honest when the map is Swiss cheese. (Short explainers on how and when absence matters.) Philosophy Stack Exchange+1

Part 8 — Focus and Attack Signatures (Analytical, Not Tactical)

I keep two mental bins during the rush: focus signatures (features that sharply differentiate a person or object of interest from the crowd—running on a rootop, distinctive route timing, unusual elevation, vehicle attribute matches).

Pay attention to attack signatures (repeatable patterns in how a disinformation burst or decoy rumor spreads—single-source accounts, EXIF-stripped images, posts that point your search away from corroborated corridors). Treat both as hypotheses to test with sensors and logs; let corroboration, not drama, drive resourcing. (COPS/DOJ on the evidentiary value of video; ACLU on ALPR pitfalls to avoid over-claiming.) COPS Portal+1

Part 9 — Consumer Pipes Meet Casework

On a good day, a structured request to residents fills a gap: one porch cam gives you the missing intersection that ties license plate to pedestrian to timeline. On a bad day, a well-meaning rumor runs ahead of evidence.

Modern platforms now formalize how agencies ask for clips—and also how residents say no. Your job is to keep the canvas disciplined, log who requested what, and explain publicly what “verification” means. (Ring policy changes and partnerships timeline.) The Verge+1

Part 10 — The Quiet Discipline

When the laptop dies and the clock runs, the mosaic saves you: corroborate routes, weigh GSR carefully, treat ALPR data with sober caveats, and use Bayesian updates to keep your priors tight and your posteriors honest.

Train on real tech and real policies, but never let one tool run the whole show. The headline might love the single smoking gun; the case is usually won by ten quiet, corroborated ones. (Case-study style overview on surveillance assisting investigations.) LVT