It has been 56 days since the Trump Assassination attempt, and Congress has yet to call one witness who was actually there at the Butler Fair in Pennsylvania on the day of the Assassination. By contrast, the slow-footed Warren Commission in the JFK Assassination took only thirteen days to convene their first meeting after that Assassination.

Congress doesn’t seem to be interested in the fact there is still a one million dollar bounty on the head of former President Donald Trump.

https://www.justice.gov/opa/media/1362846/dl?inline

We call that Situation Murcko.

The case is Condition Murky at best when an investigation goes slower than the JFK Warren Commission. But when a case is dragging at a glacial pace, it is known as Condition MURCKO.

Our investigators worldwide have tried to help the Congress issue subpoenas now for 55 days, offering up Greg Nicol of the Beaver County Deputies almost immediately after he appeared on ABC, blaming the Secret Service for the Assassination Roof he was supposed to be covering.

Congress seems to have trouble issuing a subpoena for someone who has already gone on national television blaming the Secret Service for their Assassination Roof, so I thought I would suggest another team member on Greg Nicol’s sniper team if Congress were in fear of ABC.

Fortunately, we have Officer Michael Murcko to call on at the second sniper, or Sniper #2. Perhaps Officer Murcko can answer why Sniper #1, Sniper #2, and Sniper #3 all simultaneously abandoned their posts when the music stopped at 6:05, and Trump took the stage.

Officer Murcko is getting a late start on his Police career, only achieving the rank of Corporal in January of this year. For a college graduate in 1999, this begs the question:

What was Officer Murcko doing before he became a Police Officer in Cranberry Township, where he lives, and Jackson Township, where he works? Has Officer Murcko been interested in Thomas Crooks's training at his same Keystone Gun Club in Cranberry Township, which I wrote about on July 29th, 2024?

I specifically called out Officer Murcko’s Keystone Gun Club twice in my July 29th piece, emphasizing that Crooks not only trained at Clairton Sportsmen’s Club 43 times on the Department of Homeland Security tab, but he also training in pistol, rifle, and AR-15 at the Keystone.

I couldn’t have been more obvious in calling out Crooks training in Officer Murcko’s Cranberry Township.

Isn’t Officer Murcko the least bit interested in that suspected shooter Thomas Crooks trained at his shooting club in Cranberry? Isn’t Officer Murcko the least bit interested in the White Van that his Butler Police swarmed after the Trump Assassination attempt?

It seems the SWAT team members closest to leaving the Assassination Roof unguarded have the least interest in the background of Crooks and his potential accomplices. Why is that? Maybe Congress should ask under subpoena? I will help Congress with the names - Greg Nicol and Michael Murcko.

Officer Michael Murcko was promoted to Corporal in Butler County, PA in January of 2024. When did he start on the Police Force?