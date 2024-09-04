You may remember when I was in Butler, Pennsylvania, and I suggested that Crooks was used as an Antifa bomber in 2021 when he began his ActBlue membership.

This reminded when I asked who came out of the bushes when the “pop-up” cop jumped up on the roof.

It seems like Congress would have already subpoenaed someone hiding in the trees during the Trump Assassination, an SERT Team member, or no SERT Team member. Why didn’t the SERT Team member not stop Crooks if they could see Crooks on the roof with a gun.

The SERT Team member looks awfully much like Kennon Hooper, and if the SERT Officer turns out to be Kennon Hooper, the Antifa partner of Maxwell Yearick and groomer of Crooks, that would explain a great deal.

The FBI was releasing information about Crooks that supported the “Only A Shooter, Not A Bomber” narrative. Our researchers postulated that if Crooks’s probably handler, Maxwell Yearick, was encouraging his Antifa tribe to build bombs and go to Washington, DC, to blow up official buildings, Crooks would be the first person Yearick would recruit.

Of course, later, the FBI disclosed that Crooks had started taking bomb lessons from three overseas, encrypted accounts since 2019 (mostly probably the NATO Dimmick family from Beaver County, PA). The FBI also disclosed that Crooks googled bombing the DNC in Chicago sixty times, so their logic went, Crooks could only have been a DNC Bomber in 2024, not 2021.

Crooks exchanged over 700 bomb-making messages since he was fifteen with overseas encrypted accounts, then joined ActBlue. Isn’t ActBlue the fundraising arm of the DNC? Didn’t the DNC want to slander Bernie supporters who had all their money stolen from their candidate by Debbie Wasserman Schultz and her trusty aide, Imran Awan?

So the FBI hasn’t caught anyone for the January 6th, 2021 DNC Pipe Bombing, but they are sure that Crooks and Yearick were not involved. Even though Yearick was encouraging Antifa/ActBlue activists to build bombs and blow up official buildings on January 6th. And Yearick mentored Crooks, and so did three overseas encrypted accounts with over 700 bomb-making lessons? Got it.

So, the FBI is ruling out anyone who incited bomb-making and bombing for J6 from the list of J6 Bombing Suspects. Got it. And the FBI is ruling out all ActBlue activists being mentored in bomb-making from taking their mentor’s advice to go to Washington, DC, to bomb official buildings like the DNC. Got it.

DNC Bombers are not suspects in the DNC 2021 Bombing even when a co-conspirator and potential whistleblower on the crime dies suddenly at 33?

Yes, thirty-three-year-old Antifa bombers just up and die sometimes, like Lisa Cuyler. Or did Cuyler get cold feet on Hooper and Yearick’s “let’s bomb J6” plan? Well, we know the FBI has ruled out Antifa bombers at J6 even though we know they were busting windows at the Capitol on the Supreme Court side of the Capitol. Democracy Defense helped light the way for the FBI to get the DNC Bomber, but to no avail.

https://www.fdd.org/analysis/2021/06/14/behind-the-black-bloc/

The Washington Post tried to give the FBI clues to in 2021.

https://archive.ph/7S6y5

Even the Center for Strategic And International Studies tried to help the FBI trail on the hunt for the DNC Pipe Bomber.

https://www.csis.org/blogs/examining-extremism/examining-extremism-antifa

Nancy Pelosi’s daughter even made a film accusing everyone neighbor all over the country for the bombing in her documentary, “The Insurrectionist Next Door”. It seems she missed the Antifa articles, too.

https://www.hbo.com/movies/the-insurrectionist-next-door

So I will just leave these clues right here for the FBI as I reach my SubStack email limit this morning. Yearick and Hooper have a long history of violently attacking peaceful Trump rallies, and then they encourage their Antifa and ActBlue activists to go to DC to bomb, we should look at the teenagers they have been grooming since 2019 with 700 bomb-making lessons.

Meanwhile the FBI has been ignoring all the Kennon Hooper lookalikes that keep running out of the bushed right before Crooks fires.

These blue shirt and white shorts guys show up later as Sheriff Tony Guy’s SERT Team.