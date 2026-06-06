The Rothschild Replacement Plan was simple - replace the leading proponent of Trump with the leading opponent of Trump by Summer of Midterms. With Candace Owens meeting with Vladimir Putin yesterday at the St. Petersburg, international economic forum, the only rejoinder that seems fitting is “mission accomplished”.

The first rule of any homicide investigation is to examine means, motive, and opportunity.

I applie this framework to a real world political assassination that shook the international establishment.

Charlie Kirk was a rising political influencer whose popularity with young voters threatens powerful interests operating behind the scenes. Charlie Kirk inevitably encountered intelligence veterans, political operatives, media personalities, oligarchs, financiers, and competing factions inside government agencies.

Who could possess the resources necessary to conduct a sophisticated international operation renderingnor assassination of Charlie Kirk?