If the Department of Homeland Security thinks we are the enemy, no matter who we elect, we will not win. DHS will use mass surveillance, military drones, and cutting-edge AI to destroy us.

We can talk all we want about eliminating the IRS and other fantasies, but in the end, we end up broke and dead.

Our only path to survival as Americans is to convince the Department of Homeland Security that the people of the United States are not the enemy.

Ever since Vietnam and the Phoenix Program, war planners have turned their “counter-insurgency” machine against the American people.

After 9/11, we created the DHS, the Department of Homeland Security, and then in 2005, we created the National Clandestine Service with a million-strong national network of spies.

Also, right after 9/11, NSA began “collecting it all” through wiretapping, as evidenced by the Snowden Scandal. We now have a CIA Tower of Babel with potentially hundreds of Agencies surveilling and collecting dossiers on the American people.

This tangle of at least eleven Intelligence Agency said Hunter Biden’s laptop was “Russian Propaganda,” and they never even got to Hunter Biden’s Blackberry even though it was served to them on a platter. The only way to untangle this mess is to make them move. And I think these Agencies should move to the Southern Border where the real enemy is - the drug cartels and illegal immigration of violent criminals.

I recommend Las Vegas in this article because Elon Musk already has approved infrastructure projects like HyperLoop and Vegas Loop there that could provide a high-speed link between the Agencies.

This national dossier system was soon followed by “everywhere, all at once” video cameras with facial recognition, then ubiquitous Internet of Things tracking with cell phones and other devices, and, most recently, biological scanning and tracking.

Recently, Elon Musk pointed out that there are 428 Government Agencies now. My point is that if they are all aiming at you, reducing the number to 99 Agencies still means there are 99 Agencies pointing their weapons at you.

Right now, you are the target in the middle of the Country by the massive complex of Agencies all convinced you are evil and should be eradicated.

The strategy I am suggesting is to persuade the Department of Homeland Security that we, the American People, are not the enemy.

I proposed doing this by showing DHS who the real enemy is—South of the Border.

You would employ this same strategy if you were duck hunting with Dick Cheney. You who turn Dick Cheney’s gun away from you and point it at the ducks. It's just that simple. If 428 Dick Cheney’s are pointing their shotguns at you, getting one or two Dick Cheney’s to turn their shotguns at the ducks doesn’t save you. You have to show all 428 Dick Cheneys where the ducks are.

The further we move the Department of Homeland Security away from the American people toward the real enemy South of the Border with the drug cartels, the better chance we have of not being the target. This is precisely the same as moving Dick Cheney up to the front of the line of hunters rather than having him standing in the back of a line of hunters.

Yes, Government Waste is a problem, but if Dick Cheney blows off the back of your head, it doesn’t matter. We want to put DHS between us and the Real Enemy South of the Border.

I chose Las Vegas because Las Vegas already has water, electricity, a big airport, a vast convention center, entertainment, a monorail, and Elon Musk’s HyperLoop and Vegas Loop.

The Chicago Mob, which has owned Las Vegas since Henry Crown sent Sidney Korshak and Bugsy Seigel to create it, will not resist the move and will welcome all the concrete and steel work to build a new DHS Headquarters here. Anything we can do to convince DHS that the American people are not the enemy will be a good thing.

That includes pointing DHS at the real enemy South of the Border. Right now, DHS is set to build yet another gigantic Headquarters in Washington, DC, aimed right at the American people.