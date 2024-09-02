Thomas Crooks sent and received over 700 messages over five years about bomb-making, most probably with three different NATO Intel Officers related to Matthew Dimmick, who lived near Butler, PA.

Crooks probably did not know the persons posing as bomb-making terrorists were NATO operatives, and he probably did not know that all the NATO operatives were sharing Crooks’s messages between them.

Given the fact Crooks’s bomb-making conversations started when he was fifteen, depending on how the NATO operative led Crooks along, the NATO operatives could have breadcrumbed Crooks toward a path of anti-social, violent behavior reminiscent of the CIA’s MK-ULTRA experiments in the 1950s and 1960s.

The idea that one of the NATO operatives that may have been communicating with Thomas Crooks is a sexual lure is not far-fetched at all. The CIA and FBI have regularly used “OCONUS Lures” (Outside the Continental United States) for every decade the Agencies have been in existence.

Peter Strzok of the FBI famously used “OCONUS Lures” Anna Chapman and Maria Butina to offer sexual lures to Trump and his inner circle. Luring foreign beauties to US Presidents by the CIA goes back to John F. Kennedy and German bombshell Ellen Rometsch by Vice President Lyndon Johnson and his dirty tricks man, Bobby Baker.

Most of the foreign “OCONUS Lures” used since 2014 by the CIA have been Ukrainian, enticing young male prospective US snipers to come to Ukraine and fight for Ukraine’s “freedom.” We reported on a Spy Ring on Capitol Hill with a Ukrainian blond bombshell named Nataliia Sova used for sexual compromise on Capitol Hill by Nancy Pelosi.

A few messages from “Ukraine” to vulnerable fifteen-year-olds from “Damsels In Distress.” are all that is needed to start a nerdy teenager down the road to trying to become a mercenary. A similar sexual lure named Captian Emily Rainey was used on January 6th with “Damsel In Distress” videos from 4th Psychological Operations located at Ft. Bragg, North Carolina, the home of Peter Strzok Sr.

We have no idea if a Ukrainian femme fatale was used to hook Crooks or not, but we have repeatedly covered how beautiful Ukrainian women have been used to recruit the Ukrainian “freedom fighters” for Crimea, for instance, with a woman named Nastia.

Nastia, a supermodel DJ for Benny Benassi, is also the poster-girl for the “liberation” of Crimea by Igor Kolomoisky.

The FBI has not given us any indication of the nature of Crooks’s 700 messages with three encrypted platforms over the last five years, but if Ukraine, J6, or Trump Russia are any indication, an OCONUS Lure was used to hook Crooks.

We believe Kolomoisky has used both Nastia and Nataliia Sova in Ukraine to recruit US males to become snipers and explosives experts in the overthrow of Ukraine in 2014 and for the Ukraine War in 2022 through 2024. The FBI works closely with Kolomoisky’s NABU Crime Unit in Kyiv, and Zelensky is the puppet of Kolomoisky.

Maria Butina is the most recent example of a sniper recruiter used by Peter Strzok, touring Butina to gun shows all across America during the Ukrainian Coup and afterward.

We will continue to follow the story as the FBI releases more information about the nature of Crooks’ messages, but if the FBI and NATO’s past actions are any indication, it involves an OCONUS Lure.

OCONUS Lure Notes -

Ukraine’s Current Nastia Pain Campaign

https://wheredjsplay.com/magazine-news/ukrainian-dj-nastia-instagram/

The Nastia DJ turned War Correspondent model is also used with Olga Korolova.

