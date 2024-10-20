After spoiling Prosecutor Jack Smith’s “October Surprise” yesterday, I found I could no longer hold Twitter Spaces during this critical final few weeks of the election here in Michigan and Ohio.

X/Twitter Spaces allow people to listen to the Space and interact with others on Twitter at the same time while adding verification and validating fact checks throughout the Space.

I am still working with X/Twitter to find out what happened to my Spaces capability being removed. Still, the timing after our research group’s drubbing Prosector Jack Smith’s “October Surprise” with real video evidence from the Capitol Gates at J6 can’t be denied.

The X Spaces knockout in Michigan is especially hurtful since we have citizen journalists arriving here from all over the country to help Trump win in Michigan in the final two critical weeks of the election season.

The Ohio ban also hurts because I have spent half my days in Ohio the last two weeks near the American Glass Research factory in Maumee, Ohio, developing whistleblowers to get to the inside story of NATO insiders moving the entire operation to Delft, Netherlands after the shooting of Donald Trump from an AGR roof in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The X Space ban in Pennsylvania hurts for the same reason. We currently have two Citizen Journalists on the ground in Butler and Bethel Park working on the Thomas Crooks IP address and overseas encrypted chat and crypto stories.

The Nevada X Spaces ban impinges our ability to report on Paul Whelan’s armories in Las Vegas and his Bombardier Challenger jet in the potential movement of imported snipers that are still on the loose in the United States.

Our Citizen Journalists have developed a relationship with Jeff Prather of Arizona to cover border issues and ATF Operations like Fast and Furious, and especially a potential Fast and Furious operation that Roger Yearick may have been running for Dick Cheney in the United States that could be continuing under his daughter Liz Cheney to this day.

Finally, we appeal to Elon Musk and the folks at X/Twitter to restore this Spaces capability, even in the face of an NSA ban or a National Security Letter. We are tracking Paul Whelan’s Legend armory in Hallandale Beach, Florida, along with his Kalashnikov USA operation. The Kalashnikovs were already found to be funding Tim Pool and Benny Johnson at $400K a month for 2.5 million dollars each.

The X Twitter Spaces ban hurts us all over the United States as well since we are recruiting citizen journalists from uncontested States to come to Michigan and Ohio to make a difference in the last two weeks of the election.

The X Spaces ban also hurts us in Europe as our Citizen Journalists in Eastern European countries and Germany, France, Switzerland, and the UK provide early news and analysis to my daily Substack articles, and this facility lets me communicate easily with the European researchers.

Meanwhile, other Twitter Space users like Tim Pool and Benny Johnson, who receive $400K a month for Kalashnikov-backed Tenet Media, face no ban at all.

If Tim Pool and Benny Johnson can still do X/Twitter Spaces, why am I being singled out now, in the final two weeks of the election season? I take ZERO dollars from anyone connected with Kalashnikov, Tenet Media, or Paul Whelan in Florida or any other State.

https://meidasnews.com/news/tim-pool-i-was-paid-market-value-for-my-work

Please forward this to Twitter if they are executing some sort of censoring or ban on behalf of the NSA or the FBI. Thank you. Now is not the time to censor Citizen Journalists in key swing states.