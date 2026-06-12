Part 1: Why I Went to New York

I moved to New York one year after 9/11. Like millions of Americans, I watched the towers fall and felt that something fundamental had changed. The country seemed different. The world seemed different. I wasn’t a journalist then. I was a technology professional who understood networks, communications, and the growing importance of digital systems.

But standing in Lower Manhattan and seeing the empty space where the towers had stood made me realize that some stories are too important to leave entirely in the hands of institutions.

Pulitzer Prize Winner Joe Rago Died Mysterious Chasing Hillary Clinton Russian and Ukrainian Mob Ties In His NYC Apartment Which I Covered For Four Days (not shot).