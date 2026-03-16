The Rothschild metals trading empire—specifically through a company called Metal Gesellschaft and key figures like Michael Farmer—serves as the hidden architectural foundation for several modern financial, geopolitical, and media scandals.

If you want to skip the text, here is the six-minute summary.

This is a history of the Rothschild historical war profiteering that has evolved into modern corporate fraud, intelligence coverups, and orchestrated media manipulation, and now the spokesmodels they have developed to deliver our news.

The Origins: Metal Gesellschaft and War Profiteering Most modern scandals back to Metal Gesellschaft, a metals trading firm that reportedly scouted for strategic war metals worldwide during World War I and later supplied the Nazi war machine during World War II.

The Rothschild interests used this company to trade with both the Nazis and the British simultaneously, establishing a lucrative “Rothschild teeter-totter” strategy to prolong conflicts and profit off both sides continuously upgrading their weapons.

Enron and the Collapse of WTC Building 7 The fraudulent model of selling oil and gas futures contracts that would never be delivered was pioneered by Metal Gesellschaft and Michael Farmer, the father in law of Candace Owens, and eventually was replicated for the Enron scandal. Michael Farmer, described as the “Rothschild Copper King,” sold Metal Gesellschaft to Enron Metals for $448 million right before the September 11 attacks.

Then World Trade Center Building 7 was brought down which destroyed the SEC enforcement division’s investigation into Enron Metals and these fraudulent Rothschild trading schemes.

Mythic Copper Statue of Michael Farmer outside the London Merchantile Exchange.

The Iran Nuclear Deal and Uranium Trading The trading network is also linked to the Middle East. The Rothschild money machine brokered the sale of missing uranium and missile technology from the old Soviet Union to Iran during the Iran nuclear deal.

Tied to the legacy of the Iran-Contra affair, this operation is presented as another example of the Rothschild network keeping a geopolitical “teeter-totter” going so they can continually sell metals and upgrades to adversarial nations over decades.

The “Rothchild School Play” and Dead Witnesses The term “Rothchild school play” is used to describe a systemic pattern of coverups. Whenever investigators get too close to uncovering these massive financial operations—such as Jeffrey Epstein’s Ponzi schemes tied to Bear Stearns and Lehman Brothers, or the operations of Robert Maxwell and Seth Rich—the key figures suddenly die, or buildings collapse to hide the evidence.

Modern Media Distraction (”Kayfabe”) Finally, the modern political influencer feuds are actively manufactured to prevent the public from looking into these historical metals trading scandals. The highly publicized feud between commentators Candace Owens and Erica Kirk is described as “kayfabe,” a staged, professional wrestling-style distraction designed to farm engagement and money from ordinary people.

The new Next Rothschild News Models come from the money that created the elite Rothschild salons of Europe.

Candace Owens is directly anchored to this exact Rothschild metals empire because her father-in-law is Michael Farmer. By generating artificial outrage and weaponizing attacks against her opponents, Owens allegedly whips her base into a frenzy, protecting her own family’s wealth and successfully distracting the public from massive institutional coverups.

Metals, Money, and Memory

A Reporter’s Walk Through the Rothschild Commodities Empire

Part 1 – Following the Rothschild Copper

I didn’t start with theories. I started with copper. Copper is the quiet metal of civilization—the wiring in the walls, the rails beneath the trains, the arteries of modern infrastructure. If you want to understand power, you don’t start with speeches or elections. You start with metals. When I began tracing the history of global commodities trading, one family name kept appearing in the archives: Rothschild.

Their banks financed railroads, mines, and smelting operations across Europe during the 19th century. And copper—more than gold—was the bloodstream of the Industrial Revolution. As historians of finance point out, the Rothschild banking network helped finance mining operations from Spain to Central Europe while building the bond markets that made large-scale industrial expansion possible. (Financial Times – History of the Rothschild banking empire: https://www.ft.com/content/af7f8f36-47f5-11e2-93e3-00144feab49a)

The deeper I looked, the clearer the pattern became. The family’s real innovation wasn’t simply wealth. It was logistics. Five brothers spread across Europe—London, Paris, Vienna, Naples, and Frankfurt—created a communications and financing network faster than governments. That network allowed them to move capital wherever industrial demand appeared. Railroads needed steel. Steel needed coal and copper. Mines needed financing. And suddenly a private banking network was sitting at the intersection of metals, transportation, and sovereign debt.

