Mitch Snow was Harry Myers working near the US Border until Fast and Furious in 2010.

Part I — People Move From The Border And Change Their Name For A Reason

Here in Pasco, Washington, home of Mitch Snow, Candace Owens whistleblower for the Charlie Kirk murder, I have uncovered some interesting facts about “Mitch”. “Mitch” has enjoyed the most remarkable immunity from prosecution that any American man in modern memory. Why?

Mitch Snow told Candace Owens he was on the run from Mexican drug cartels for thirty-five years, but he should have stated he was working with the drug cartels for twenty years, and then they wanted to kill him in 2010 after Fast and Furious. Mitch moved to Washington away from the Southern Border, and joined nuclear security teams near Bremerton, Washington and then Pasco, Washington where I am now.

Here in Pasco, Washington, I have found that Mitch does indeed still have strong connections with ATF Federal Agents who posed as gun sellers in Fast and Furious operations, prompting him to take his third wife’s name of Snow in 2010.

There were over 10,000 murders in Mexico associated with this program, and ATF Agents arranged for a significant portion of those murders. There are strong indications here in Pasco that Mitch maintained his relationship with his former drug interdiction colleagues at ATF until 2010, when Mitch changed his name. These are subtle details he forgot to tell Candace Owens.

Mitch has not been disconnected from his drug tunnel discovering days for thirty-five years, as he told Candace Owens, but in actual fact, only 15 years have separated him from Joint Task Force - Southern Border Command in an official capacity.

Even more interestingly, Mitch still maintains connections with his old friends at JTF-SB and his Fast and Furious friends as well. Mitch may well serve for an Intelligence Agency to this day.

This may explain on how Mitch skated on a Felony to murder a local Judge here in Benton County.

Mitch also enlists a biker gang to murder his second ex-wife. ATF Agents trading drugs for weapons under Fast and Furious frequently posed as biker gangs.

Mitch’s death threats from a biker gang he just happened to know almost certainly were from former or still current ATF Agents.

ATF is the lead agency in the Salt Lake City investigation at the federal level into the Charlie Kirk murder. So it turns out, Mitch Snow AKA Harry Myers maybe very familiar with the ATF Agents working the Charlie Kirk case.

Mitch should have disclosed his real resume to Candace Owens for the last thirty-five years - ATF, Death Threats, Death Squads, and very shady connections to former ATF Agents running weapons and drugs with Mexico.

In our truth movement, we are much better off pursuing Charlie Kirk’s Last Wish of a DOGE Audit of TPUSA than pursuing Mitch’s “security team” meeting at Ft. Huachuca.

Mitch’s security team connections with ATF have a far greater change to be involved with Charlie Kirk’s murder that Cabot Phillips writing for the Daily Wire.

I’m writing this from the dock on the Mighty Columbia River next to the nuclear plant where most of the warheads for the Cold War were made. Mitch’s wife works there.

We should explore where Mitch has worked the last thirty-five years, but I can prove he worked near nuclear submarines and nuclear submarine reactors since 2010. And I can prove the security team he worked on had a license to kill, no questions asked.