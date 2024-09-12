Our tireless efforts to try to het Congress to exercise their subpoena authority may be finally paying off. Think tanks in Washington, DC like American Thinker are starting to notice.

We have recommended that Thomas Crooks father be subpoenaed to fully understand the five years of 700 encrypted messages overseas with bomb making advice without Thomas Crooks having a conspirator.

We have recommended that Congress also subpoena the Heritage Foundation for IP address information in and around the Crooks home and work that has been suppressed.

We have asked continuously about the White Van that seem to pop Internet protocol or IP addresses around the area of Thomas Crooks home and workplace.

American Thinker makes the point specifically about questions that could be asked of Crooks’s father that would help the investigation tremendously for asking for additional subpoenas such as the Allegheny community college that attended.

Why did he call the Police and say his son was missing we he saw him earlier that morning?

American Thinker makes the point that people are losing the trust in the Congress just as they have lost trust in the FBI if they don’t make these simple subpoenas. Recently former first lady Melania Trump has expressed frustration with the slow foot both of the FBI and up Congress.

Melania Trump’s disapproval will hurt congressional candidates as they try to fundraise in the last 55 days before the election, so they must show some effort or progress toward the investigation.

Melanie Trump has changed the focus of her upcoming book to the Trump Assassination in Butler, PA, and there are rumors in Washington, DC and in Florida at Mar-A-Lago she may be commissioning and independent investigation. DC wags have given her the moniker “First Lady Sniper” already.

Simple records like Crooks’s car records haven’t even been subpoenaed to establish GIS locations or even simple traffic citations.

Simple Ring doorbells cameras in the Crooks neighborhood could also be subpoenaed along with delivery logs and phone record billing of Crooks.

The Congress has also not done any investigation into the Pakistani man named Asif Merchant who promised to pay a million dollars to kill Trump.

We challenge Members of Congress to even name the city where the million dollar bounty on Trump was made.

Now that Melania Trump is threatening to turn the campaign funding spigots off, perhaps we will see a few subpoenas soon.

Congress has also ignored the two Iranian hitmen on the loose that have vowed to kill Trump. It seems like Congress would want to know if Crooks’s encrypted messages or encrypted crypto is connected to foreign hitmen. The pace so far is not even glacial so far since virtually no subpoenas have been issued thus far.