According to economic historians, the Rothschild banking houses became some of the largest financiers of European government bonds and infrastructure projects during the 1800s, effectively acting as a transnational financial system before such systems formally existed. (BBC – Rothschild banking dynasty overview: https://www.bbc.com/news/business-12372230)

Part 2 – The Rothschild Metal Backbone of Industrial Europe

In the archives you begin to see the scale of it. Mines in Spain. Quicksilver. Copper. Railroads across the continent. By the late nineteenth century, metals were the strategic resource of empires. The Rothschild bank in London financed companies tied to mining and metallurgy, including interests connected to the famous Rio Tinto copper mines in Spain. That mine alone became one of the largest copper operations in the world.

For industrializing nations, copper meant telegraph wires, power lines, and modern machinery. When historians write about the industrial revolution, they often emphasize steam engines and factories, but the underlying story is metals finance. Without capital to develop mines, the industrial age would have stalled before it started. (The Economist – Rio Tinto history and European mining finance: https://www.economist.com/business/2013/10/05/from-copper-to-commodities)

The Rothschilds weren’t alone in this world, but they were central. By the late 1800s their London house had become one of the most influential merchant banks in Europe. Merchant banking in those days meant something different than today’s investment banking. It meant financing commodities—gold shipments, mining operations, and the trade flows that connected continents. The result was a financial ecosystem where metals traders, bankers, and governments all depended on one another. When historians examine that period, they describe it as the birth of global finance. Bonds funded mines, mines funded industry, and industry funded governments. (Reuters – Historical overview of Rothschild banking influence: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-rothschild-history-idUSTRE70L4CL20110122)

Part 3 – The Rothschild London Metals Market

By the twentieth century, London had become the beating heart of global metals trading. The London Metal Exchange, founded in 1877, became the place where copper, tin, aluminum, and nickel prices were discovered daily. Traders met in a literal ring and shouted bids. It was chaotic and precise at the same time. Prices set in that ring would ripple outward through the entire industrial world. Merchant banks like Rothschild & Sons were deeply embedded in this ecosystem, financing mines, hedging production, and helping structure global trade flows. (London Metal Exchange history: https://www.lme.com/en/About/History)

If you walk through the history of commodities trading, you see a transformation. Metals trading evolved into something more sophisticated. Instead of simply buying and selling copper, traders began hedging risk. Mining companies wanted protection against price swings. Manufacturers wanted predictable supply costs. Financial instruments began appearing that allowed buyers and sellers to lock in prices months or years ahead. That system—futures and derivatives—would eventually reshape global finance. But its roots were in the very practical needs of miners and manufacturers trying to stabilize volatile markets. (Wall Street Journal – Evolution of commodity futures markets: https://www.wsj.com/articles/commodity-futures-history)

Part 4 – The Rothschild Leap to Energy

Metals were only the beginning. As the twentieth century progressed, the real commodity that drove global finance became oil. Industrial civilization runs on energy. By the mid-1900s, oil markets had become as strategic as metals markets once were. Banks that understood commodities began expanding into energy trading and financing. The same logic applied: producers wanted financing and hedging; consumers wanted price stability. Oil companies, traders, and banks built complex financial systems to manage these risks. (Bloomberg – Oil markets and financial trading history: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/features/2016-03-30/how-oil-became-the-world-s-most-important-commodity)

Merchant banks—including institutions with long histories in commodities—began structuring deals involving energy production, shipping, and price hedging. Oil contracts could be sold forward just like metals. Suddenly global finance had a new layer: energy derivatives. The mechanics were similar to copper futures, but the stakes were higher. Oil powered armies, economies, and transportation networks. A small movement in oil prices could reshape national budgets overnight. (Financial Times – Rise of oil derivatives markets: https://www.ft.com/content/996b9a8a-37c6-11e1-8aed-00144feabdc0)

Part 5 – The Rothschild Derivatives Revolution

By the late twentieth century, commodities markets underwent a profound transformation. Futures contracts and derivatives multiplied across exchanges. Financial institutions began treating commodities not just as physical goods but as financial assets. Traders could speculate on price movements without ever touching a barrel of oil or a ton of copper. According to economists, this period marked the birth of modern financial derivatives markets, which now influence trillions of dollars in global trade. (New York Times – Origins of modern derivatives trading: https://www.nytimes.com/2008/10/19/business/19view.html)

Some banks and trading houses adapted quickly. Others struggled with the complexity. Derivatives could reduce risk—but they could also magnify it dramatically. One famous example occurred in the 1990s when a large German commodities firm, Metallgesellschaft, suffered billions in losses after a flawed oil-hedging strategy. The episode demonstrated both the power and danger of modern commodity derivatives. (New York Times – Metallgesellschaft oil trading crisis: https://www.nytimes.com/1994/01/09/business/oil-trader-s-losses-set-off-shockwaves.html)

