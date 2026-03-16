George’ Webb Task Force Orange Journal

George’ Webb Task Force Orange Journal

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VentiValentineValerie's avatar
VentiValentineValerie
9h

You have provided the world with yet another fascinating and educational read, George❗️

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Base1Aransas's avatar
Base1Aransas
1h

You George are explaining everything many knew but couldn't tell others throughout history. But had no way to consolidate into a true voice.

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