Let the distressed Iranian Uranium Games begin with Michael Farmer of Rothschild Metals in St. Petersburg, who meets with his old trading partner, Vladimir Putin, while his daughter-in-law, Candace Owens, steals the spotlight.

We are seeing the role previously played by Hunter Biden being replaced live on stage by his understudy, Candace Owens.

Ostensibly, Candace Owens is meeting with Vladimir Putin so he can act as a tour guide for her and her four children through St. Petersburg museums.