Part 6 – When Finance Became the Rothschild Commodity

By the early 2000s something subtle had happened. Commodities were no longer just inputs for industry. They had become financial products themselves. Hedge funds, banks, and institutional investors began pouring capital into commodities indexes. Copper, oil, wheat, and gold were traded by investors who had no intention of ever taking delivery. The goal was exposure to price movement rather than physical supply. Analysts argue this shift transformed commodities markets into a hybrid of industrial supply chain and financial speculation. (The Economist – Financialization of commodities markets: https://www.economist.com/finance-and-economics/2013/04/13/the-financialisation-of-commodities)

The result was a global commodities system where prices were influenced by multiple forces: supply and demand, geopolitical risk, and financial speculation. Copper prices might rise because of infrastructure demand in China—or because investors believed copper would rise. Oil prices might swing not only due to production levels but also because traders moved billions through futures markets. Commodities had become a financial ecosystem layered atop the physical world. (Reuters – Commodity markets and financial investors: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-commodities-investment-analysis-idUSKBN1W91QE)

Part 7 – The Modern Rothschild Metals Trade

Today, metals remain as strategic as ever. Copper is central to renewable energy systems, electric vehicles, and power grids. Analysts often call it “the metal of electrification.” Demand for copper is expected to rise dramatically as the world transitions to electric infrastructure. That means the same commodities markets that powered the industrial revolution are now powering the energy transition. (Bloomberg – Copper demand in the energy transition: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-04-11/copper-is-the-new-oil-in-the-clean-energy-transition)

Mining companies, trading houses, and banks continue to operate within the ecosystem built more than a century ago. The players have changed and diversified, but the structure remains recognizable: financiers provide capital, miners produce metals, and exchanges set prices. The supply chain stretches from remote mines to trading floors in London, New York, and Shanghai. (Financial Times – Global copper market analysis: https://www.ft.com/content/4f1b8f1a-26a5-4c8f-b5f7-9e1a74a1d8fa)

Part 8 – Rothschild Wealth and Public Debate

In recent years, debates about economic inequality have brought renewed attention to historic financial dynasties. Families whose fortunes originated in banking or industry often become symbols in public arguments about wealth and power. Economists and historians point out that inherited wealth has long been a feature of capitalism. Yet modern discussions increasingly question how wealth concentration affects political influence and social mobility. (New York Times – Debate over inherited wealth and inequality: https://www.nytimes.com/2020/02/07/business/economy/wealth-inequality.html)

For reporters, the challenge is separating mythology from documented history. Financial dynasties often accumulate legends—some exaggerated, some invented, some rooted in truth. Serious journalism relies on records, archives, and financial data rather than rumor. The history of global finance is complex, involving thousands of institutions, markets, and actors. No single family or firm controls it. But understanding its development requires examining how early banking networks helped shape modern capital markets. (Financial Times – Historical role of merchant banks: https://www.ft.com/content/1d5c1c88-2f1a-11e9-8744-e7016697f225)

Part 9 – The Irony of Elite Rothschild Narratives

One irony appears repeatedly in economic debates. The loudest conversations about “elites” often occur among the wealthy themselves. Politicians, financiers, and media personalities frequently accuse one another of belonging to elite circles while occupying powerful positions of their own. Sociologists describe this as a recurring feature of democratic politics: elites criticizing elites while competing for influence. (The Atlantic – Why elites attack other elites: https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2018/06/elite-rhetoric-politics/563167/)

In that sense, the debate itself becomes part of the political theater. Discussions about wealth, inequality, and power often simplify complicated economic systems into narratives of villains and heroes. But the real story of global finance is less cinematic and more structural. It is about institutions, markets, and incentives—systems that evolve over centuries rather than decades. (The Economist – Political rhetoric and elite narratives: https://www.economist.com/leaders/2019/01/24/the-dangers-of-anti-elite-politics)

Part 10 – What the Paper Trail Shows

When you finish following the copper, you realize something important. The story of global finance is not just about fortunes. It is about infrastructure—financial infrastructure. The Rothschild banking houses were among the institutions that helped build that infrastructure during the nineteenth century. Their role was significant but not unique. Many other banks, trading houses, and governments contributed to the same system. Together they created the capital markets that power modern industry. (Reuters – History of global banking and capital markets: https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/global-banking-history-2021)

For a reporter, the lesson is simple: follow the paper trail. Ledgers. Bonds. Mining contracts. Shipping records. That’s where history lives. Copper bars may seem mundane compared to gold or diamonds, but they reveal how economies are actually built. And when you trace those metals through time—from mines to exchanges to global markets—you begin to understand the real architecture of power: not conspiracy, but capital moving through the veins of industry.